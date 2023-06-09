When I did a series of stories on Larry England a few years ago, I visited he and Jobeth’s home several times. I had every intention of returning in the early summer to share photos of their beautiful yard. But with COVID and weather conditions that were not favorable, I was finally able to visit again and photograph this beautiful, serene and colorful garden the Englands have created.
Jobeth and Larry moved into their custom-built home in 2000 and in 2004, Michael Woods, who was the agriculture teacher at Reidland, began the landscaping of their yard. Jobeth said he built and designed the first flower bed that contains a statue in the front of their house and that inspired her to continue. Jobeth loves pots and there are certainly many of these in her landscaping, both front and back. Two massive white pots adorn either side of the front of their house and contain pink, purple and white wave petunias which Jobeth said do not have to be dead-headed. They bloom the entire summer and vary from regular petunias because they will drape over the sides of containers. Jobeth said the purple is a new color for this year.
She has used these petunias throughout her garden, both front and back. The Englands have created a back yard that beckons one to come and sit, relax and watch the birds, squirrels, enjoy the many fountains and the burst of colors throughout the garden. Sometimes they are treated by the appearance of a few of the Murray State University horses when they graze in the area behind the Englands’ home.
I hope you enjoy these photographs as much as I enjoyed walking through this garden. It’s not an easy job to maintain all of this, but it is something that Jobeth loves and they and their neighbors benefit from the splendor she has create.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.