“Nature never did betray the heart that loved her.”
- William Wordsworth
The first light of the new day cast a welcoming glow over the lake as I began yet another day of my long quest. I sucked in the cool morning air and basked in the hope that the breaking dawn offered but the nagging doubt of past failures still lingered within me. Armed with dogged determination and a deep love for nature, I set out to end my three-month journey with the belief that nature would not betray me.
My journey began in the joyous days of springtime in Kentucky. My wife, Summer informed me that a limpkin had been spotted in the Commonwealth. News of the limpkin’s presence soon spread throughout the birding community and my curiosity was piqued.
I quickly learned that limpkin sightings in Kentucky are so unusual that they have only happened three times in the history of the state. When Summer shared a social media post about the limpkin with me I knew that I had to see our unlikely visitor for myself. After all, how often could I pass up the opportunity to see something so rarely found in the wilderness of the Bluegrass State?
Pictures of the limpkin stirred a sense of adventure within me. The long-legged waterbird with dark brown plumage was spotted at a lake near Shelbyville, Kentucky.
I hurriedly packed a backpack and my camera bag to set out on the four-hour drive to Lake Shelby Park. I was going to begin my search in the picturesque sanctuary nestled in the heart of the state. With its isolated shallow waters and diverse ecosystem, Lake Shelby Park seemed like the perfect habitat for the limpkin.
I ventured out into the wildest parts of the park, my eyes scanning the marshlands and trees while my ears attuned to any calls that might seem out of the ordinary. But alas, my efforts were in vain, as the limpkin remained hidden from my prying eyes.
Undeterred, I turned my attention to nearby Clear Creek Park. The area was another rumored location of the elusive bird. I found a path that followed the shoreline of the park’s meandering waters back into isolated wetlands. The surroundings gave me a glimmer of hope that I might actually witness the graceful form of a limpkin in Kentucky.
The limpkin evaded me on that first trip and again on a subsequent trip to the area. Each time I returned home with disappointment etched on my face. When the following weeks went by without hearing of a reported sighting I resigned myself to the fact that I likely missed the rare opportunity to see a limpkin in my native state.
As the calendar turned to summer news spread like wildfire that the limpkin was still in Kentucky and had made its way to Lexington. Sightings by experienced birders seemed to confirm that the unusual guest had taken up residence in Jacobson Park just outside of Kentucky’s second-largest city.
Fueled by the desperate longing to see this magnificent creature, I embarked on a pilgrimage to the city. I scoured the trails that wound their way through the 216-acre park on three different trips to the city. My heart pounded in anticipation with each step I took and each failed attempt increased my desire to catch a glimpse of the rare bird.
I ventured deeper into the woods near the backwater of the park’s 46-acre lake on my third visit and felt a surge of excitement. The forest enveloped me, its tranquility broken only by the rustling of leaves beneath my feet. Fallen trees and twisted branches presented challenges, but I pressed on, driven by the yearning to see the extraordinary limpkin.
I journeyed through the isolated area and the air grew still. Soon I was completely shielded from the outside world by the thick forest while a symphony of nature’s melodies accompanied my every step. Suddenly, I heard an unusual call that sent shivers down my spine.
My heart practically leaped out of my chest because the piercing call of the limpkin was unmistakable. I followed the sound, guided by instinct more than my eyes, through dense brush. The tangled undergrowth clawed at my skin. I felt pain and then blood began to stream down my legs. And then...there it was.
Perched gracefully upon a moss-covered log, the limpkin finally revealed itself to me. I could barely see it through openings in the foliage surrounding me but it was there. For a moment, time stood still while I remained completely motionless and observed the limpkin in its natural habitat.
Scientifically known as Aramus guarauna, this fascinating species nearly disappeared from the United States when it was almost hunted to extinction in Florida by the early 20th century. The limpkin population surged after it was included in the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. With a range that normally extends from the peninsula of Florida in the southeastern United States to Argentina in South America, the International Union for Conservation of Nature now lists the limpkin as a species of least concern.
The unique wading bird has a rather distinct appearance with a long neck, slender body, and large, slightly curved bill. Adult Limpkins are usually between 24 to 30 inches in length with a wingspan of nearly four feet. Their plumage is mostly dark brown and features white streaks and spots that help them blend into their surroundings.
Freshwater marshes, swamps, and wetlands are their preferred habitat. Living in these areas gives the limpkin easy access to their preferred prey. Limpkins are specialized feeders and primarily eat apple snails, mussels, insects, and frogs. They will occasionally consume small reptiles as well.
Their long bills are perfectly adapted for extracting snails and mussels from their shells so these mollusks are a staple in the limpkin’s diet. The limpkin has an incredible sense of hearing and can detect the movement of mussels under the mud of the wetlands. While it slowly and carefully stalks its prey the limpkin can run surprisingly fast when necessary.
Limpkins are known to be somewhat solitary and very territorial. Because of this they often forage alone but can also be seen in pairs or small groups. In fact, I spotted a second limpkin hiding in the dense foliage of Jacobson Park.
Breeding season is usually late winter into early spring. The male performs an elaborate display, showcasing his wings and calling loudly to attract a female. The couple then builds their nest on the ground, in low vegetation, or high in the trees near a body of water.
Females lay a clutch of up to eight eggs. Each parent takes turns incubating the eggs for approximately four weeks. The chicks are precocial when they hatch so they are capable of leaving the nest with their parents almost immediately.
Limpkins live up to 15 years but have an average lifespan of 7-10 years. While they are not particularly fast flyers, limpkins possess remarkable agility while navigating through dense vegetation. This agility allows them to successfully pursue their prey through the wetlands they often inhabit.
The distinctive call of the limpkin is often described as a repetitive, loud wail. This almost banshee-like scream is quite haunting and echoes throughout the wetlands day and night. Limpkins are also known for their ability to mimic other bird species.
In some cultures, the limpkin is a sacred bird that is believed to be graced with mystical powers. The limpkin is seen as a deliverer of wisdom from the spirit world to those of Earth. This belief has created an uncommon appreciation and respect for the limpkin among the people. Encountering a limpkin is even considered a sign that good fortune is coming your way.
I couldn’t help but believe that good fortune had already been bestowed upon me while I marveled at the fantastic bird before me. When the limpkin suddenly took flight I thought my time with it was over all too quickly but it landed on a branch and looked down at me.
While its time in Kentucky seemed so fleeting, that particular limpkin managed to captivate the hearts of those lucky enough to witness its beauty and even many who were not fortunate enough to have the experience. Nature is a tapestry of wonders, always ready to reward those who truly love and appreciate it. Despite the countless hours spent searching, the setbacks, and the disappointments, my unwavering love for nature had indeed brought me face to face with the limpkin.
Nature never did betray the heart that loved her after all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.