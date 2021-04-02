CLINTON — The Murray High Lady Tigers had good pitching, but could not find enough runs Thursday evening in a loss at Hickman County.
Both teams were strong in the pitcher’s circle on Thursday, but Hickman County was just a little bit stronger at the plate in taking a 3-1 victory.
Kylie Chapman started the game for the Lady Tigers and recorded 18 outs.
Chapman took the loss for Murray High. She lasted six innings, allowing four hits and three runs, while striking out 12 and walking one batter.
Sydney Wyatt, Emily Dawson, Chapman, and Marlee Riddle all had one hit to lead Murray High.
