MURRAY — The Morgan and Morgan law firm said this morning that it has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a victim in a June 2019 fire that claimed the life of a Murray woman.
Morgan and Morgan said that the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Beau Banks, who received injuries in an early-morning blaze at a mobile home in the Riviera Courts Mobile Home Community that claimed the life of Lanie Gray, 19, of Murray. City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said Gray died at the scene, while Banks escaped with minor injuries.
The complaint, filed in Calloway Circuit Court Thursday, alleges that the owners of the mobile home community and their employees were negligent in failing to safely maintain the mobile home’s electrical system, which was a substantial factor in causing the blaze, a Morgan and Morgan spokesman said this morning.
The Ledger & Times will continue to follow this story.
