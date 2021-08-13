Bradley Austin Pennington was born July 21, 1948, in the Mason Hospital and grew up on KY 94 east in Murray. He attended Faxon School and in the seventh grade he felt a strong desire to learn to play the piano.
“I began piano lessons in January 1961, when I was 12, with Dorothy Mason, a highly respected teacher who had received her musical training at Boston and Yale universities,” he said. “She was a music theory major who played piano and harp. She was a strict technician who gave me a solid foundation in playing command and in the knowledge of music harmony principles. I found that playing piano was logical and easy.”
While attending Calloway County High School, he won top prizes in local competitions and was advised to apply for a piano performance degree at Murray State College. He was accepted and given a Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia scholarship as a freshman in 1966.
“I also studied French and German at Murray State, both of which were mandatory in my degree requirements,” Pennington said. “Russell Terhune and Denson Elliott, both excellent soloists and instructors in piano pedagogy, were my professors at Murray State. Ellison urged me to pursue a master’s degree at his alma mater, Indiana University in Bloomington, where I graduated magna cum laude.”
During this period, he was hired as an adjunct faculty member to teach sophomore music theory and form analysis.
“To supplement my income, I played accompaniments for voice majors,” Pennington said. “This gave me the opportunity to work with former leading Metropolitan Opera singers. This is when I discovered the ‘magic’ of opera and how it would guide my future.”
In addition to these duties, he was hired to be assistant manager of the newly-built Musical Arts Center on campus when the facility opened in 1972.
“My responsibilities were to coordinate multiple events, often seven nights per week,” he said. “Here I witnessed, for the first time, opera productions from the standard repertoire, some being contemporary pieces and others dating from the 18th through the 20th centuries.”
By the age of 25, Pennington had taught on the college level for two years and then made the decision to pursue a doctoral degree study at a school in New York or New England.
“I chose Boston University,” he said. “My 1973 audition garnered acceptance into the doctor of musical arts curriculum which I began in June of 1974. While at Boston University, I worked as a vocal coach in the opera training division and also served as vocal accompanist for various concerts and recitals.”
In July of 1976, Pennington was hired to play vocal accompaniments at the Boston Conservatory of Music for aspiring opera students.
“Within months, I was appointed to the faculty as a vocal coach, a position which I held for 20 years while also teaching classes in graduate opera history and vocal chamber music,” he said. “ In addition to faculty responsibilities, I acquired a bachelor of vocal performance degree, summa cum laude, in 1986 from the Boston Conservatory of Music. During my tenure at the conservatory, I was also hired for the voice faculty at Northeastern University in Boston where I served for seven years, 1989-1996.”
While he was in private practice as a voice teacher, he built a studio of extraordinary singers who yearned for a performance venue to show their talents as opera soloists.
“I decided to form my own opera company,” he said. “My initial performance venue was the esteemed Harvard Club of Boston where I gave opera concerts until 2000.”
Pennington’s newly-named Boston Bel Canta Opera received acclaim for its performances of 19th century Italian operas at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall, complete works with full orchestral accompaniment. These events occurred from 1997-2004.
Since that time, Pennington has devoted his life to both performing as solo classical pianist/vocal accompaniment, and teaching these disciplines in nearby music schools and in his home studio.
“Perhaps the pinnacle of my career was my debut at Carnegie Hall in New York in December 2019, to a sold out audience and rave reviews.”
This fall marks the 28th season of Boston Bel Canto Opera’s performances. The first event this year will be in September at the Dante Alighieri Cultural Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
“I see no retirement coming,” he said. “It is my intention to continue as a solo pianist and opera teacher/impresario of glorious music for all to hear.”
In his spare time, Pennington shops for 19th century antiques since Boston is an ideal place for this. He also enjoys researching ancestry, music history and foreign languages. He is a lifelong lover of dogs and owns two dachshunds named Luke and Gigi.
Pennington was interviewed by Joanna Corman for his neighborhood newspaper, “South End News,” in August 1998. Corman wrote, “When Bradley Pennington watched Liberace, Vladmir Horowitch and Arthur Rubinstein play piano on television, their hands flying over the keys, making sounds swirl and soar, the teenager knew he wanted to devote his life to music.
While he didn’t become a concert pianist - he said his small hands can’t move that fast over the keys to play professionally - he fell in love with opera and eventually founded the Boston Bel Canto Opera in the South End.
Pennington’s apartment/studio at Braddock Place, a one-bedroom throwback to the 19th century, is also the opera’s headquarters. It soon becomes apparent how much Italian opera is important to the South End resident of 22 years. ‘It is my mission on earth,’ he said.
A unique aspect of the opera is how Pennington chooses his soloists. Of course, he picks wonderful singers, but he only chooses those trained in Massachusetts. ‘I think there is so much talent in Massachusetts,’ he said. ‘There is no need to go to New York when you have talent here.’
And just how did this Kentucky native learned to speak Italian like a native? He taught himself. It was the influence of his voice teacher and mentor, Madame Iride Pilla from the Boston Conservatory. If he was going to teach Italian opera, then he would have to learn the language. The maestro trained him to be her disciple. ‘This is perhaps the best gift anyone has ever given me.’
As Pennington told this reporter, ‘I can’t imagine doing anything but this.”’
