LBL spokesman: USFS seeking partners to keep Homeplace open

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES – The spokesman for Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area said Thursday that rumors that the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm may close next year are misinformed, and he is hoping to announce new partnerships soon that will be keep it open and operating.
The Homeplace is located in the Stewart County, Tennessee portion of Land Between the Lakes, which is run by the U.S. Forest Service and straddles parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. The facility attempts to recreate how an actual farm in this area would have operated, and its staff members – call “interpreters” – work the land in period-appropriate clothing with the tools residents would have used at the time, growing crops and raising livestock.
Aviva Yasgur, executive director of Friends of Land Between the Lakes, explained in an email to the Ledger & Times how her organization works with the USFS and the Homeplace.
“The Friends of LBL has a partnership agreement with the Forest Service to provide the full-time interpreters for the Homeplace,” Yasgur said. “This means that the Friends of LBL is reimbursed by the Forest Service with funding to staff these positions. We hire, train and manage these employees for the Forest Service. These interpreters provide the educational activities and programs at the Homeplace, plan events, interact with visitors on a daily basis, care for the animals, etc. The Friends of LBL also solicits volunteers, trains them to assist at the Homeplace, and coordinates their volunteer work schedules. The Friends of LBL also provides promotions such as media releases and social media promotions for the activities and events at the Homeplace.”
In October, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a “sustainability strategy” called “Forward to the Future,” which includes proposed facility action plans for each major attraction in LBL. Page 42 of that document lays out several possibilities, including installing equipment to connect to a fiber line to create wi-fi hotspots. The document also states there is a plan to seek a partner in 2021 “to fully operate and maintain this facility,” as well as converting it to a “farm museum.” It also says that in 2022, USFS could “seek permanent closure if no partners found.”
Yasgur sent out an email on Monday alerting Friends of LBL supporters of some of the proposed changes. She said in the email that the conversion to a museum is planned for March and that USFS plans to cut funding for staff interpreters at the Homeplace, reducing the number from seven to two. She said “they also plan to get rid of most of the animals and crops.”
“I know that for many of you, this is tragic news to hear,” Yasgur wrote. “Honestly, we are shocked and deeply saddened. The Forest Service tells us that they do not want to do this, but that recent budget reductions have caused them to make this difficult choice.
“It is a rare occasion that the Friends of LBL advocates that you take political action, but in this case, I urge you that if you care about the future of the Homeplace, we need you to make your voice heard now. We may have time to reverse this decision, or to help find a solution to bring other sources of funding to the Homeplace. If you care, please contact your elected officials, local leaders, and others in a position to be of influence.”
LBL Public Affairs Officer Christopher Joyner said Yasgur’s email mischaracterizes what USFS’s plans are for the Homeplace. He said the sustainability strategy was put together over a period of several years after seeking input from the public, and LBL’s strategy for the Homeplace for some time has been to find outside partners that can keep it going. He stressed that the sustainable recreation strategy is not a planning document, which means no decision has been made on the Homeplace’s future.
“Words matter, and in our federal land management world, a decision document is a lot different than a strategy document,” Joyner said in an email on Friday. “This is super complicated but in simple terms, we went to the public with our ask for input to create a sustainable recreation strategy to guide our decisions on items within our decision space and inform us on items that need to go through a National Environmental Policy Act analysis.”
In a separate telephone interview about the Homeplace on Thursday, Joyner said, “For about a period of about four years, we’ve been working with our non-profit partners in trying to get to a place where we were more sustainable with that facility. We’ve not been able to get there, but what we’re looking at is new and different partners to be able to get us there … We’re not there with our current partnership arrangement, and so what we’re looking at for the Homeplace and across the entire (recreation area) is new partnerships that might help us get to a better place where we can have the type of facility to make the environmental impacts to the people that enjoy Land Between the Lakes.”
Joyner said he was surprised by Yasgur’s email because when LBL first started talking about looking for new partners, several entities immediately expressed interest. He noted that whenever he and others have interviewed people in the last few years to potentially join the communications staff, they always ask them to suggest a plan or innovative strategy to increase visitation at the Homeplace.
“It’s of critical importance to everybody that works there, and that’s not just in my department, but this is in other departments and with our non-profit friends groups as well,” he said. “We need those friends groups because when it comes to outside sponsorships to get our programs where they need to be, we need partners to seek those sponsorships. As a federal employee, I can’t go out to the community and say, ‘Can you donate to the Homeplace?’ but partners certainly can. The public may not realize it, but having a partner helping us is exactly what they want because it’s given less of a big government approach to these programs and more of a representative approach for the local communities.”
Joyner said the Homeplace has had “stagnant” visitation for years, never exceeding 35,000 visitors a year. He said that while LBL as a whole has seen increased visitors over the years, not enough young people are coming to the Homeplace, which he said makes it difficult to attract new visitors in the future.
“When you exclude 2020 and you exclude the year of the (total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017), it’s been pretty stagnant while our visitors’ age has increased,” he said. “So we’re not reaching new, younger people that will be the ones visiting in the future. When we talk to people, they’d say, ‘Yeah, I love the Homeplace … I used to go there when I was a kid, but I haven’t been there in 20 years.’ So we weren’t getting that new interest in it.
“We were spending a total of $420,000 of federal (tax dollars). We spent $408,000 locally and then the U.S. Forest Service outside of Land Between the Lakes kicked in another $12,000 for the utilities, and then we were receiving revenue of $117,000, so we were losing a lot of money. Now, it’s an educational facility, so we don’t expect to make dollar for dollar, but it was coming to a point where we were not meeting those goals in a way that showed us that the program was going to continue to grow.”
However, Joyner said he believes LBL is very close to announcing a new partnership that he hopes will keep the Homeplace up and running for years to come. He said it’s possible the announcement could come within a week.
“I don’t want to talk about (the details) now because I don’t want to jeopardize any of that planning process, but we feel very good about it,” Joyner said. “We’ve only sought out new partners from not-for-profit and/or local government agencies. It’s been reported on, and Stewart County has expressed tremendous interest in helping and being a partner with the future management of that, and we are absolutely interested in that.”
Joyner said under the USFS’s current partnership arrangement, LBL would not be able to invest in the Homeplace at its current levels. However, he said he believed that the so-far-unnamed partners would allow the Homeplace to continue without laying off staff.
“I feel pretty confident in saying we don’t believe we’re going to have to go to those measures (of layoffs),” Joyner said. “We have partners – plural – that have expressed interest in the management of that facility and (I don’t believe) it’s going to come to reducing the staff numbers. It could still come to that, but we feel pretty confident that we have enough interest and that we’re heading in a good trajectory that it’s not going to be that way.”
Joyner said he had also recently met with several Congressional representatives from both states, and their constituents have been calling to let them know the Homeplace is important to them. Although he said he could not comment on the specifics of the interested potential partners, he said USFS is not looking to partner with a private, commercial entity.
“We’re looking at a not-for-profit or government entity, i.e. Stewart County, which will be a great fit because it’s in Stewart County and they have a vested interest in it and it fits their historical tourism approach for their county,” he said.
In her email, Yasgur said the Homeplace is the biggest tourism draw in Stewart County and she hoped stakeholders could come together to find a solution so that USFS doesn’t have to make significant changes.
“There is nothing like it in this area where families can learn in a hands-on and experiential way about our local history and heritage,” Yasgur said. “It is a treasured special place for thousands of families, a valued educational asset for many local schools, and a significant part of what draws many families from throughout the United States to vacation at LBL.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.