“Alaska has long been a magnet for dreamers and misfits, people who think the unsullied enormity of the Last Frontier will patch all the holes in their lives.”
- John Krakauer
A new day greeted me with a chill and thick morning fog that was suspended in the air. The low-lying clouds hung motionless over the water allowing the rising sun to cast a hopeful glow upon the glass-like surface of the lake. It was the Fourth of July and I was just beginning a morning hike in the Chugach National Forest near Cooper Landing, Alaska. I pondered the significance of the holiday for a moment and couldn’t help but think about the parallel between those who ventured to call this remote land home and the dreamers and misfits who fought for independence from England during the American Revolutionary War.
I tightened the straps of my backpack while a sense of exhilaration and anticipation welled up inside me. Today, of all days, I wanted to immerse myself in the raw beauty of this untamed wilderness. The sun’s rays continued their onslaught on the dim of the Alaskan summer night as they illuminated the towering mountains and pristine waters that surrounded me.
I began my solitary trek into the forest by filling my lungs with the sweet morning air. A uniquely Alaskan scent of evergreens, fresh water, berries, and the faint aroma of wildflowers all mixed together provided my olfactory senses with a delight. The path wound through dense foliage and the crunch of the trail beneath my feet provided a rhythmic soundtrack to my journey. I marveled at the tranquility of the place as I ventured further and further into the forest. The stillness was broken only by the occasional call of a seemingly distant bird.
Lost in my thoughts, I crested a hill and entered a portion of the Chugach National Forest that bore the scars of a wildfire. Charred tree trunks contrasted with the bright green grasses and pink fireweed blanketing the forest floor. It had been years since the Swan Lake Fire ravaged that area but its impact was still obvious.
I continued to pick my way through the burned trees but my mind wandered. Images of animals desperately trying to escape the fire as it devastated the Kenai Peninsula flooded my mind but yet I continued. Soon, without even realizing it I almost walked into a large bull moose.
Maybe it was because the brown hues of the creature allowed it to blend in with the burnt trees but I had somehow not noticed the 1,500-pound creature until I was right on top of it. A velvet-covered yet imposing rack of antlers grew out of its head. We locked eyes for what seemed like an eternity, neither of us moving a muscle. The gigantic nostrils of the moose expanded violently as it snorted. Then, with a sudden shift of its massive body, it turned and walked away.
I watched in admiration as it stopped and grazed nonchalantly, unperturbed by my presence before disappearing into the scorched portion of the forest. Moose are quite interesting and beautiful animals but are not to be trifled with as they attack more people each year than bears and wolves combined. My heart, which felt like it had come to a complete stop just a moment before, felt like it was going to burst out of my chest. A mix of fear and awe coursing through my veins combined to ensure that my heart would continue to race for several minutes.
I continued on my trek and thought about my good fortune. The encounter reminded me of the formidable challenges the early American colonists faced as they fought for their freedom. When faced with the prospect of an overwhelmingly powerful foe I stood my ground just like those who dared to dream of a new nation more than two centuries earlier.
I came upon a picturesque stream nestled amidst the mountains. Its pristine waters rushed over boulder after boulder as it careened down the mountainside. The brilliant turquoise water drew me in and I couldn’t resist making my way out into the stream by hopping from rock to rock. I stopped atop a massive boulder mesmerized by the breathtaking scene when a sudden movement high up in the trees caught my eye.
An American bald eagle perched on a nearby branch. The eagle’s white head glistened in the sunlight, its sharp yellow eyes scanning the surroundings. It flapped its wings while a piercing call echoed around the forest. Soon the majestic raptor soared overhead with its wings stretched wide as if embracing the spirit of freedom. It was a moment of pure inspiration, a reminder that the love of freedom and the pursuit of independence is ingrained in the very fabric of nature.
At that moment, I felt a surge of patriotism deep within me. Just as the American bald eagle symbolizes freedom and courage, so too did the dreamers and misfits who fought for America’s independence. They, too, had spread their wings and soared above the challenges and obstacles that lay before them.
As I made my way back along the trail, I couldn’t help but reflect on the significance of this day. Independence Day was not just a celebration of the birth of a nation; it was a reminder of the indomitable spirit that resides within each one of us. It was a testament to the power of dreams and the strength of those who dare to pursue them.
Alaska, like the American colonies in the 18th century, offered a blank canvas for those seeking a fresh start. It drew in dreamers and misfits, each with their own unique story and quest for something greater. Just as the pioneers of old ventured into the unknown, I had embarked on this solo hike to find solace and inspiration in the embrace of nature.
I emerged from the forest and returned to the cabin just in time to pick up my wife and son. With the sun still hanging high in the Alaskan sky we planned to drive into the charming town of Seward for their traditional celebration of our nation’s birthday. We drove through the mountains, across the Kenai Peninsula, and into the tiny hamlet of just more than 2,500 residents.
The Norwegian Jewell docked at Seward’s deepwater harbor in Resurrection Bay filled with almost 3,500 passengers and crew. On Independence Day the population of the town swells to more than 30,000 each year as visitors from all over the world descend upon Seward for its uniquely Alaskan celebration of America’s birth. We walked along the coast of Resurrection Bay and admired the dramatic snow-capped peaks while echoes of fireworks filled the air.
People dressed in red, white, and blue filled the streets of the town while American flags seemed to wave from every rooftop. I overheard a visitor from a faraway land speaking excitedly about the promise of freedom in the United States of America. I smiled, knowing that I had re-discovered my own personal freedom in the vastness of Alaska’s wilderness.
Alaska, with its untamed beauty and unyielding spirit, had become a sanctuary for dreamers and misfits. And on that Independence Day, as I stood on the threshold between the wild and the familiar, I felt a renewed sense of being and a deep appreciation for the freedoms we hold dear.
In the end, it wasn’t just about hiking alone in the Chugach National Forest or encountering a bull moose, or watching in awe as the majestic-looking symbol of our nation took flight. It was about the connection I felt to all of those who came before me, who had fought for their dreams and beliefs, and who had ultimately shaped the course of our history.
As I left Seward that day, I carried with me the spirit of Alaska and the echoes of those dreamers and misfits who had dared to dream. And in that, I found my own sense of freedom, my own patch for the holes in our lives.
