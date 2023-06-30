“We must begin thinking like a river if we are to leave a legacy of beauty and life for future generations.”
– David R. Brower
I carefully picked my way through the thick brush until I heard a familiar sound calling out to me. That melody resonated deep within my soul much the same way a mother’s welcoming would beckon her child home after a long absence. It was the unmistakable music of a river barreling down from high up in the mountains bringing beauty and life to the valley below.
I hastened my pace and ignored the limbs grabbing at my shirt. The needle-like thorns of devil’s club scratched my legs until a stream of crimson poured down my left shin but I was too excited to be bothered by something so trivial. I quickly clambered to the top of a couple of giant boulders that tried to block my path. The water was still not in view so I slid down the other side of the rocks.
My feet sank just a little bit into the soft, wet ground and I knew that I was tantalizingly close. Stepping through the trees and onto a small shelf sticking out over the river bank I found myself just above one of the most stunning waterways in the great state of Alaska. I lifted my eyes and spotted an American bald eagle perched majestically on a tree branch. Its piercing gaze met mine as if daring me to embrace the wildness that enveloped us. I swallowed hard and drank in the beautiful scenery as if I had been stranded in the desert for days on end.
From my own perch, I watched the turquoise water pour over massive granite slabs on its way down to the valley below. The isolation of that spot meant that there were no noisy people to interrupt what nature had to say to me. While magnificent monoliths were rooted steadfastly in their position, smaller rocks tumbled in the swift current and I could actually hear them colliding beneath the water. I stood there mesmerized by the sight and sound of the river before making my way down to the edge of the flow.
The Little Susitna River is located in the vast expanse of untamed wilderness that is The Last Frontier. To many tourists, it is an unknown place. Visitors do not flock to the Little Susitna River in the same way they do to the Kenai or Russian Rivers. Although a good number of them drive over a portion of the waterway as they make their way up to Independence Mine State Park and Hatcher Pass the Little Susitna River remains largely unexplored by most.
Flowing through the heart of the majestic 49th state, the Little Susitna is a river that captivates anyone who takes the time to get to know it. With its pristine beauty and uncommon power the Little Susitna River offers a truly immersive experience for any nature enthusiast. I found myself once again lost in the beauty of the river and excitedly began to explore its wonders while pondering what secrets it might hold.
Nestled in the vast peaks of the Talkeetna Mountains the river adds to the enchanting beauty of the landscape. The Little Susitna River begins at Mint Glacier near Hatcher Pass at an elevation of 1,700 feet. While Mint Glacier atop Montana Peak is its primary source, the icy waters of the river are also fed by melting snow and other glaciers that adorn the surrounding Talkeetna Mountains. These towering giants, draped in blankets of snow for much of the year, guard the river like sentinels as their majestic peaks reach toward the heavens. Snow and glacial ice melt in the summer and make its way down the mountainside, carving a path through the rugged terrain, and giving birth to the magical river.
This 110-mile journey, from the mountaintops to the valley below, blesses the Little Susitna River with part of its extraordinary allure. The frigid waters cascade down the slopes and bring with them an abundance of glacial sediment. It is this sediment and glacial flour that paint the riverbed with a vibrant turquoise hue.
This enchanting display of color is heightened by the reflection of sunlight on the sediments, creating a kaleidoscope of hues that dance upon the water’s surface. In the case of glacially fed waters like the Little Susitna River, the glacial flour that floats in the water’s upper layers reflects light. This makes the water appear both opaque and bright.
Glacial flour absorbs most of the blue light in the spectrum and reflects some of the blue and green back to our eyes. Orange, red, and yellow are also reflected by the glacial flour but these colors are absorbed by the water itself. This process leaves our eyes capturing a little blue and mostly green light being reflected off the glacial flour. Using this “artistic technique” allows nature to craft a remarkable masterpiece for us to behold.
However, the ethereal beauty and allure of its exquisite water are not all that the Little Susitna River has to offer. It is also a life-giving force that helps sustain the ecosystem, wildlife, and the people of the entire region. Its waters teem with an abundance of fish, attracting both avid anglers and animals alike. Salmon, in particular, make their arduous journey upstream, returning to their birthplace to spawn and continue the cycle of life. The riverbanks become an annual stage for an incredible spectacle, as bears, eagles, and other creatures gather to partake in the bounty provided by this natural phenomenon.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game operates a weir to count the four of the five types of salmon that live in the river. King, red, silver, chum, and pink salmon can all be caught in the Little Susitna River as well as Dolly Varden and rainbow trout. The river provides a bevy of other sport-angling opportunities as well with species like northern pike, Arctic grayling, and burbot found in plentiful supply.
To the Alaskan people, the Little Susitna River is not merely a source of sustenance, it is a haven of tranquility and a place of solace. People come to seek refuge along its banks and find respite from the demands of daily life. Families gather for picnics, children frolic in the shallows, and friends share stories around crackling campfires. The river is an integral part of the lives of the people, an almost sacred place where memories are forged and bonds are strengthened.
The Little Susitna River is a testament to the undeniable power and beauty of the awe-inspiring place we call Alaska. It weaves its way through the rugged mountains, breathing life into everything it touches. Its turquoise waters mirror the vastness of the sky above, reminding all who behold it of the infinite wonders that lay beyond. From the towering peaks to the gentle flow downstream, the river paints a picture of beauty, grit, resilience, and harmony.
I will always hold the Little Susitna River close to my heart, for it embodies the spirit of The Last Frontier and my connection with nature. It is a place where I will always find solace, inspiration, and a profound appreciation for the world around me. That enigmatic body of water is a reminder that amidst the chaotic realities of life, there still exists sanctuaries of extraordinary beauty waiting for us to discover, cherish, and protect them.
Protect them we must if we are to leave a legacy of beauty and life for future generations.
