HOPKINSVILLE — About midway through Friday night’s football contest with host Hopkinsville, Calloway County found itself trailing by only four points.
That changed quickly as the Tigers began scoring in bunches, building a large halftime lead that kept growing in the second half as Hoptown claimed a 59-3 win in a meeting of Class 4A 1st District teams.
The win moves the rapidly-improving Tigers to 4-4 overall and 2-1 n district play, while the Lakers dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in district play.
Calloway kicker Oscar Avila pulled the Lakers within 7-3 with a 34-yard field goal with 5:38 left in the opening quarter after Hoptown’s Treyvon Jefferson’s 28-yard run opened the scoring a little more than a minute into the game.
The Tigers then got a three-yard TD run from Jayden Dillard with 2:09 left in the first, a two-yard run from Dillard with about nine minutes left in the second and a three-yard run from Jefferson with 7:51 left before halftime to break the game open. The Tigers then added a safety on a bad punt snap and a 43-yard scoring pass from Jefferson to Daisjaun Mercer to make the score 36-3 at the half.
Mercer opened the third quarter by picking off a pass and returning it for a touchdown, followed by another safety on a bad punt snap and scoring runs from Jacquez Coleman and JoVaun Jackson to finish the scoring.
