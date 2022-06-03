BENTON – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 2:10 p.m. CST in Marshall County.
The preliminary investigation indicates that just after 1 p.m. CST, the Marshall County Special Response Team (comprised of personnel from multiple local agencies) arrested Gary Rowland, 30, of Murray, in Benton for outstanding arrest warrants. The warrants issued were for charges including absconding from parole and other drug and firearm-related crimes. Rowland was transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest. While there, Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Bowman and Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash interviewed Rowland for an investigation unrelated to the arrest warrants. Both deputies served as part of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force.
During the interview, Rowland requested to smoke a cigarette, and both Deputy Bowman and Chief Deputy Cash escorted him outside in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. While smoking, Rowland produced a handgun, which had been concealed on his person, firing it in the direction of and striking Chief Deputy Cash. Deputy Bowman and Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Little utilized their agency-approved firearms to return fire, striking Rowland. On-scene personnel attempted life-saving measures for both Chief Deputy Cash and Rowland. Marshall County EMS transported Chief Deputy Cash and Mr. Rowland to Marshall County Hospital, where both were pronounced deceased.
Both Deputy Bowman and Deputy Little were placed on administrative leave following the incident. Deputy Bowman is a 27-year law enforcement veteran and has served with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. Deputy Little is a four-year law enforcement veteran, having served all four years with the Marshall County Sheriff’s office.
Chief Deputy Jody Cash was a 22-year law enforcement veteran and had served with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office since 2020. During his career, he served eight years with the Kentucky State Police retiring in 2018 at the rank of Sergeant, six years at the Murray State University Police Department, achieving the rank of Assistant Chief, and six years at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.
