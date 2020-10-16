Kentucky Board of Realtors Regional Director Earlene Woods, front row on left, and Kentucky Board of Realtors President Lester Sanders, front row on right, hand a $2,000 check to Main Street Youth Center Executive Director David Hudspeth Thursday morning at the center in Murray. They are pictured with several members of the Murray-Calloway County Board of Realtors who submitted a grant proposal to the state on Main Street’s behalf. Hudspeth said the money will go toward tables and chairs that will be put to use inside the center's education building that appears in the background.