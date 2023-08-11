“Those who find beauty in all of nature will find themselves at one with the secrets of life itself.”
- L. Wolfe Gilbert
The rising sun had just begun to peek above the treetops to the East when we arrived at the secluded bay. It cast an almost mystical glow over the tranquil waters as we prepared to launch our kayaks. It was a grand beginning to what we hoped would be a glorious day on the lake. My son, Luke, was eager to explore the hidden wonders that awaited us in the serene paradise but I was only there to find one beauty in all of nature.
We planned to enjoy a leisurely paddle while exploring every nook and cranny of the lake and, hopefully, spot an exquisite great white egret. I always enjoy being out on the water with my family but I was on a mission that morning once I sat down in the kayak. My complete focus was squarely on finding the elegant beauty that is the great white egret with no regard for the rest of what nature had to offer in my life.
Our kayaks quietly slipped into the still waters of the early morning. I had seen the great white egret wading in shallow water close to the shoreline directly across from our launch site on earlier trips. I hoped that it might be a favorite hunting spot for the alabaster stunner so we immediately made our way across the open expanse of the lake.
I let Luke take the lead on the excursion and he quickly powered his way across the large bay. The speed with which we found ourselves approaching the opposite coast caught me by surprise. Lush greenery bursting forth from the woods that lined the lake reflected upon the surface of the water around Luke’s kayak while I pulled my camera out and snapped a quick picture of him.
In no time we were gliding alongside the vegetation growing out of the shallow edges of the lake in search of the great white egret. We rounded a small peninsula jutting out into the lake and quietly entered a small cove still hoping to catch a glimpse of the great white egret. While there was no egret to be found, my eyes were immediately drawn to the sight of another breathtaking beauty.
Rising majestically above the water was an American lotus. With ivory petals and a bright yellow seed pod, the American lotus offered a stark contrast to the surrounding scenery. I marveled at the delicate petals and intricacies of the exquisite flower, a true testament to nature’s artistry.
Continuing our journey, we encountered a group of buttonbush plants growing out of the still water. Our kayaks drifted within a couple of feet of the bushes and we could see that they were teeming with life. Several species of lovely butterflies danced around the spherical blossoms. Each one seemed like a tiny piece of art, painted by nature’s brush. A gentle breeze blew through the cove and colorful wings fluttered in perfect harmony. We watched in awe as they flitted from one bloom to another, their delicate presence adding a touch of enchantment to the already stunning scenery.
We were lost in the splendor of our surroundings when a sudden flash of movement caught my eyes. A double-crested cormorant swooped down from the sky, gliding gracefully above the water’s surface until it splashed down violently into the lake. Its dark plumage glistened in the sunlight and contrasted against the shimmering green hue of the lake.
The double-crested cormorant landed just off the bow of my kayak, its powerful wings working to bring the large bird to a stop like the flaps of a commercial jet. Eventually, the cormorant settled down into the water and floated along a few feet in front of the vessel. Not as visually striking as the American lotus, butterflies, or the elusive great white egret the double-crested cormorant’s true beauty was initially lost on me.
Double-crested cormorants sit low in the water and often appear to be sinking because their bones are quite dense and don’t have the numerous air spaces that other species have in them. The lack of oil on their feathers causes them to get wet when immersed in water and adds to the weight of the double-crested cormorant. These adaptations reduce the buoyancy of the double-crested cormorant but add to their efficiency when diving underwater.
Most adult double-crested cormorants weigh between 3 to 8 pounds and can reach more than 40 inches in length. They have a wingspan of approximately four feet and a long black body and neck. The bill has a hooked tip with serrated edges on either side and is lighter than the body. Double-crested cormorants are often seen standing with their wings spread wide so that they can dry out their waterlogged wings after diving.
One of the most intriguing aspects of the double-crested cormorant is its exceptional fishing prowess. With its long, slender body and webbed feet, it is perfectly designed for diving and swimming underwater. They can reach impressive speeds of up to 30 miles per hour while submerged. This speed coupled with the ability to stay underwater for more than two minutes makes the double-crested cormorant a formidable hunter. Their diet primarily consists of fish, and they have the remarkable capability of swallowing their prey whole, thanks to their flexible necks and specialized digestive systems.
Scientifically known as Phalacrocorax auritus, the double-crested cormorant inhabits a vast range across North America. These fascinating creatures can be found near both freshwater and saltwater bodies, including lakes, rivers, and coastal areas from Alaska to Mexico and Nova Scotia to the Bahamas. They even reside in urban environments and have adapted remarkably well to the presence of human beings.
These impressive creatures have found a way to thrive amidst our ever-changing landscape and environment. Because of their adaptability and conservation efforts, the double-crested cormorant population has been restored after being decimated by hunting and pesticide use. The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List now has the gregarious double-crested cormorant listed as a species of Least Concern.
Double-crested cormorants are monogamous and breed from April through August. Breeding adults have brilliant turquoise eyes and a small plume on either side of the crown. Large colonies of up to 3,000 breeding pairs are formed during the spring and summer months. A pair will build their nest on cliffs, trees, the ground, or man-made structures near a body of water.
A clutch of 1-7 pale blue eggs is incubated by both parents until they hatch. The chicks start leaving the nest within 4 weeks and are completely independent at 10 weeks of age. Both parents care for the chicks until they are independent. Double-crested cormorants begin breeding at two years old and can live more than 20 years in the wild.
With our curiosity piqued, we stopped paddling to see what the fascinating bird was up to that morning. We drifted along while the large double-crested cormorant pursued a meal. The dark, seemingly nondescript waterfowl dove again and again in pursuit of its prey. The cormorant disappeared beneath the surface of the water one final time before emerging moments later with a small wriggling fish in its beak. I watched with admiration although I couldn’t help but notice that the double-crested cormorant, with its drab feathers and crooked beak, did not possess the same immediate beauty as the American lotus or the butterflies.
In that moment, I was reminded that nature’s beauty is not confined to what we consider visually appealing. It extends far beyond and encompasses the intricate web of life that connects every living being. The double-crested cormorant, with its unique characteristics and remarkable abilities, was a testament to the adaptability, diversity, and wonder of nature.
I thought about how the American lotus, the butterfly, and the cormorant, each represent a different facet of nature’s beauty. Then I looked over at my son and thought about what a blessing it is to have the opportunity to find beauty in all of nature with him.
I watched as my child gazed out across the water and suddenly found myself at one with the secrets of life itself.
