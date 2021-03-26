Mike came to Westside Baptist in April of 2010.
“The year 2010 was very eventful for me and my family,” Mike said.
“Someone from the church stopped while I was outside working in my yard and told me their music minister at Westside had retired. Dorothy Rogers was the pianist at Westside and she talked to me about the job and I met with Glenn Orr, who was the pastor at that time, but I knew he was planning to retire soon. They offered and I took the job.”
Mike said Westside Baptist Church is a “singing church.”
“I pushed them a lot, but they did great. They wanted a praise band and a multi-generational style and that is what I brought. But don’t get me wrong, I have a great love for hymns also.”
During his time at Westside, Mike continued to orchestrate concerts and public performances and it was also during this time that the idea for the Murray Mass Choir came about.
“We did the Murray Mass Choir three times, and it started at Westside,” he said. “They wanted to do something for the summer, so we decided at the end of August to start rehearsing. One of the members mentioned making this a reunion choir. I thought that was a great idea and we had a lot who came back to participate.”
Mike said that is when the wheels started turning and he began to think that a mass choir would work and would be a great time of worship.
“Years ago, there was a study called ‘Experiencing God,’ and it was developed into a musical. I had done this at First Baptist and I felt it was the perfect musical for a mass choir.”
Mike notified all local churches and choir members who wanted to participate and they showed up for Sunday afternoon rehearsals.
“We had 107 to participate in the first one and we did this at Westside,” he said. “It was probably the largest crowd they ever had at Westside - we had chairs set up everywhere including the hallways right outside of the sanctuary.”
Mike wanted to do a recording for a Christmas program and again, he had more than 100 from 13 different churches to participate.
“Usually we would record five songs one night and five another night and then the solos, but we did all 10 in one night. The engineer said that was incredible and he had never seen that done before. I think they could have gone all night.”
Mike’s dream was to record the community choir, but he knew he would have to find a larger place than Westside and he wanted it to be a neutral site. He worked it out with Murray State to use Lovett Auditorium and the Murray Mass Choir December Christmas performance was held there.
“I have been looking through pictures that my mother had saved,” said Mike. “I had forgotten so much of what I did and I give all the credit to God for making it possible. This was one of the highlights of my career and I told God, ‘I see now why I did this.’”
Mike and his musical team did 30-minute Christmas programs for groups during their Christmas dinners.
“We did some Christmas songs and then more religious songs and we would take a boom box for the music. We did more than 30 shows.”
Mike also said another highlight was the time they gave a concert in the middle of Walmart.
“Tab Brockman was the director of the chamber and he knew the manager of Walmart. Tab asked him if we could do three shows at Walmart. They agreed and moved all the clothing around and put in risers and a sound system. During one of the segments, I decided to walk around the store because they really didn’t need me. When I got back to where the performance was, I couldn’t get close to the choir because there were all these people with their shopping buggies standing and listening. It was so neat.”
This year was obviously a hard year for church attendance and choirs because of COVID-19.
“We didn’t have church for several weeks at Westside when COVID-19 hit Murray last year,” Mike said. “I was at the church one day, and we have a drive-thru portico on the side of the church next to the large parking lot. At a staff meeting before Easter last year, I was standing at that drive-thru and kept thinking there has got to be a way to use this and do a drive-in service. We had done recordings and everyone has an FM radio in their car and so we developed the idea.”
Mike said they did a Palm Sunday service as a dry run and it went well.
“Easter morning, I started out playing my guitar,” he said. “We wanted to be safe, but we still wanted to have some fun and enjoy the service. I spoke thru the radio so that all those parked could hear in their car and told them if they really liked something we were doing to flash their lights and they did. I then said, if you really, really like something, turn your windshield wipers on and they did. And then I said..if you really, really, really like it, honk your horn, and they did. It was fantastic!”
They continued to use the drive-thru as a place to worship for many Sundays. Mike said sometimes the rain would be blowing sideways or the wind would be blowing and they would have to use concrete blocks to hold down the music stands to keep them from blowing away.
“During the time we continued to do the drive-thru services, after the pastor would speak or after the choir would sing, you would hear the horns honking.”
Mike came down with COVID-19 this past fall and it left him very fatigued and with some side effects he is still experiencing. He had also gone through the death of his father which involved a long illness, hospitalization and Mike driving back and forth from Memphis every week. Now his mother has cancer and he again, is driving back and forth and trying to work two jobs, while he himself is not in the best of health, and all of this made him aware that he needed to slow down a bit.
