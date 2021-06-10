This is the photograph that was originally published in the “Recollections” section of the Murray Ledger & Times. The identity of the women are, from left, Mrs. Joe Brandon of Benton, vice governor of District One; Mrs. W.C. Cruse, Jr., state president; Mrs. John E. Kirksey, retiring governor; Mrs. Ralph Edrington, new governor; Mrs. J.P. Brooks, Jr., Junior Representative of First District (Jeannie’s aunt); Mrs. Billie Peak, retiring Junior Representative; and Mrs. C.C. Lowry of Murray, recording secretary.