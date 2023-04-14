As I stated in my column last week, Need Line provides much more than just pantry food for this community. I wrote about the Back Pack program last week and this week I will share other programs that Need Line provides.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) - This is an emergency assistance food program to supplement, not provide, meals. You do have to be income eligible. “If clients are on social security or disability, their income doesn’t change for a year, so they can come once a month,” said Tonia Casey, executive director of Need Line. “We have quite a bit of food to give as it is sent to us by the United States Department of Agriculture. We have to follow their rules and regulations.”
Tonia said last month they distributed TEFAP to 472 households. “All of our food programs are just to supplement meals. Last month they only sent three items and it scared me, but this month they sent 10 items. I never know what will be coming. We are the only ones in Murray and Calloway County who receive this program. Sometimes it will include frozen meats.”
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) - This program is for people 60 and above. “People do not have to be retired to receive this and they only need to show proof of income and residency. Income guidelines have to be followed, and for a family of one, the gross income cannot be more than $1,580 a month and for a family of two, the gross income cannot be more than $2,137 a month. Most people who are eligible for this program are also eligible for the TEFAP program.”
Tonia said this program is near and dear to her heart. “I was called to start a pilot program here and they asked me how many I thought we could service and I told them 50. That didn’t even begin to fill the need. We can service up to 325, and at this time, and we have openings in this program. I wish more people would come and apply. Dottie Sager, one of my caseworkers, is in charge of this program and she will help fill out the forms needed. It doesn’t take more than 10 minutes. Once you are on the program you stay on it for a year.”
The CSFP is distributed on the third Thursday of each month and on that day Need Line does not conduct any other business. “The CSFP is distributed by clients driving up to Need Line and volunteers from the American Legion or Murray State University students will put the bag into their car,” said Tonia. “No one has to get out of their car and the wait is no more than 10 minutes in line, and it runs very smoothly.”
Tonia states this food does not come from that what is donated by the community to Need Line. “This food comes from the government and clients are actually helping farmers by being a part of this program because the USDA has contracts with farmers across the U.S. for this food distribution. It is a lot of food, and includes a big block of low-fat cheese that would cost a fortune at the grocery store. I am very proud that we have this program for our seniors and again, just wish more would take advantage of it. All they have to do is call Need Line and asked for Dottie and she will take care of them.”
This past month, the Purchase Area Development District called to asked if they could be here for the April CSFP distribution with energy assistance information for anyone 50 or older. If anyone is interested, they will ask them a few questions and it would help for the clients to know what their utilities cost each month. This CSFP distribution will be on Thursday, April 20.
“I plan to keep some of the brochures if someone wants this information,” Tonia said. “We are the only agency in Murray/Calloway County that does the CSFP program. They are allowed one bag per household. It is good nutritious food and sometimes frozen meats. This month we received frozen peaches. Again, I have to follow the rules and regulations because this program is provided by the government.”
The Pantry - Tonia said for those who are a little over the maximum income allowed, they have the Pantry program. This is the program that the community donates to, along with Feeding America, which is based more on need than true income.
“Most of the time a family may be fine, but then a medical issue arises and they can’t work for several weeks and they need some help,” said Tonia. “This program helps them to get over that hump.”
With the Pantry program, you have to prove you are a resident. “Even if someone is over income, we can still help them, they will just need to show us their income. But we want people to come and not feel bad about needing help. We treat everyone the same and we understand how things can happen to all of us.”
Tonia said in February and March the number of clients Need Line helps might be a little lower because people receive their tax refunds and they are able to buy groceries, etc. “They can go to the grocery and get what they like to eat instead of having to take what we offer.”
In March, 1,448 were provided food assistance.
Utilities - Need Line offers utility bill assistance and 31were helped in March. “They must show proof of residency and income and bring their utility bill with them,” said Tonia. “We have a caseworker who will talk with them and will call the utility company to find out what is needed. This process doesn’t take long and before the client leaves, they will know what we can pay on their utility bill. For those who have a daily pay on utilities, we have to issue a check right then to keep their service. This goes for electric, gas and water bills.”
Tonia emphasizes that the ENUF program is still in existence and it is a simple way to help others with their utility bills. “You can add, for example, $5 to your utility bill and designate it for the ENUF program and those funds are sent to us at Need Line.”
Tonia said Need Line is a recipient of funds from Angels Attic. “Some of those funds I use on utilities, rent or food to directly assist families. We do not use these funds for operational expenses.”
Rent - Need Line tries to assist with rental payments and did so for 8 in March. “There is no way Need Line can pay an entire month’s rent. Rentals are pretty expensive in Murray. If we have a case that comes in and really tugs at the heart of the caseworker and mine, I will call several churches. I try to reach out to ones that might be close to where the client lives or one they might attend. I do not ask the same churches each time. I call a meeting of community concern and we meet in the board room and talk about the situation and what we can do to help. We can do this, hopefully, for one month, but we cannot continue to pay rent for someone. Often times this involves a spouse that is sick and needs to travel for medical issues and has lost their job. We hope by helping for one month it will give them time to get back on their feet.”
