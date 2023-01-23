MURRAY — Tonight's girls basketball game between Mayfield and Murray High will still be played, but is is now being played a little earlier.
That tipoff time has been changed from the original time of 7:30 to 6 tonight at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The format, however, will remain the same. Only a varsity game will be played; there is no junior varsity game.
This is a rematch of the teams' meeting in the Kentucky All "A" Region 1 Tournament several days ago at Mayfield that was won by Murray High, 40-36.
