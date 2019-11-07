DEXTER – Kentucky State Police has released the name of the Murray Police Department officer who they say shot an Almo man during an altercation last Saturday.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team has continued its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 2, and preliminary autopsy reports show that John D. Hale, 42, of Almo, died as a result of gunshot wounds after an altercation with law enforcement. KSP said Murray PD officer Justin Swope fired his weapon during the altercation, striking Hale. Swope was reportedly assisting the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office after reports of a suspicious person on Radio Road.
The Murray Ledger & Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
