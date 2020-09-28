Congratulations to the top 3 candidates in every category for the Murray-Calloway County 2020 Favorites. To pick the final winners to vote on, you can find the paper ballots in today's printed edition for subscribers or anyone can vote online at the following link - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NT6XH7B
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadiz woman dies after 94 E crash
- Murray man organizes skateboard contest, concert in honor of late brother
- City of Murray will not set Halloween hours this year
- CCSO: ATV wreck injures 2 near Almo
- 3 charged with trafficking drugs near daycare
- Obituaries Sept. 24, 2020
- Obituaries Sept. 23, 2020
- Obituaries Sept. 25, 2020
- Obituaries Sept. 25, 2020
- Lakers beat No. 5 Hoptown; first win over Tigers since 1994
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.