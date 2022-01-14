In anticipation of a winter weather system arriving this weekend, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews in District 1 have pre-treated highways across the 12-county region.
At this time, our District 1 counties are expected to get a smattering of winter precipitation Friday night into Saturday, and about one inch of slush Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures across Western Kentucky are expected to remain above freezing during much of the event, helping to minimize the impact on travel. However, the winter weather system is expected to bring more significant accumulation numbers to our neighboring states and across Kentucky counties to the east.
Warm pavement temperatures from sunshine the last few days and pre-treating of roadways should serve to reduce the potential impact to travel. Due to the sharp differences in accumulation numbers, the KYTC District 1 Snow & Ice team will carefully monitor the forecast for changes that could indicate more significant travel issues in Western Kentucky. District 1 highway crews are on standby to respond appropriately.
Motorists who plan cross-country travel this weekend should be prepared to encounter potential travel issues due to higher snow accumulation numbers expected in neighboring regions.
Motorists are reminded to adjust their driving speed to meet localized weather conditions as the snow develops. Motorists should continue to monitor the evolving forecast via area news media outlets or on the National Weather Service Paducah Office page at https://www.facebook.com/NWSPaducah.
