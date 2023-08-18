“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.” - Helen Keller
The profound words of Hellen Keller echoed in my mind as I watched the dreadful news reports stream in from one of my favorite places on the planet. Wildfires had swept across parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui but the dramatic loss of life and property in a quintessential Hawaiian beach town was beyond devastating. Images of the charred remains of what was once the vibrant town of Lahaina haunted me. I stared at the screen in disbelief and felt a crushing weight on my soul for a place and people that I had once enjoyed and deeply loved.
It has been years since I last stepped foot on the magical island of Maui. My wife Summer, our young son Luke, and I had an amazing experience on the island and in the remarkable town of Lahaina. We explored every inch of Maui on that trip and quickly became enchanted by its beauty and the warmth of its people. It didn’t take long for us to learn the truth behind the phrase Maui no ka ‘oi. Maui truly is the best!
The diversity of the island’s stunning scenery drew me in and the beautiful spirit of the island and its incredible people left an indelible impression on all of us. Although relatively small at just 727 square miles, Maui offers several different climates and ecosystems. From the lush tropical rainforests of Hana on the windward side, the otherworldly landscape of the great shield volcano Haleakala, to the dry, sunny leeward side of the island where Lahaina sits, Maui offers something for everyone and every mood.
On a hot and sunny August morning seven years to the day before the horrific wildfire of 2023 ravaged Lahaina my family and I serendipitously found ourselves beneath the shade of the famous Lahaina Banyan Tree. We were going to make the short trip from Lahaina Harbor across the ‘Au‘au Channel to spend the afternoon on the remote island of Lana’i. We arrived at Front Street early and decided to take refuge from the sun beneath the canopy of the gigantic banyan tree. Little did I know that this encounter would forever intertwine my heart with the history of this incredible place.
As we sat beneath the sprawling branches of the 150-year-old banyan tree in Lahaina Banyan Tree Court Park, I marveled at the grandeur of the scene. Musicians performed, couples danced, and families gathered for picnics under the canopy of the tree while enjoying the respite from the heat that the dense foliage provided. At first glance, the shade of the park appeared to be provided by several trees and I did not even realize that we were all being sheltered by a single sapling.
The Lahaina Banyan Tree is no ordinary tree. The enormity of a single tree that covers nearly two complete acres of land is hard to fathom unless you have stood underneath it. Although it is only about 70 feet tall that magnificent banyan tree has a circumference that is more than a quarter of a mile. At least 16 major trunks make it not only the greatest banyan tree in Hawaii but the largest in the entire United States. The historic tree towered over the Lahaina courthouse until that fateful fire decimated the one-time center of Hawaii’s monarchy.
The Lahaina Banyan Tree was originally brought to Maui as a gift from Christan missionaries in India. It was planted in 1873 and dedicated by Lahaina mayor William Owen-Smith to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first American Protestant mission in Lahaina. The tree was a relatively tiny 8-foot sapling when it was planted but over the years its growth has been nothing short of astonishing. By the time my family sought shelter from the sun’s rays underneath its massive canopy, it looked more like a forest than a single tree.
The banyan tree, also known as Ficus benghalensis, is renowned for its impressive and intricate root system. Its roots have a unique ability to grow above ground, creating a network of aerial roots that descend from branches and root themselves in the soil, forming additional trunks. This functionally allows the banyan tree to “walk” across a large area and grow to incredible sizes.
This phenomenon is called “aerial prop roots” and is one of the defining characteristics of banyan trees. These roots provide stability and support to the massive canopy of the tree, which can spread over a huge area. As the tree grows and the roots continue to extend, they create a labyrinth-like structure, intertwining with one another and forming interconnected archways and passages beneath the tree.
The banyan tree’s root system not only aids in its own growth and survival but also contributes mightily to the surrounding ecosystem. The aerial roots can provide shelter, nesting sites, and habitats for various organisms such as birds, insects, and epiphytic plants. In this way, the banyan tree plays a vital role in maintaining biodiversity within its environment.
Thanks in part to this tremendous network of roots banyan trees are capable of living for more than 500 years. Perhaps their longevity is one reason that the banyan tree holds such cultural significance in Hawaii and many other parts of the world. It is often considered sacred in Hinduism and is associated with spiritual symbolism and rituals. In some cultures, the tree represents longevity, wisdom, strength, resilience, and rebirth.
The banyan tree held great significance to the native Hawaiian people. According to legends, it was believed to be a sacred tree that possessed spiritual powers. It was said that the spirits of ancestors resided within its roots, offering protection and guidance to those who sought it. The banyan tree was a symbol of unity, strength, and the interconnectedness of all living things.
Underneath the great banyan tree that day I spoke with an elderly gentleman who was born and raised on Maui. He regaled me with stories of Lahaina’s rich history. He spoke about the time when King Kamehameha the Great conquered Maui and unified the Hawaiian Islands in 1790 and then made Lahaina the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1802. The old man told stories of Lahaina’s time as a major whaling port in the 1800s and spoke with reverence of the day the Lahaina Banyan Tree was planted in 1873. I could feel the passion he felt for the island in his raspy voice and gave him a hug of thanks before returning to my family.
I thought about that man for the first time in seven years while I watched video of the wildfires leaving Lahaina in ruins. The flames devoured homes, businesses, and landmarks, including the beloved courthouse. In all more than 2,000 structures were destroyed by fire in Lahaina and the confirmed death toll of more than 110 people continues an unimaginable climb. Those terrible numbers will, unfortunately, continue to rise over time.
As I gazed upon the remnants of Lahaina, my heart ached for the tragic loss. In the background of the scene, behind the shells of burned-out buildings and cars stood the Lahaina Banyan Tree. Although scarred and blackened, the tree stood tall amidst the devastation, a symbol of hope and resilience.
At that moment, I realized that the true essence of Lahaina, the banyan tree, and the spirit of the Hawaiian people could never be wiped away not even by the most intense of fires. The love and appreciation for Lahaina will be etched into our hearts forever but more importantly, the people of Maui will rise from the ashes with the strength and resilience of the banyan tree. They understand that life, like the tree’s intricate root system, is filled with interconnectedness and gives them the ability to fight through adversity.
The road to healing will be fraught with terrible revelations and unspeakable agony. I have no doubt, though, that the indomitable spirit of Lahaina and the people of Maui will persevere for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.