“After my father died, it took me quite some time to get over losing him,” Mike said. “I honestly just couldn’t think straight at times. And my mother was in such grief that first year also.”
Mike lost his father after a lengthy illness in 2019. His mother had been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease many years ago and it turned out that his father also had the same thing. The doctors said there was no way this was contagious and they had never had a husband and wife with the same auto-immune disease. His father’s health slowly deteriorated and he was in the hospital for quite some time.
“My mother and father both had a DNR and when it became apparent my father was suffering and he was not going to improve, the family sat down and talked about the next step,” said Mike. “I watched my mother die a little bit each time she saw him. We came to the decision to remove him from life support and the doctors and nurses assured us he would be comfortable.”
Mike spent some time that evening with his father who could not talk.
“We prayed and I told him that he was not in a good place and asked him if he understood. He shook his head yes. I told him it was time to rest and no need to fight anymore and again he shook his head in agreement. I told him I would take care of Mom and the rest of the family and he then closed his eyes. It was one of the toughest things I have ever done.”
Mike’s brother-in-law is a pastor and the family gathered to pray the next day when plans were to remove his father’s life support.
“I remember my brother-in-law said, ‘We pray that Mr. James will have peace.’ My father died that evening and I told my family that Dad had found his peace and now we had to find ours.”
He is now supporting his mother as she goes through a battle with cancer. Mike said the death of his father took him quite some time to get through and then when he went through COVID-19 himself and now his mother is fighting a health battle, it became a necessity for Mike to find some peace himself in doing what he needed to do.
“They were doing a search for a new pastor at Westside and they found a very young dynamic minister,” Mike said.
“I knew the church was in good hands and now they also brought in a youth minister who was young and energetic and he and the pastor worked very well together. I just felt it was time to retire. The church was in good hands and a new, energetic staff was in place.”
Mike and Suzy have no plans to leave Murray, although Mike says Suzy does spend quite some time in Jackson, Tennessee, where their daughter Chelsea, her husband and their 2 1/2 year-old granddaughter Skylar live.
“It has certainly been fun,” Mike said. “Church music and churches are changing and choirs are not as viable as they once were. Now there are praise teams and praise bands and the choirs are the back-up. It is just a different dynamic. It will be fun to see where it goes.”
Mike says he looks back and is somewhat surprised at the things he has done, but credits it all to the Lord and the support of so many people.
There was a retirement reception at Westside and Mike was surrounded by so many supporters and church members he has served over the last years in Murray.
“I had the desire to serve the Lord and I was put in the right place, and I am not afraid to try something,” Mike said.
Mike says he uses the same philosophy at Angels Attic.
“We have a mission and we do it,” he said. “We accomplish that in many ways. Just for instance, the furniture we were able to get from Fort Campbell that I thought would be available for a few months and this went on for three years. This year was a challenge with our Christmas Bazaar and because of COVID-19, we had six mini-bazaars instead. It worked, but we sure don’t want to do that again. We were all worn out by the time Christmas arrived.”
Mike said he has 16 paid employees and many volunteers who help at Angels Attic.
“Pre-COVID-19, we had about 35 volunteers and during COVID-19 we were down to about 15,” he said. “Some have begun to return. All the employees and volunteers work hard and I love working there. It’s a physical job sometimes, but I am not afraid of that. Things are always changing and you have to be flexible.”
Mike says the position fits who he is - he enjoying helping others.
“I never dreamed I would enjoy this job so much,” he said. “I have talked to people in other cities and told them about the attic and they say they have never heard of a place like that. We reach people in a lot of ways at Angels Attic. Not only do we provide goods at a very low price, we also issue vouchers through the Family Resource Centers that enables families to come in and get the things they need. Our profits go to support Need Line and HOPE Calloway. Certainly, the needs have increased with COVID-19 and I am so glad we are able to help support these important programs.
“I tell people I may be tired, but I am not bored. Every day changes and you learn to be a ‘jack of all trades.”’
Mike said they sell approximately 600,000 items a year at Angels Attic. He loves the challenges and he has a great board at the attic who supports him.
Mike said that if you could describe him he thought it might be that he had a knack for finding people’s talents and gifts and encouraging them, not just teaching them. “To see them do things they probably would have never done was such a fulfillment and blessing. I think its more encouraging someone than teaching them. I am by far not the most talented musician, but I work hard and I can see how God used me in ways I never thought about. It boils down to relationships. I am a man of God and I love people, but I am not afraid to challenge them to bring out the best they have.”
Maybe, just maybe, in a few years when Mike has a chance to catch his breath, he might have one more concert/program in him. We can all hope!
