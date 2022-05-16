BENTON – The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Monday in Marshall County.
KSP Post 1 Troopers and Detectives along with the KSP CIRT have responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A subject was transported to the hospital and has since been pronounced deceased.
A Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot on scene and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, KSP said.
“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a news release. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes has ordered all flags in the county to be lowered to half staff.
The Ledger & Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
