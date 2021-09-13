MURRAY — If there has been one thing about which Calloway County Head Boys Soccer Coach Evan Pierce could complain during his team’s five-match winning streak, it has been finishing.
Pierce has believed his team should be finding the back of the net with more regularity because it has been executing its offense so well. Well, he was still thinking this after Saturday’s match in the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Tournament with Webster County at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
However, when a team wins 7-0, which the Lakers did Saturday, it is hard to be very critical.
“We did a good job finding space, I thought. We still had several shots that should be finding the back of the net but aren’t, I thought we were cleaner today,” Pierce said as his team dominated possession time, rarely allowing the Trojans to have any real serious scoring threats.
“I thought our midfield did a good job of finding space and getting us going forward and finding our guys up top. We started a little slow. I think in the first 20 minutes we may have had two shots, then we finished it off with 12 or 14 the rest of the way that kind of kept the momentum.
Most importantly, in those final 20 minutes before halftime, the Lakers (8-2) scored three times to help lower the pressure of playing in a state tournament contest. This is the first year for the 2A event in Kentucky and with a win over Franklin-Simpson Thursday night at Nix, the Lakers would advance to the final stages of the state event in Owensboro.
And it was probably fitting that sophomore midfielder Bo Stom found the net with 18:18 left in the first half with a 23-yard shot from just right of the goal. It was his ability to make first contact on pretty much every 50/50 ball that allowed the Lakers to keep Webster (6-4) pushed back into its zone.
“He did well in the middle of the field, getting to ball, then facilitating to our other players,” Pierce said.
Once Stom found the net the first time, the onslaught began. Forward Freeman Reinhardt turned a loose ball in the box into goal with 9:59 left and Ethan Carson’s shot from the left side with 3:36 left gave the Lakers a 3-0 lead at the break.
It took a while for the next wave of goals to start, but Kristian Agesen-Pagh’s blast off a Hunter Prince pass with 23:24 left started it. Agesen-Pagh would stuff home a rebound with about 15 minutes left to up the lead to 5-0, followed by a Carson penalty kick at the 8:59 mark.
There was confusion on the final goal as Agesen-Pagh and teammate Jakob Kahrs both attacked a rebound opportunity in front of the goal with 3:57 left. In the end, Kahrs was given the credit.
“We didn’t know either over here,” said Pierce, “until (Kahrs) said it was him.”
