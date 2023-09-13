HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High's string of advancing to the Kentucky All "A" Classic State Girls Soccer Tournament has been broken tonight.
Host University Heights Academy, who defeated the Lady Tigers in 2019 and ’13, did it again by a 2-1 score in Hopkinsville. Murray High (now 8-4) had won the last three Sectional 1 titles, including last year's championship over Caldwell County in Murray.
However, Murray High Head Coach Michael Mangold believes both UHA goals are, at the least, questionable.
He said the first goal, 10 minutes into the second half, was awarded to the Lady Blazers (8-1) almost two minutes after a corner kick had been ruled to have been saved by Murray High goal-keeper Ella Parker. A review resulted in a determination that the ball had gone over the goal line, Mangold said.
The second score came in the final two minutes after Murray High had tied the match on Kendyll English's goal off an Ava Flota assist with seven minutes left. Mangold said he believes an offside call should have been made, but it was not, allowing a Lady Blazer player to have the chance to score the winning goal.
In the meantime, Murray High now has to put tonight behind it because it is back on the field Thursday night in an important 2nd District matchup with Mayfield at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. That match is set for 5:30 and will put the Lady Tigers' first-place tie with Marshall County on the line. Both teams stand 4-1 in district play and will play district opponents on Thursday.
Tonight also marked the second of a stretch of playing on three straight nights for the Lady Tigers. They defeated district and local rival Calloway County, 2-0, Tuesday night in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
