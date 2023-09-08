“I am never lost in the mountains, it is where I found myself.” - Lee Hiller
Fog enveloped much of the vast forest that spread out before me. It seemed to ooze through the mountains in the dim light of pre-dawn obscuring everything in its path. I tried in vain to find the trail but a grey veil covered up everything as I peered down the rocky bed of a small river. I couldn’t help but wonder if I had somehow become lost in the mountains.
The day began with such promise. I woke early that morning full of anticipation for a day filled with adventure and discovery. With my hiking shoes tightly laced and a backpack filled with my camera gear, I embarked on a journey that would take me through the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest, Red River Gorge, and Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Kentucky.
I knew that the fog would begin to dissipate once the sun rose above the mountains so I continued following the river bed. It wasn’t long before I happened upon an opening in the trees marked with a trail sign. I always feel at peace when trekking through the backcountry of the highlands but something made me feel uneasy that morning.
Maybe it was just the unfamiliar surroundings coupled with the early morning fog but an eerie sensation crept over me. It seemed like every step I took echoed around the forest. The reverberation of the crunching and snapping of the leaves and twigs beneath my feet already had me a little on edge when a loud crash emanating from deep in the woods sent me whirling about. A feeling of relief swept through me as I watched a large branch tumble to the ground.
I struggled through a steep climb to the top of the first mountain ridge on my hike. The fog was no longer an issue as sunlight filtered down through the canopy of the dense forest. The shadows of the trees cast mesmerizing patterns on the forest floor and birds began to fill the morning air with song.
I continued my march down the other side of the ridge where a small trail guided me steadily through a maze of giants. Towering hickory, oak, and pine trees had me fenced in on every side but each step brought me closer to Natural Bridge State Resort Park. Moisture covered a clump of daisies that inexplicably lined the shadowy trail. Their delicate petals sparkled like diamonds in a small patch of sunlight streaming down through the trees. I paused to admire their beauty, marveling at how nature could create such a vibrant contrast to the dark surroundings.
Hiking into Natural Bridge State Resort Park, I decided my first stop would be Lookout Point for a view of the park’s namesake arch. The trails within the park itself are well maintained and a relatively easy stroll compared to hiking through the backcountry. I enjoyed the respite and began the pleasant walk up to Lookout Point.
It was an uneventful ascent until a rustling among the leaves caught my attention. A snake slithered across the trail right in front of me. I stopped in my tracks and watched while it gracefully maneuvered its way through the undergrowth. It appeared to be a venomous copperhead so I kept my distance until I was certain it had moved away from the trail.
A rather steep staircase greeted me near the end of the path. Wooden stairs turned into a very narrow set of ancient-looking steps carved into the stone. The tiny stairs were damp and slick so the only way to navigate them safely was to turn my feet sideways for the remainder of the climb.
It was an aggravating climb but once I reached the summit I was rewarded with an amazing view. The centerpiece of Natural Bridge State Resort Park stood proudly before me. Carved by the forces of time, it was a testament to the park’s geological significance.
After pausing to soak in the scenery I made my way around the trail to walk across the natural bridge itself before further exploring the area. I slipped through a narrow slot in the sandstone called “Fat Man’s Squeeze” on my way down to the base of the arch. Standing beneath its colossal presence, I marveled at the grandeur and silently gave thanks to the force that created the fantastic formation and the people who preserved it for all to enjoy.
Nestled in the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest, Natural Bridge State Resort Park is a natural wonder that never fails to shower its visitors with breathtaking beauty. The park offers a unique blend of geological marvels, diverse flora and fauna, and a rich history that dates back thousands of years spread across more than 2,000 acres.
Just one of the many remarkable features of the park, the natural bridge stands as a testament to the power of nature. Spanning 78 feet in length and 65 feet in height, this impressive sandstone arch is undoubtedly the park’s crown jewel but it is just one of more than 200 natural arches found within Red River Gorge. These arches, including the main natural bridge, were formed from the erosion of the soft sandstone by wind, water, and other natural elements over millions of years.
Geologists estimate that the natural bridge itself was formed around 65 million years ago. It is a constant reminder of the ever-changing landscape and the immense geological history that has shaped the region. When you stand beneath the arch, you can’t help but feel a sense of awe and wonder at the power of nature.
Arches and other rock formations are not the only fascinating things found in Natural Bridge State Resort Park. Boasting a roll call of more than 1,500 species of plants and animals the park is a haven for biodiversity. Magnificent trees, vibrant wildflowers, and ancient moss-covered boulders create a picturesque backdrop for exploring the park’s 20 miles of trails. Wildlife enthusiasts will delight in the chance to spot white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and a variety of bird species while traveling through the park.
Long before the park became a destination for tourists, it was home to indigenous people. Humans first arrived in the area during the Paleoindian Period about 12,000 years ago. The last of the massive glaciers that covered much of North America were finally retreating and leaving behind the landscape we see today.
The mountains and valleys left after the glaciers retreated may be similar to the topography of the 21st century but the area had a very different feel. An evergreen forest blanketed the region during that time because the climate was much cooler and wetter. Mastodons, mammoths, and other giant animals roamed the area alongside Paleoindian peoples.
I left the arch and continued my trek to explore the winding trails and hidden waterfalls of Red River Gorge. The dense forest enveloped me, offering a sense of solitude and tranquility that only nature can provide. As the day wore on, fatigue began to overtake me so I stopped to rest.
I was sitting high atop a rocky outcropping enjoying the magnificent scenery and reflecting on my day in the mountains when I heard a disturbance. A black bear strolled into a clearing directly below me. Its dark fur glistened in the sunlight. My heart pounded against the wall of my chest when the bear turned to look me in the eye. In that moment I not only felt a strong connection to that incredible creature but also to nature itself.
The mountains revealed me to myself that day. I have been lost many different times in my life but I am never lost in the mountains…for it is where I found myself.
