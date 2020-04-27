LOUISVILLE – (KT) Reaction to Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 9 – the Born Alive Act – continued to come in Saturday with lawmakers weighing in and pledging to make the measure a top priority in the 2021 General Assembly. It seems the battle lines have been drawn.
Several lawmakers hammered on Beshear for vetoing the bill after it had drawn considerable bipartisan support from the General Assembly. The governor said he was “not doing divisive issues” because his focus was on defeating the coronavirus. “We’ve got to have 100 percent of our effort aimed toward it and we’ve got to have unity in this commonwealth.”
Lawmakers sent the bill to the governor on the last day of the session, meaning they eliminated the opportunity to override the veto. Earlier in the session they did overrides on 10 of Beshear’s vetoes.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, the Hopkinsville Republican, was the primary sponsor of the bill. He said he promptly opened a bill request for the 2021 session and, if he’s still in office, plans to file the bill on the first day. Sen. Damon Thayer, the Majority Floor Leader, said he will “push for this bill to pass during the first days of #kg21.”
Other lawmakers were echoing those statements after looking back at Beshear’s stinging veto that came with their hands tied.
“I’m not surprised but I am nonetheless deeply disappointed the Governor has once again shown his hostility to innocent life,” Westerfield said. “I am frustrated the bill didn’t advance to a floor vote weeks earlier when it could have, giving us a chance to override the Governor’s veto.”
Senate Bill 9 was introduced on Jan. 13 and voted on Jan. 27 in the Senate, passing on a 32-0 vote. It was taken up by a House committee on Jan. 29 an passed a committee on March 11. It was placed on the orders of the day on March 17, making it eligible for vote. However, it passed the House on April 15 with changes by a 70-16 vote. The Senate concurred on the changes the same day and it was sent to the governor.
Beshear had 10 days to veto, sign it into law or do nothing, which would have made it law.
On Friday the governor said making the bill law would have resulted in lawsuits and “pulling people one way or the other, and creating discord, in the middle of a time when we’ve got to be together. I just didn’t think it was the right direction for us to go.”
Beshear, the former state attorney general, said legislation similar to Senate Bill 9 have been struck down as unconstitutional in other states throughout the country when challenged.
“During this worldwide health pandemic, it is simply not the time for a divisive set of lawsuits that reduce our unity and our focus on defeating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and restarting our economy," he said.
The measure would have required doctors to provide life-sustaining care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt. Beshear said in his veto message that existing law already protects the life of infants. An added provision would have given Attorney General Daniel Cameron the power to suspend abortions as elective procedures during the coronavirus outbreak. He called Beshear’s decision “reprehensible” on Friday.
“Senate Bill 9 was about protecting newborn babies,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “That is personal, not political, to members of the General Assembly, including many Democrats. SB 9 was passed overwhelmingly in both chambers in a bipartisan fashion. To say this issue is divisive is just false. This is not a political issue. This is a philosophical issue which a bipartisan group of legislators overwhelmingly supported, and the Governor did not. This will be revisited and will be a top priority of the Senate during the 2021 Session.”
House Speaker David Osborne joined the chorus of lawmakers who promised to make the issue a top priority in the next session.
“This is not the end of this issue,” he said. “The House Majority Caucus has been called the most pro-life in the history of our Commonwealth, and we will continue to fight for human life.”
(By Mark Maynard, Kentucky Today)
