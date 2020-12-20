MAYFIELD – As of Sunday afternoon, troopers and detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 were on the scene of a reported shooting at a residence on Smith’s Lane south of Mayfield.
According to a news release, Post 1 dispatch received the call around 8:25 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, troopers located four deceased victims inside the residence. Autopsies on all four victims are scheduled for Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
