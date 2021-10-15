Calloway Hop Central pass

Calloway County defensive back Cohen McCartney (15) knocks the ball away from Hopkins County Central receiver Logan Rodgers last week at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

HOPKINSVILLE — About midway through Friday night’s football contest with host Hopkinsville, Calloway County found itself trailing by only four points.

That changed quickly as the Tigers began scoring in bunches, building a large halftime lead that kept growing in the second half as Hoptown claimed a 59-3 win in a meeting of Class 4A 1st District teams.

 The win moves the rapidly-improving Tigers to 4-4 overall and 2-1 n district play, while the Lakers dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in district play.

Calloway kicker Oscar Avila pulled the Lakers within 7-3 with a 34-yard field goal with 5:38 left in the opening quarter after Hoptown’s Treyvon Jefferson’s 28-yard run opened the scoring a little more than a minute into the game. 

The Tigers then got a three-yard TD run from Jayden Dillard with 2:09 left in the first, a two-yard run from Dillard with about nine minutes left in the second and a three-yard run from Jefferson with 7:51 left before halftime to break the game open. The Tigers then added a safety on a bad punt snap and a 43-yard scoring pass from Jefferson to Daisjaun Mercer to make the score 36-3 at the half.

Mercer opened the third quarter by picking off a pass and returning it for a touchdown, followed by another safety on a bad punt snap and scoring runs from Jacquez Coleman and JoVaun Jackson to finish the scoring.