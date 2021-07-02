In 1981, a very historical event took place in our community. Lady Bird Johnson, the former First Lady of the United States of America from 1963 to 1969, came to Murray for the day.
Doris Cella brought various newspaper clippings about Mrs. Johnson’s visit that were sent to her from Nancy Adams, who was one of the co-chairmen of this event. The information below was taken from the various newspapers, mostly the Murray Ledger & Times.
During the Murray Woman’s Club presidency of Cecelia Brock (1980-1982), the club began a promotion on the value of beautification efforts in our community. The Garden Department of the club took on somewhat of a leadership role for this endeavor. According to Murray Ledger & Times columnist M.C. Garrott, the idea for Mrs. Johnson’s visit originated with Dr. David Earnest, an assistant professor of English at Murray State University and a member of the same department as Nancy’s husband, Dr. John H. Adams.
Mrs. Johnson had been well known for her beautification efforts and campaigns throughout her husband, Lyndon Johnson’s presidency. She served as a champion of conservation efforts, advocated for the creation of National Park Service units, lobbied for the passage of environmental legislation and campaigned for the improvement of the character of the nation’s highway system. She initiated the Beautification Project as a solution to America’s urban ills. She selected Washington, D.C. as the pilot city to show the nation how beautification could enhance the overall quality of life and it was known as The Committee for a More Beautiful Capital. Her legacy is still evident in Washington, D.C. today. Daffodil drifts soften the hillsides of the Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, as well as the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Lady Bird Johnson Park.
The week before Mrs. Johnson was to arrive in Murray, a Secret Service agent arrived in advance of her visit for a last minute security check on her planned movements around town. Garrott shared that before Mrs. Johnson was permitted to enter a room, they checked it out thoroughly, even to the extent of examining each piece of fruit in a bowl the Murray Woman’s Club had provided, along with several floral arrangements.
Before Mrs. Johnson arrived in Murray, art classes taught by Betty Scott at Murray High School and Larry Dunn at Calloway County High School, made posters advertising the program which was distributed by the journalism class taught by Clara Humphreys at Murray High.
On April 14, 1981, the former First Lady of the United States, arrived in Murray on behalf of the Murray Woman’s Club Beautification Project. Funding for her visit was made possible by donations from the Bank of Murray, Peoples Bank, Hopkinsville Federal Savings and Loan, Security Federal Savings and Loan, Home Federal Savings and Loan and Murray Electric.
The Kentucky Humanities Council was approached to assist in financing Mrs. Johnson’s trip, but apparently they offered no help. Members of the Murray Woman’s Club set out to ask for donations to pay for the expenses of bringing Mrs. Johnson here and taking care of her lodgings, food, etc. while she was in Murray.
A picture in the Murray Ledger & Times shows some of the Johnson Committee - Nancy Adams, Frances Galloway, Cecelia Brock, Betty Lowry, Annette Alexander, Bartletta Wrather and Vicki Shell. Members not pictured were Margaret Trevathan and A.W. Simmons Jr.
Barletta Wrather and Nancy Adams, both members of the Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, served as co-chairmen for this event. Rebecca Irvan, Barbara Erwin, Charlotte Foreman and Ann Brooks were part of the Program Committee.
Previous to her visit to Murray, Mrs. Johnson was in Lexington as a special guest at a private luncheon given by Phyllis George Brown, wife of Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, at their home in Cave Hill.
Mrs. Johnson arrived by automobile from Frankfort at 9:30 a.m. on April 14. She was to be the guest at an informal coffee at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. While she was there, she planted a dogwood tree in the yard of the clubhouse.
She then arrived at the court square in downtown Murray and cut a ribbon to symbolize the opening of the downtown ceremonies. She planted a coffee tree on the lawn of the court house.
A walking tour of the business area was followed by the unveiling of signs in front of the Bank of Murray and Peoples Bank as part of the beginning of the downtown restoration. A.W. Simmons Jr. was head of the Murray Community Improvement Board and he said the small signs on metal posts at the edge of the sidewalk were part of the downtown master plan to eliminate a clutter of overhead store and other signs of business places. Joe Rigsby, a member of the faculty at MSU, had drawn the plans for the facelift effort. Each sidewalk sign was symbolic of the business it represented.
Mrs. Johnson then toured the Calloway County Public Library, the 100-year-old newly renovated Library Arts Annex and the library’s garden. She, along with the public and the press, took a drive through the Murray-Calloway County Park where she also planted a dogwood tree. A private luncheon was held in the Commonwealth Room of the Murray State Student Center.
The climax of the day was a speech on beautification by Mrs. Johnson at the University School Auditorium. A public reception and receiving line followed.
During, before and after Mrs. Johnson’s visit, the Murray Woman’s Club members sold almost 1,000 dogwood trees at cost, coordinated by Mrs. Hugh Noffsinger, with the help of Mrs. Art Jewell.
A proclamation was set that day as Lady Bird Johnson Beautification Day in Kentucky and it encouraged all citizens of the Commonwealth to commemorate the day by planting a tree for the benefit of future generations.
After lunch, Mrs. Johnson went to the Hair House to have her hair done for the evening program. Everywhere she went, the Secret Service agents were with her.
At the evening reception, Smith Broadbent III of Cadiz presented her with a certificate for a real, genuine Trigg County country ham and it was reported she squealed with delight and clapped her hands together. She also laughed when County Judge-Executive Bob Miller proclaimed she was “good for Murray because since we heard you were coming, there’s been grass mowed that ain’t never been mowed before and places swept that ain’t never been swept before.”
She presented a signed book to Margaret Trevathan, “White House Diary.” Even though the book was out of print, she said “she had saved a few.”
A performance by the chorus of the Music Department of the MWC was presented that evening. Also on the podium were Betty Lowry, former president of the Murray Woman’s Club, Dr. Constantine Curris, president of Murray State University, Mrs. Donald Brock, A.W. Simmons Jr., Murray Mayor Melvin Henley, Calloway County Judge-Executive Robert Miller and Dr. David Roos, who gave the invocation.
Mrs. Johnson addressed a crowd of approximately 300 and said she had observed several ingredients for success by watching other towns which have undergone beautification projects. These ingredients included citizen enthusiasm, a well-chosen design, proper maintenance and the interest and cooperation of the local newspapers. She said, “Maintain, maintain, maintain” is the secret to beautification.
“Murray is a town on the move,” she said. She applauded the efforts of the townspeople and urged citizens to seize the potential the town has to offer.
She was given many Kentucky gifts - a Kentucky Colonel award from the governor, a key to the city from Mayor Melvin Henley, two warbler prints by artist Don Whitlatch presented by Dr. Curris, prints of a cardinal and a bob cat from Farmhouse Gallery and Blackford House Gallery, Parker popcorn, and an intricately woven pillow cover from the Murray Woman’s Club, made by Sally Guy who used wool from sheep raised in Land Between the Lakes.
The Murray Woman’s Club sponsored a series of articles on community beautification. With the visit of Mrs. Johnson, the club hoped to promote discussion of issues and to develop a continuing awareness of the value of beautification projects. Many professors at Murray State joined in the written series, including Dr. John Adams of the English Department and husband of Nancy Adams, co-chair of Mrs. Johnson’s visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.