Bill Kopperud often sends me newspaper clippings and photographs from years ago that I can share with our readers. A few weeks ago he outdid himself when he came across articles and photos from the 1960s about Murray’s own Garbage Bowl.
This famous event of eight years took place on the practice football field next to Cutchin Stadium at Murray State University.
Bill shared with me how this bowl game came to be. According to him, a group of high school friends, Dick Stout, Tommy Rushing, Marshall Garland and Ed Carroll, all played high school sports together at Murray High and remained close friends their entire life.
“I was about four or five years behind them at Murray High,” said Bill. “We had a group of friends who also played football together at Murray High and we always looked up to that group of guys. I remember MHS Football Coach Ty Holland saying that that group was one of the closest group of guys he ever had on the football team and he also said our group was almost comparable.”
After both groups had graduated from high school and were in college, graduate school or the service, they would come together back home in Murray during the Christmas holiday.
“I am not sure whose idea it was to start this, probably Stout’s,” said Bill. “But our group of guys were challenged by their group to a game of touch football. After a few years of playing each year during the Christmas season, it was decided to call the contest the Garbage Bowl. The older group was called the Alumni and we were called the Mystics.”
Bill said somehow a garbage can appeared and after each game, whoever won had possession of the garbage can with the score painted on it for that year, and someone from that team was to keep it until the next year.
“I believe the first game was played in 1964 and there was a write-up in the Murray Ledger & Times,” said Bill.
Bill said that each team tried to outdo the other one.
“One year, someone painted a mural on a large hoop that we ran through to start the game,” he said. “Another year, because Dick Stout had played football at Murray State and was a friend of the coach at that time, Bill Furgerson, he secured football uniforms for the Alumni. I can remember painting an old sweatshirt for our team.
“The night before the ‘big’ game,’ the Alumni and their wives would go somewhere for dinner and we would call and harass each other. They also would have a big celebration and dinner after the game, especially if they won.”
During one of the games, Frank Albert Stubblefield, former Congressman from Murray, threw out the game ball,” Bill said.
“It wasn’t a highly attended game,” he said. “Mostly wives, friends and family, but it was always fun.”
Bill shared with me some photos and a newspaper article written in the Murray Democrat newspaper on Dec. 27, 1966.
“Murray has its own ‘Bowl Game’ at Christmas. Many residents watched under a bright sun on a chilly Monday as Murray High graduates battled it out on the football field for the title of Garbage Bowl Champions.
The Alumni blitzed the Mystics 34-14 on a sloppy university practice field with patches of snow in the less muddy areas.
Among sports fans who took in the game were new MSU Football Coach Bill Furgerson and catching the action for a few minutes was the 1966-67 Coach Shelton.
All was in fun and there were many good sports as the festivities included a two-gun salute, crowning of a bowl queen, and selection of a most valuable player, who received a tarnished statuette of a football player hoisting a garbage pail.
Reigning as queen at the game and later at a nighttime banquet at the Holiday Inn was Miss Judy Howard (Carroll) of Murray. The victors’ award - a bright and shiny garbage pail, engraved with the scores of previous games - was presented to Alumni President Ed Carroll by Vernon Stubblefield, president of the Mystics, their opponents.
The most valuable player award went to Marshall Garland. The two-(shot) gun salute was for Dan Pugh, who will leave for Vietnam in January.
Marshall (J.T.) Garland, right end of the Alumni, got the scoring going early in the first quarter when he intercepted a lateral and raced untouched to pay dirt 20 yards away. This set the stage for what was to be a long morning for the Mystics as the Alumni continued to put it on in every quarter, moving at will against their tough but outclassed opponents.
Don (Harvey) Gibbs, most valuable player of the last two years of the Garbage Bowl, chalked up the second Alumni touchdown on a 20-yard pass reception from quarterback Dr. Richard (Duke) Stout. Dan (Charley) Pugh then took in a 40-yarder to end the Alumni first half effort.
The Mystics fought back gamely when Bill Kopperud passed to Billy (Monk) Nix for a 15-yard touchdown. Then once again, Vernon Stubblefield, quarterback of the Mystics, passed to Craig Banks, the Mystics most valuable player, for a diving 10-yard touchdown pass. The conversion was completed and the halftime score showed the Alumni ahead 18-14.
During the second half, the Alumni got their ‘second wind’ and thereafter never let up as Tommy (Dog) Rushing scored on a 20-yard pass; Carl (Bucy) Stout scored on a 30-yard pass play with Ed (Easy) Carroll adding the conversion to end their scoring.
The Mystics never threatened again in the contest as they were superbly defensed the rest of the game.
Turning in outstanding performances for the Alumni were Marshall Garland and Ed Carroll for his sterling defensive linebacking effort.
Players for the Alumni were Ed Carroll, now a teacher in the Crittenden County, Marion school system; Tommy Rushing, principal at Almo Elementary School; Don Gibbs, high school teacher at Washington Courthouse, Ohio; Marshall Garland, Calvert City worker living in Murray; Dan Pugh, member of the U.S. Army and headed for Vietnam next month; Carl Stout, student at the University of Indiana, Bloomington; and Dick Stout, a doctor in Memphis.
