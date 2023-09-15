“Like the hummingbird sipping nectar from every flower, I fly joyfully through my days, seeing beauty in everything.” - Amethyst Wyldfyre
I turned my face to seek out the warmth of the sun’s rays. A chill hung in the early morning air of a late September day while I trekked through the picturesque countryside of Kentucky. The heavy dew that blanketed the ground had already soaked through my shoes even though I was just a mile into the hike. A steady stream of complaints poured out of me and what promised to be a lovely stroll through a beautiful setting turned into a slog.
The dawn of the new day cast a golden glow across the rolling hills but I barely took notice. Grumbling and muttering to myself, I became mired in my own misery. A brilliant gift spread out in front of me but since all I could think about was my cold, wet feet I failed to see the beauty in anything.
My journey took me through an open field and into a gorgeous forest but again I barely noticed. While I walked through the woods all I could think about was how cold I felt without the sun shining down on me. A small lake appeared before me when I stepped into a clearing. The azure sky, fluffy clouds, and emerald trees reflected on the glass-like surface of the water but again I barely noticed. Instead of savoring the stunning scene before me I actually complained aloud about the brightness of the sun shining down on me.
As I trudged around the reservoir and began the long hike back to my car something whizzed past my left ear. The loud buzzing sound the creature created caused me to instinctively whirl around. Because of my negative state of mind, I fully expected to find a hornet ready to sting me but instead, a sparkling flash of green caught my eye before it zipped away.
I followed its flight path to a patch of flowering plants. Curiosity pulled me closer, and as I approached the flowers, an emerald jewel caught my eye. There, nestled among the petals, was a ruby-throated hummingbird. Its iridescent feathers shimmered in the sunlight, reflecting a kaleidoscope of colors. The clouds of negativity that shrouded my mind all morning began to dissipate while I marveled at a creature so small yet so full of life.
The ruby-throated hummingbird, scientifically known as Archilochus colubris, holds a special place in the hearts of people across the eastern half of the United States. These magnificent birds are the only species of hummingbird that breed in eastern North America, including Kentucky. Fortunately, the ruby-throated hummingbird is labeled as a species of least concern on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List as their numbers appear to be increasing.
Measuring only around 3.5 inches in length and weighing in at a scant .1 to .2 ounces, the ruby-throated hummingbird is a true marvel of nature. Up to a third of its weight comes from relatively large and powerful pectoral muscles. These muscles allow the hummingbird’s wings to beat at an astonishing rate of 53 times per second.
Thanks to that incredible wing speed the maneuverability of this tiny wonder is unparalleled. The design and mobility of their wings allow the ruby-throated hummingbird to hover effortlessly in mid-air and change directions in an instant. Hummingbirds are the only bird species in the world that have the remarkable ability to fly backward.
They also possess a unique combination of speed and stamina. Hummingbirds can reach an average velocity of 90 feet per second which means they fly at speeds of more than 60 miles per hour. All of that speed and maneuverability is accompanied by the fortitude to traverse over 500 miles without stopping during their migration.
The lifespan of a ruby-throated hummingbird is relatively short, spanning only about three to five years. However, within those few years, they lead an extraordinary life filled with wonder and adventure. As warm spring breezes blow across Kentucky each year, these tiny birds return from their wintering grounds in Central America to begin a new breeding season.
Nesting is an essential part of a ruby-throated hummingbird’s life. They are meticulous architects and craft intricate nests that are often barely visible to the human eye. Using a combination of spider silk, plant fibers, and bits of leaves, they create small cup-shaped structures, camouflaged among the dense foliage of trees and shrubs. The females are responsible for constructing the nests, which can take a week to complete.
Once the nest is ready, the female will lay two tiny eggs, about the size of a jellybean. She carefully incubates them while the male stands guard ensuring their safety. After about 16 to 18 days, the eggs hatch, and the chicks emerge, adorned with soft, downy feathers. The parents work tirelessly to feed their young, regurgitating nectar and insects to provide the necessary nutrients for their young to grow. Ruby-throated hummingbird chicks usually have the nest within 18 to 28 days.
Feeding is a vital aspect of a hummingbird’s daily routine. Ruby-throated hummingbirds have a symbiotic relationship with flowers, acting as crucial pollinators while they sip sweet nectar from the flowers. While their long, slender beaks and extendable tongues allow them to reach deep into the structure of a flower to extract the sugary liquid they need hummingbirds also have a voracious appetite for insects. They supplement their diet with protein-rich creatures like mosquitoes, gnats, and spiders.
Perhaps the most awe-inspiring thing about ruby-throated hummingbirds is their annual migration. In stark contrast to most other species of migratory birds, ruby-throated hummingbirds migrate as solo traverse instead of in the comfort of large flocks. When summer begins to wane, and the days grow shorter, these fantastic birds embark on their incredible journey. They take different routes to cover the thousands of miles back to their wintering grounds in Central America. Many will fly across the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico while others prefer the land route.
This migration is a feat of tremendous endurance and determination. Ruby-throated hummingbirds must navigate treacherous weather conditions, scarce food sources, and predators along their route. They rely on their instincts and amazing ability to conserve energy during long flights.
Its charismatic nature and seemingly miraculous aerial exploits have given hummingbirds a significant place in many civilizations over the years. In some Native American cultures, it is believed that hummingbirds bring joy, healing, and good luck. They are often seen as messengers between the spirit world and the living with the ability to carry prayers to the heavens. The sight of a hummingbird is often considered a sign of hope, renewal, and good fortune.
A sense of hope and renewal did indeed lift my spirits while I watched the ruby-throated hummingbird flit from flower to flower. I pondered the life of a hummingbird and the gigantic challenges that it must have overcome despite its diminutive size. Like the ruby-throated hummingbird, we too can harness our inner strength and learn to navigate our ever-changing world.
I completely forgot about my sopping socks and the negativity that marred my trek that day as I finally turned to leave. That tiny bird had left an indelible mark on my soul and reminded me to be present so I could savor every drop of nectar that life has to offer.
Like the hummingbird sipping nectar from every flower, I vowed to fly joyfully through my days, seeing beauty in everything.