Transportation - If someone has a doctor’s appointment out of town - Paducah/Nashville - and they have a car, Need Line will give them a gas card to help them make the trip.
“A problem I have seen that is becoming bigger each month is that we have so many that are walking to Need Line,” said Tonia. “We will call the Transit Authority who will pick them up and take them home with their groceries. But this is happening more and more with younger people which has surprised me. The Transit Authority has been fabulous at working with us. In cases where no transportation is available, we will send them to the Transit Authority to apply for a program where they will provide a ride for someone who is on Medicaid or Medicare and will take them to Louisville or wherever they need to go for a medical situation. The only stipulation is that they have to set this up at least two weeks before their appointment.”
Unemployment - Need Line has teamed with the West Kentucky Workforce and they have three approved work training jobs available in Calloway County - reception, custodial and warehouse. “We have done this for a year. West Kentucky Workforce will send a caseworker here once a week. If someone contacts Need Line we can make the arrangements for them to meet with the agency. They can only work so many hours but they are paid for those hours and then they help them to find a job. Those three positions were selected because they were of the most need in our community.”
There were 88 applicants assisted for unemployment in March.
Money management - Tonia is a financial consultant who was trained by Dave Ramsey. “He actually taught my class,” she said. “The teacher got sick and he filled in. I can sit down with someone and help them budget, and in the past, I have held classes. I love hearing stories from past clients who tell me they remember the things I told them. Some people just keep falling into the same routine and they know they need to manage their money better. I can help them if they will just call and request a meeting.”
Need Line assisted 22 with money management in March.
Homeless - Need Line provides homeless food bags. “These bags are not as big as the boxes of food we give, but they can come once a week and get a bag. We try to limit this to six to eight times to give them time to become more stable.”
Tonia said they put in pop-top cans and things that are easy to eat. “I remember years ago I had a homeless man to come and I made him a bag of food myself and I was so proud that I was able to give him the food. Later that day, I was taking the garbage out before I closed the office and I saw some of the food I had given him in the garbage. The only things he had eaten were ones that did not require a can opener. I cried all the way home. Not long after that I had a group that came to me and asked if there was something special they could do for Need Line and I immediately told them can openers.
“These are not only needed for the homeless, but for those who, for example, have lost their house in a fire and are starting all over again. Who would have thought that something so simple could be so important? That was one of the things that slapped me in the face!”
Tonia said there is a group that makes mats out of recycled plastic and they have those for the homeless. “We give them referrals to Soup for the Soul, HOPE Calloway and the Community Kitchen on Sundays. We also provide them with a reusable bag and we give them sample sizes of deodorants, toothpaste, etc.”
They are not required to produce any proof of income or residency and seven were assisted for homelessness in March. “They will come in and we learn what we need to know by just talking to them.”
Community Drive-Thru - This program is for everyone in the community. “All someone has to do is bring a piece of mail with their address. This past month we served 348 people in four hours. Feeding America, with compliments of Blue Cross/Blue Shield, sponsored this past month’s drive-thru and they provided large bags of potatoes, onions, carrots and apples. Just imagine how much that would cost if you bought these at the grocery! We also added a small box of food from the Pantry, a casserole to heat and one pound of ground beef. There is no stigma involved with this because it is not income-based. We want people in the community to come and participate in this when they become available.”
Tonia said she also wanted to set the record straight on “date stamps,” especially on canned goods. “Those are the date set to sell the items. Canned goods can be kept up to five years from the date stamped as long as they are unopened. We had cans that the date stamp was about to expire, but we knew they were still good for consumption and we included them in the pantry food.”
Tonia said that the expiration date on baby food, formula, Boost or Ensure is the expiration date and should be thrown out if past that date.
Tonia said because they distribute commodity food, they are required to maintain and control temperatures at Need Line. “One of the guys in our warehouse comes in every morning and takes and records the temperatures in the pantry, the cooler and the freezer. We are very proud of the fact that we keep our temperatures regulated at all times. It also lets us know if something might be wrong with our cooler or freezer.”
Tonia said when Euple Ward started Need Line it was a dream of hers. “It was started as a referral agency and has evolved into what it is today. I am sure Euple never imagined what it would become.”
Tonia brags about her board of directors and how they have kept a vision all these years of what this agency could and has become. “I am blessed to have had such a wonderful group of board members and volunteers. Without my volunteers, we could not do what we do. And more volunteers are always needed.”
Tonia said there are two important things that she truly believes. (1) I am going to be a good steward to the best of my ability with the donations we receive at Need Line; and (2) “I was hungry and you fed me.”
“There is no reason for anyone to be hungry in Murray and Calloway County,” she said. For more information on Need Line, call 270-753-6333. Need Line is at 509 N. 8th St.
