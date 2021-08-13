I had shared an article many months ago about the formation and activity of the Purchase Area Tennis Team which Anne Miller of Murray help to organize. Tricia Taylor Moody, Anne’s daughter, is the captain of the 3.5 women’s Purchase Area team.
All the teams that comprise the Purchase Area Tennis Teams are members of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and compete locally. In each tournament, they play two singles matches and three doubles matches, and they have to win three out of five matches to advance.
This 3.5 team competed and won the Purchase Area meet which qualified them for the state tournament, which was in June. They won and advanced to the sectional tournaments which were held in Rome, Georgia, and also won, which for the team members, was a very big deal.
As Tricia explained, in the sectional tournament, you are playing against other states.
Now they advance to the national tournament to be played Oct. 1-3 in Surprise, Arizona.
“I don’t know that there has been a team from this area that has advanced this far,” Tricia said. “We are also probably the only team that has the least amount of players. Most team have 12 to 14 players and we have eight. So we feel these victories are extra special.”
The team members are Tricia Taylor Moody, captain; Kelly Clapp, Barbara Kough, Kayla Davis, Teela Venice, Marisa Kilgore, Kara Amundson and Anne-Marie Jones.
“We are so proud to be from west Kentucky and to play in such a huge tournament with us being from such a small area,” said Tricia.
“We hope to come home with a victory!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.