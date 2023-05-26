It seems that as each week passes, there is another friend who is going through a health scare or has passed away. Sometimes I dread answering my phone because it seems, more times than not, to be bad news.
Murray has lost someone who cared so much about this community and for the better part of his life, he worked to make Murray and Calloway a better place to live.
I knew David Graham when I was in high school, even though he was a College High graduate. Years later, I became friends with he and Rosemary and we have enjoyed many years of friendship and lots of laughs and adventures.
David was devoted to his hometown and he worked tirelessly toward the goal of improving this community. David had his own ideas about what should be and he would continue to work until he saw what he believed to be the best outcome. He could be stubborn, but to the point of making sure it was best for the community or the best of whatever he was involved with.
He was a devoted husband and father, and his granddaughter, Mary Kate, was the center of his world. He inherited two step-grandsons whom he enjoyed very much as he had always been surrounded by women.
David was devoted to Murray State University and was a huge football and basketball fan. We took many trips over the years following the Racers.
David and Rosemary, for many years, hosted a party on Christmas Eve at their home. This was something we all came to look forward to. With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it was such a treat to spend the evening with close friends and they opened up their beautiful home to all their friends.
David and Rosemary went through a fire many years ago that destroyed their home. But they managed to work through all of that, no matter how traumatic it was, and built a beautiful new home and David truly loved landscaping and beautifying his home, especially on the outside.
No one loved a good meal better than David and we spent many dinners together at various restaurants, even traveling to Nashville on occasion just for a meal. Sadly, toward the end, eating did not bring him joy and the disease had taken away one of many things he truly enjoyed.
My heart and prayers go out to Rosemary, Allison, Jason, Mary Kate, Max and Sam. If you were lucky enough to have David as a friend, you were truly blessed.
Annette Alexander also passed this week. Annette and I became friends when we were playing tennis together many years ago and we were also part of a birthday club for a time. Annette was one of those who always had a smile on her face and I enjoyed her presence each and every time I was around her.
Since taking the job at the newspaper and writing this column, Annette called me several times to comment about something I had written and tell me how much she enjoyed reading my column. We would then just “chat” and catch up a little with each other. Sadly, I didn’t run into Annette many times the past few years, but when I did, she always put a smile on my face.
I know her family and close friends will certainly miss her presence.
With summer approaching, no one can say that there is nothing to do in Murray, Kentucky. We have had many to step up and offer free entertainment throughout the summer and to not take advantage of this is sad.
I attended the first Summer Concert that took place at the Big Apple with Walker Montgomery. The weather was perfect and even though I am not a huge country music fan, he put on a great show. But most of all, it was just good to get outside, enjoy some music and to see and mingle with people.
Sadly, I was not able to attend the Rotary Concert put on by the Badgett Playhouse this past week because my stomach decided to have issues, but I had planned to go and am sorry I had to miss. Again, a beautiful night and an opportunity to get outside, be entertained and visit with others in the community.
We have spent too much time isolated the past few years because of COVID and now we have the opportunity to get out and enjoy free concerts.
The next summer concert is schedule for June 24 at Hop Hound Brew Pub featuring American Idol runner-up Alex Remington. Seating will be outside in the parking lot and everyone should bring their own chair. On Saturday, July 1, in downtown Murray, another concert will be featured during Freedom Fest. The past few years I have heard several comments about no concert or music event during Freedom Fest. Well, it’s available this year so please support this. Many in our community have worked hard to make these available and with the help of sponsors, they are providing these free of charge.
The Rotary Club of Murray has also planned for several free entertainment events for the summer. On June 6, the Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band will provide a concert in the park at the Rotary Amphitheater. On June 20, Playhouse in the Park will present “Leading Ladies,” an all-female cabaret. Then on July 18, Kayla Little and her band Little By Little will be featured.
Please take advantage of these concerts and show your support for those who have worked hard so this community can come together and enjoy themselves. If these are well attended, hopefully, these series will continue next year. If not, there should be no complaints about nothing to do in Murray if you didn’t take advantage of what was offered.
See you there!
I had a letter this week from Dr. Bill Rowlett concerning my story on the New Concord Cemetery. He stated the Stubblefields were neighbors of the Rowletts in Virginia and after the Stubblefields came to New Concord, they wrote to the Rowletts to follow them and they did. He also sent more details about J.D. Rowlett and family.
Jefferson Davis Rowlett, churchman, outstanding business man, educational and civic leader, died Jan. 7, 1933, at the age of 72. Few men held the respect and admiration of their community and fellows as did Mr. Rowlett. He was kindly and generous, motivated only by his admirable conception of right in all his dealings, both business and personal. For many years, he had been a leader in the First Baptist Church. At the time of his death, he was a member of the Murray Board of Education, which he served long and well, and he had also served the city as a member of the City Council. He had been a member of the Murray Tobacco Board of Trade for many years.
Jefferson Davis Rowlett was a member of a family that had a large share in the building of Calloway County. His grandfather, Thomas Rowlett, was born in Virginia in 1780 and married Lucy Bruce. The records in the Prince Edward County Clerk’s office show that Thomas Rowlett and Lucy Bruce were married in 1807, and a son, Peter Mackness Rowlett was born near Clarksville in Mecklenburg County, Virginia in 1818. Peter married Mary Ann Johnson. In the spring of 1845, Peter brought his bride to Calloway County. Their son, Jefferson Davis Rowlett, was born near New Concord in 1861.
Peter Rowlett established the first tobacco manufacturing concern in Calloway County. This plant was built on his estate near New Concord in 1848, and he was the sole proprietor until 1889 when he incorporated the business, making his son, Jefferson David Rowlett, half owner and business manager. Father and son continued in partnership in this tobacco manufacturing concern until the death of Peter Rowlett in 1896. In that year, J.D. Rowlett acquired complete ownership which he continued to operate near New Concord until 1903.
In that year, following the death of his mother, J.D. Rowlett moved his plant to Murray where he actively directed its operation until he became ill in November 1932.
Dr. Bill Rowlett added a note to this stating that they moved to Murray to take advantage of the NC & STL Railroad for shipping rather than using water transport which they had done previously..
Leuona McElrath of Murray became the wife of J.D. Rowlett in 1890. Leuona McElrath Rowlett was the daughter of John Calvin McElrath and Varella Atkinson McElrath. To this union was born two sons, J.D. Rowlett Jr. and John Mackness Rowlett. John Mackness married Dorothy Caplinger in 1929; their son, William Mackness Rowlett was born in 1930.
If you have not taken notice already in Datebook, nominations for the Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club Yard of the Month may be sent to me at my email address above or by phone. Please send in nominations for this award. There are so many in this city who have beautiful landscaped yards and the Garden Department wants to be sure they are all included and highlighted. Below is the Yard of the Month for May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.