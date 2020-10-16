MURRAY – The family resource centers from both local school districts are teaming up this year to provide children with Christmas gifts, and they expect the demand to be very high due to the economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morgan Carman, director of the Family Resource and Youth Services Center for the Murray Independent School District, said she always begins planning for the Tiger Christmas program about this time of year. Likewise, the family resource centers for Calloway County Schools also start planning for the Laker Christmas program. This year, the two groups met to discuss how they planned to operate these programs safely since the coronavirus has made large group efforts much more difficult.
“We got together to brainstorm as a group so we could use each others’ minds to figure out how we’re going to do Laker Christmas and Tiger Christmas,” Carman said. “We were still thinking we were going to do it separately, but then we got together and realized it just might be easier if we did it as a community this year during COVID. We’re hoping to go back to the way we’ve done it in the past next year, but we have come up with what we’re calling ‘COVID Christmas 2020.’”
Resource center staff members have been frequently checking with the superintendents for both districts on what they’re allowed to do while following health and safety guidelines. Michelle Hansen, coordinator of the Laker Lighthouse Family Resource Center for North and East Calloway elementary schools, said that because of the amount of physical contact that is normally required to accept donated toys and get them to families in need, the districts have made the decision to accept monetary donations only this year.
“Over the period of November and December, we typically have about 60 people that will donate a little over 800 volunteer hours for Laker Christmas,” Hansen said. “When we were trying to figure out what to do this year, we knew that for a lot of those folks, being in an environment every day with the same people, although it’s a lot of fun, might put them in a risky situation and we didn’t want to do that. We also recognized that if one of us did test positive, those of us that had been around that person – which would include all those volunteers – would have to quarantine, so that would mean that the program would have to change and possibly shut down for two weeks. Especially in December, there’s not enough time for that to happen.”
“We typically have hundreds of people that sponsor kids and bring us stuff, so what we have decided is that we are only taking monetary donations,” Carman said. “With that being said, we’re working with some other organizations like Max’s 641 Towing (which oversees) Towing for Toys, and (owner Monty McCuiston) is going to do some things differently this year, rather than getting us items.”
The resource centers set up a website, https://bit.ly/2020COVIDChristmasWebsite, which will allow families in need to sign up for the program (the deadline is Nov. 10) and will enable the public to contribute donations online. As of Thursday afternoon, Hansen said the website did not yet have the capability of accepting direct payments from donors, but it should very soon.
The site also lists the contact information for all the resource center coordinators if people wish to donate over the phone. Besides Hansen, the Laker list includes Jan Wilson with the Laker Cove Family Resource Center at Calloway County Preschool and Southwest Calloway Elementary, Danielle Schwettman with the Anchor Youth Services Center at Calloway County Middle School and Lisa Hays with the Harbour Youth Services Center at Calloway County High School. Carman said that because of the high unemployment rates that have resulted from the pandemic, both districts are expecting their highest numbers ever for families requesting help. Because of this, they are stressing to the public how badly donations are needed.
Hansen said that although donors will not be able to shop for specific items on a list for individual children, the resource centers hope that if they’ve sponsored a child in the past, they will realize their help is needed now more than ever. Carman said all the resource centers are trying hard to stress to the public how deep the need will be this year.
“We’ve never been at a point before where we are terrified that we might not be able to take care of all our students, and we’re there,” Carman said. “I hate to have to turn a kid away, and we’re praying we don’t have to. … I know people in the community will support us, but we just want them to know that it’s definitely needed at a high, high rate this year. We made that website because we want everyone to be able to have a one-stop shop. It’s where they can go to get information on how to donate, information on what we’re doing and information on how to apply.”
Although both districts are using the same website, the donations will be handled separately and individuals will have the option to donate to either the Tiger or Laker Christmas. If someone wants to donate in honor of a departed loved one or as a gift in someone’s name who is still living, Hansen said it would probably be best to donate by check or call one of the resource centers. They can also furnish cards telling individuals that a donation was made in their name if the donor wishes, she said. She added that if there are people who have shopped throughout the year for the program, they will still accept those items, but will set them aside for next year.
Although large contributions would obviously be welcomed, Hansen said any amount people can donate “is wonderful.” Laker Christmas serves children who are not yet in school, so 750 children received gifts through the program last year. Carman said Tiger Christmas served about 350 kids last year.
While it might cause the resource centers’ staff members anxiety knowing that the numbers will likely be quite a bit larger this year, Carman said she and the staff from both districts have faith that the community will come through, “because they always come through for us.”
“It’s a crazy year, and it’s a dire year, and we just want to show the community that we’re coming together as a community,” Carman said. “We are two separate school districts, but we are one community.”
