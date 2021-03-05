MURRAY - Chase Renick, a junior at Murray High School, has earned the highest possible ACT composite score - 36. After completing the perfect score, he is now exempt from taking the junior ACT in March.
Renick prepped for the ACT through the ACT Prep Book, and the Murray High School Google Classroom ATC Boot Camp, earning this perfect score after two prior scores of 33 and 35.
“I thought I would take it again to see if I could do better, and it worked out,” said Renick.
Renick is a member of the MHS boys soccer team, academic team, FBLA and the chess team. He is considering attending the University of Chicago to pursue an applied mathmatics degree. He is also a member of the Murray High School 30+ Club, implemented in 2019 to recognize students who have achieved a 30 or above on the ACT. Currently, the group has 49 student members and Renick is the first to score a perfect 36.
“Students with higher ACT scores benefit from increased scholarship opportunities and KEES monies, while also opening doors for more college admission possibilities,” said Ann Samons, MHS counselor.
Murray High School provides assistance with ACT initiatives including the ACT Academy, ACT Workshops, as well as MHS teachers embed ACT prep into their curriculum.
“It is my pleasure to congratulate Chase Renick for this extraordinary achievement, and it speaks highly of the extra effort put forth while at Murray High School to attain such academic excellence,” said Coy Samons, MISD superintendent.
Tony Jarvis, MHS principal, said MHS is very excited for Renick’s perfect 36 on the ACT.
“Congratulations to both him and the Renick family as he joins a very select company of students who earned that score. Chase is both a fantastic young person and student who has set himself up for many more opportunities as he considers college choice and career path. I look forward to watching him throughout his upcoming senior year and future. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!”
The newly-released 2019-20 Murray High School ACT composite is the highest MHS ACT in 10 years (22.8). This exceeds the 2018-19 ACT composite (22.5) by .3 points.
Renick is the son of Dan and Angel Renick of Murray.