The Mystics were Vernon Stubblefield, student at the University of Kentucky; Billy Kopperud, serving in the Armed Services; Craig Banks of Murray; Billy Nix, teacher at Calloway County High School; Frank Rickman, student at the University of Louisville Medical School; and David Sykes, a teacher in Florida.
Officials for the game were Jimmy Rose, Gene Cohoon and Jimmy Kerlich, timekeeper. Several flareups were averted by their fine work.”
Another newspaper article dated 1965 said, “The star-studded fifth annual Garbage Bowl Classic brought the 1965 Kentucky touch football season to a climatic close. Held on the Murray State football practice field, it must be admitted that it did not attract the attendance of the Rose Bowl, nor even the Sugar Bowl, but what the spectators lacked in numbers they made up in enthusiasm. More than one young child was heard lustily calling out ‘Get a touchdown, Daddy!’
The Alumni won the closely contested game over the Mystics by a score of 15-12. How they won made touch football history.
During the first quarter, the Alumni, who elected to receive, maintained a steady pressure on the Mystics end of the field until a brilliant run by Vernon Shaw Stubblefield down the middle resulted in a touchdown for the Mystics. The try for the extra point failed. The Alumni came charging back and the score was soon tied when quarterback Dick Stout drew on his college experience to hit his brother Carl with a pass which was tagged for the Mystics goal line. The extra point try fizzled.
During the second quarter, Mystics quarterback Vernon Stubblefield found Dick Sykes with a pass which made it 12-6 for the Mystics which was unchanged by the unsuccessful conversion attempt. Thus ended the first half with both sides huffing and puffing from the unaccustomed exertion.
The Alumni must have really gotten a going over from their wives during halftime because they came out after the half without their hangdog look. Both sides tightened their defense, which seemed impossible to penetrate, but the Alumni had the solution. If they couldn’t pass or run, they would kick and kick they did. They took the wraps off their dark-horse kicker, or in plain language, they took the horse blanket off Harvey Gibbs, who had kept his kicking talents under cover all the way through high school. Not once, not twice, but like Gogolak who was making history in San Diego that same afternoon, Harvey ‘Toe’ Gibbs proceeded to kick three field goals in the second half without a bobble to make the final score 15-12 for the Alumni and give them possession of the coveted Garbage Can for the coming year. This remarkable kicking demonstration was made with tennis shoes. What could he have done with football shoes and special kicking boots?
Half-time festivities included the crowning of the Bowl Queen, Dianne Sykes. The Marine Band failed to show up for the occasion.
Players participating were all local talent. For the Mystics it was Vernon Shaw Stubblefield, David Sykes, Billy Rue Nix, Danny Nix, Bill Kopperud, Craig Banks and Ronnie Moore. For the Alumni it was Tommy Rushing, Dick Stout, Carl Stout, Ed Carroll, Marshall Garland, Harvey Gibbs and Dan Pugh.
Most Valuable Player award for the Mystics went to the Nix brothers - Bill and Dan. For the Alumni, it was unanimously voted to give the award to Harvey ‘Toe’ Gibbs, who reportedly is torturing the New York Jets by refusing to even discuss bonus offers in the coming draft.
A touch football banquet was held that night at Jerry’s Restaurant with no speeches permitted.
A contract is already in the process of being drafted for next year’s game. The series now stands at 3-2 for the Alumni with the Mystics vowing to tie by winning the next game if they have to borrow a Kennedy or two.”
The last Garbage Bowl, the eighth-annual, was played on Dec. 27, again at the Murray State practice field.
Another article written states, “This year, as usual, the game ball will be thrown out by a well known dignitary, the Honorable Frank Albert Stubblefield, First District Congressman.
The 1968 Garbage Bowl Queen, Charlotte Stubblefield, will be crowned at halftime by last year’s queen, Judy Howard (Carroll). The cars for the queen and players will be furnished by Carroll Volkswagon.
The lineup for the Alumni will be Dr. Dick (Iron Duke) Stout, Tom (Dog) Rushing, Easy (Ed) Carroll, Marshall (J.T.) Garland, Carl (Debuce) Stout, Harvey (Toe) Gibbs, Dale Alexander and first substitute, Dr. Hal Houston, who could possibly center for both teams.
The Mystics will start Bill (Monk) Nix, Vernon Shaw Stubblefield, Bill Kopperud, Craig Banks and others.
Alumni President Dog Rushing says this could be the year to retire the Garbage Can in the Alumni Trophy Room. They have won the past two years.
Murray State University Football Coach Bill Furgerson will be scouting for any outstanding performers with eligibility remaining.
A sell out standing room only crowd is expected. Tickets are still available.”
Bill said the eighth year was to be the last for the Garbage Bowl.
“We were all becoming older and I can remember after one of the games, I went back to my parents house at Eighth and Main and I could hardly walk up the steps because my legs and feet were hurting. We were all getting to the age (30 or near) when we decided we were too old and became too sore to continue this rivalry, but we certainly had a lot of fun during those years and they made for very special memories.”
