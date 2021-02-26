The first meeting of the board of directors for a community hospital for Murray was conducted May 15, 1947. The board was composed of Harry Fenton, chairman; Robert M. Lamb, vice chairman; A.B. Austin, secretary; George Hart, treasurer; Fleetwood Crouch, Zelna Carter and Preston Ordway.
Dr. Ora Mason and Patricia Drake and the board of the William Mason Hospital made a proposal for the sale of the hospital on Oct. 7, 1947. An auction for Oct. 27 was planned. Proposals and counter proposals were made by both the Community Association and the Mason Hospital Board.
On Oct. 13, 1947, the heirs of the Mason family canceled the auction of the Mason Memorial Hospital. George Hart, president of the Board of Constituency of Murray Hospital, announced Oct. 24, 1947, that the board had made an agreement with Dr. Ora K. Mason to purchase the hospital from the Mason heirs if money could be raised by the community. The board agreed to pay the Mason heirs $95,000 and in return, receive the title to the entire hospital property, to pay off obligations of the hospital and have a working capital. A counter proposal by the Mason Hospital Board, composed of Dr. Ora K. Mason, president; S.A. Ruskjer, Dr. R.M. Mason, Dr. Lauretta Kress and Dr. Daniel Kress, asked that the public auction on Oct. 27 be held as scheduled.
On Oct. 27, 1947, the Mason Hospital was purchased by the Murray Hospital Association at public auction at the court house at 1 p.m. The only bid received was by Harry Fenton for the Hospital Association for $66,500. The hospital was to be operated for the community as an open staff hospital. The association had raised in one day $41,000 to secure the purchase by donations from the community. The remainder was to be paid by bank loan.
In January 1948, Dr. Hugh Houston announced that the Houston-McDevitt Clinic Hospital would discontinue the hospital service and maintain only the clinic and doctors offices as of July 1948. Patients would be transferred in a gradual movement.
Carmon Graham was named the first administrator of the Murray Hospital. He accepted the position Jan. 20, 1948, and assumed the duties on the first day of February. At that time, the hospital was operating under receivership. A judge from the Court of Appeals transferred the title to the Murray Hospital Association. Hospital Day, May 12, 1948, was celebrated at the hospital by a shower of gifts to the hospital. Later, patient rooms were decorated by family members and could be identified by a name plate on the door in honor of an individual.
Mr. Graham resigned effective July 1, 1948, to return to teaching. Prior to his appointment, he had been a school teacher and superintendent of schools. Harry Miller became administrator on July 1, 1948, and remained until Oct. 1, 1950. Progress in improving the hospital was being made. A pediatric department had been made from the East entrance on the first floor. Equipment had been repaired and upgraded. Drs. Hugh and Hal had installed a big light over the operating table in honor of their mother, Mrs. Jessie Crawford Houston, who married Fred Roane after the death of Dr. Brent Houston.
In 1950, Amy Nichols was supervisor of nurses, Ann Moore was operating supervisor and Anna Anderson was in charge of food and diets. Paul Moore, a registered technician, was in charge of the laboratory and X-ray rooms. Howard Rogers was office manager. Mr. Miller reported at that time, the daily average patient census was 29, and to be an efficient operation, more patients were needed. It was already the fourth largest employer in Murray with 55 to 60 employees.
As World War II came to an end, more patients were being admitted to the hospital. The soldiers and their families had experienced medical care that had never been available to them before. As one county lady had expressed, “You only go to the hospital to die.” Now, it became acceptable to go to the hospital to receive care. Medicare did not become available to seniors until July 30, 1965. Private hospital insurance was seldom purchased by individuals. Room rates in the 1940s were $5 for a private room and $2.50 for ward rooms.
Lola James was hired by Mr. E. J. Walkup, administrator, in February 1951 to work in the business office. Her responsibilities included accounts receivable, all insurance billing and the cash drawer. She and Eva Woods Hopkins were the staff of the business office.
After 41 years of service, Lola retired. At that time, there were 27 full-time employees. Lola, with her longtime service, was a very stabilizing influence on the operation of the hospital.
On Dec. 10, 1947, an iron lung was donated to the Murray Hospital by the Kentucky Chapter of the National Foundation of Infantile Paralysis. By Nov. 11, 1953, 12 cases of polio had been reported for the years of the epidemic. Other cases were reported later.
Lola James wrote: “1953 Polio Epidemic. Children requiring physical therapy were treated by a physical therapist from Paducah who came to Murray once or twice a week. Since there was no department set up for that, the children did their exercises on a mat that had been placed on the conference table. It was a very long, solid walnut table and apparently served them quite well.”
In the spring of 1949, students enrolled in nursing at Murray State College were given instruction on the use of the iron lung, which was used to assist in breathing by the use of increased and decreased pressure in the closed tank.
Dr. Jonas Salk researched and developed a vaccine for the polio virus in 1952. By April 12, the federal government granted permission to immunize children. By 1959, Calloway had just about immunized all children and young adults. The immunizations in the United States eradicated the epidemic. The iron lung then became unnecessary.
The Murray Hospital staff included several registered nurses. Some remembered are the first director of nurses, Dee Imes, Mercedes Adams, Naomi Farris, Mildred Johnson, Elaine Harvey and Lucille Ross. Also some of the first graduates of the Murray State College in association with Jennie Stuart Hospital program in nursing from 1951 served at the hospital.
Some of the aides from the Houston-McDevitt Clinic became licensed practical nurses under a Kentucky law passed in 1950. The aides were able to take the Kentucky exam and be wavered for license as a LPN.
Additional help to care for patients was made available by teaching nursing aide classes, offered about every year.
The original Mason Memorial Hospital was demolished in 1979 to make room for an addition to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. A memorial was established on the East lawn of the hospital. It was constructed from the stone gate and part of the stone fence which surrounded the hospital and nurses’ residence. A bronze memorial plaque was placed on the West wall. The ceremony was conducted Nov. 2, 1988, dedicating the memorial.
The patient census had increased at the hospital and much of the equipment was becoming obsolete after 27 years. The Hospital Association recommended constructing a new building. In order to finance construction, bonds were sold and a hospital tax was placed on county property. The new hospital opened in 1964 and became Murray-Calloway County Hospital. The old Mason building remained as a long-term care unit until it was demolished in 1979 to make room for the expansion of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
This brought to a close the operation of Mason Hospital and Murray Hospital. The new Murray-Calloway County Hospital became the center for hospital care.
