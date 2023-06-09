“To take advantage of unexpected opportunities, we must leave ourselves available.” - S. Truett Cathy
The day started like most any other warm, sunny summer day in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. It was the kind of day that always seemed to beckon me into the great outdoors. Like so many other days over the years, I grabbed my gear and headed out wondering what unexpected opportunities the world might have in store for me.
With no predetermined place to explore, I jumped in my trusty SUV to make the short drive from Lexington over to an area just outside of the capitol city of Frankfort. The rolling hills and horse farms made for a scenic drive. I was tempted to stop and spend the day taking pictures of the farms instead of hiking.
The Kentucky River was what initially drew me to the Frankfort area, but I decided on checking out what appeared to be a small park before heading down to the river. I had never heard of Cove Spring Park before stumbling across it that day and just wanted to explore what it had to offer. A modest sign marked the entrance to the park as I turned onto a very narrow, semi-paved road. The sign and tiny parking area belied the treasure trove of unexpected opportunities that Cove Spring Park held for me that day.
The sound of rushing water greeted me when I stepped out of my vehicle. I looked past a small picnic shelter next to the parking lot to find a stream pouring through its rock-filled bed. After a few moments of stretching and basking in the morning sun, I grabbed my backpack and headed off for what I hoped would be an adventure.
A paved pathway led back to the swiftly moving waters of the stream. While strolling along the walkway, I began to question whether this park would be a place that could offer the unexpected joys of nature that I was seeking. It was a lovely little place, though, so I continued past the picnic tables toward the babbling brook and a waterfall that had yet to come into focus.
The roar of the waterfall seemed to echo around the picnic area. Within minutes, I was crossing over the creek on a small footbridge while a cool breeze smacked me in the face. Once across the bridge, I was standing at the base of an absolutely lovely waterfall and the cold spring water cascaded down a moss-covered cliff creating the flow of cool air.
A slight mist coming off of Hurst Falls coupled with the thick canopy of leaves overhead seemed to make that spot at least 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the park. I stood there for a moment admiring the waterfall. I was seemingly all alone in the park, so I closed my eyes and let the music of the water wash over me.
The surprise of finding such an exquisite scene so close to the parking lot led me to venture further into the park. I followed the stream a short distance to find another waterfall before turning onto a walkway that wound its way through a meadow. The small flatland was surrounded by tree-covered hills with a trailhead that split into several trails.
What I first thought to be a small roadside park turned out to have an extensive trail system. More than 240 acres of hills, streams, wildflowers, wetlands, and waterfalls make up Cove Spring Park. I couldn’t explore it all that day but was determined to take advantage of as much of it as possible.
The trail I followed turned up the hillside and was completely enveloped by the flora around it. Songbirds flittered about amongst the trees and wildflowers and I was content to hear their melodious serenade. I stopped to try to identify as many of the beautiful voices as possible. Something seemed amiss when I noticed an unusual sound joining the symphony.
It was a very distinctive call that I had not heard since my last trip to Alaska. A low guttural croak that could only have come from a common raven. Raven sightings are quite rare in Kentucky so I dismissed the thought and began my trek anew.
The call haunted me as I hiked through the dense woods. I knew that it must have been my imagination coupled with the unfamiliar surroundings but the sound seemed to be following me. On several occasions, I veered off the trail in hopes of laying eyes on the creature, but quickly gave up with the realization that it was highly unlikely that it could be a raven.
A beautiful eastern tiger swallowtail caught my eye as it drifted from plant-to-plant. I followed it to the edge of a clearing hoping to get a picture until it landed on the ground in front of me. While the butterfly posed for its portrait that deep, hollow croak seized my attention once again.
This time I made myself available to the unexpected and crept toward the sound. Within seconds I was marveling at the sight of a huge black figure perched on a nearby treetop. The glossy feathers of the common raven shimmered in the sunlight and its keen eyes were fixed on me. It was as if this creature knew something I didn’t, something made it seem like a wise old sage.
The common raven has fascinated people for centuries. Often associated with death and darkness, these large, intelligent birds are actually quite adaptable and complex creatures. From their complex communication skills to their curious nature, the common raven is truly an enigma of the avian world.
The truth is, common ravens are incredibly resourceful creatures with remarkable problem-solving abilities. The intelligence of the common raven is often compared to dolphins and some primates. They have proven to be capable of remembering individual faces and how certain people treated them. Ravens are known to use tools, play games, and teach their young survival tactics. They have been observed using sticks to extract insects from tree bark and dropping rocks on nuts to crack them open. Such intelligence is not commonly found among birds, making the common raven a particularly uncommon species.
These birds have a wide range of vocalizations, many of which are used for communication and social interaction. Common ravens have a diverse language with calls varying from the low, throaty croak to shrill alarms. Scientists have divided their calls into at least 33 different categories based on sound and context. Ravens make their deep croaking call often and it can be heard from more than a mile away. Every sound that a common raven makes is believed to have a specific meaning. Researchers have found that ravens can communicate about objects outside of their line of vision which shows a level of abstract thinking that was once thought to be unique to humans.
Despite their intelligence and adaptability, common ravens have often been associated with negative connotations. In many cultures, the raven is seen as a symbol of death and misfortune. It’s easy to understand why - their dark feathers, haunting call, and association with carrion all contribute to an eerie and ominous image. However, these birds are much more than just scavengers.
In many Native American cultures, the common raven is revered as a powerful and wise creature while they are depicted as tricksters in other cultures. Still, other Native American people believe that the common raven is a messenger and played a key role in the creation of the world. Similarly, in Norse mythology, ravens were believed to act as the eyes and ears of the god Odin, flying across the world to gather information and bring it back to him. These stories and beliefs reflect a deep respect for the intelligence and adaptability of the common raven.
At more than two feet long with a wingspan of nearly five feet, the common raven in front of me cut a striking figure. I was disappointed that the bird flew away as quickly as it appeared. Its unique ability to perform aerial acrobatics gave me one last thrill when the raven performed a barrel roll and soared upside down into the wild blue yonder.
As I walked along the stream and back through the meadow a transcendent sense of wonder surged through me. A serendipitous trip to a park and a single magnificent raven in the most unlikely of places had reminded me that we must always leave ourselves available to the unexpected.
