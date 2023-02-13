MURRAY — To say Murray High had an easy night in girls’ basketball Saturday would be an understatement.
The score said it all. The Lady Tigers moved to 9-15 on the season by defeating host Fort Campbell, 49-3, at the United States Army Base. This came several days after Murray High beat the Lady Falcons (2-16), 56-15, in Murray.
Murray High hit almost 72% of its shots from the floor (23-of-32) as center Alyssa Daughrity scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. She was 8-of-11 from the field with the vast majority of those shots coming from close range. She was followed by guard Kaydence Kindle and forward Kendyll English with 10 points each as English matched Daughrity with six boards and was perfect from the field — 5-of-5, while Kindle was not far behind at 5-of-6.
Murray High only tried three 3-point shots and guard Mylee Smith had one make on those attempts. Smith also had two successful shots from two-point range that accounted for her seven points.
Guard Allison Vohnamme and forward Madeline Howell also had two points for the Lady Tigers.
