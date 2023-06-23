“Sometimes the most scenic roads in life are the detours you didn’t mean to take.” – Angela Blount
The sun came into full view again as I made my way around the big bend in the road and crested the hill. The giant yellow orb was beginning its descent toward the horizon but still hung in the air defiantly. I had made that drive thousands of times and was practically on autopilot without a clue that life was about to send me on a detour that I didn’t mean to take.
It was a lovely spring afternoon but I had not noticed because my brain was working overtime. I was struggling to find solutions for the most pressing issues of the day instead of enjoying my drive home. The scenic landscape around me was nothing but a blur.
The vehicle cruised past a tree-lined pond dotted with Canada geese. I usually spend a moment admiring the reflection of the trees and sky in the calm water but not that day. My mind was so preoccupied that I didn’t even notice zooming right past the entrance to our neighborhood.
Miles of roadway had passed before I absentmindedly turned onto a narrow road with the intention of simply turning around. I pulled into a small driveway that led to a cornfield but paused when I started to back out and head toward my house. Something inside of me insisted that I continue down that isolated little country road instead.
The road was a simple path of asphalt that was barely wide enough for two vehicles to ease past each other. There were no yellow or white lines painted on its surface to help guide you. I could not even find a sign indicating the name of the road but that voice inside of me persisted.
I maneuvered my SUV and turned down that lonesome road and into the heart of Kentucky’s countryside. The sun still blazed in the late afternoon sky lighting up my surroundings with a soft glow. A warmth spread through me. I did not realize the depth of my need for solace until I stumbled upon this hidden treasure of a country road.
It had been a while since my last venture out to experience the unbridled passion of nature’s heart. Deep down inside me, I knew that I yearned for a break from the monotonous routine of daily life. Fate had led me to that lonely road and I was ready to embark on a journey filled with uncertainty and anticipation.
As I drove along, the soothing hum of the tires became the soundtrack of my escape from the humdrum. The lush green fields on either side of the road seemed to dance in harmony as if celebrating my freedom and my arrival. Each turn revealed a postcard-perfect scene with charming farmhouses dotting the landscape. It was like stepping into a painting where time stood still.
The road eventually merged with another similar country lane which turned into another and yet another. These arteries spread throughout the landscape, turning in every direction. Some were paved while others were simple dirt and gravel roads offering me a pathway to discovering the marvelous world of far western Kentucky’s empty fields and farmlands.
I meandered along the passages through rolling hills, past idyllic farms, and into a tranquil escape from the chaos of everyday life. Many of these roads did not have signs and it struck me that they are likely known only to the people who live in the area. I relished the peace and solitude they offered as much as the scenic vistas.
Eventually, all of the twists and turns on those thin, isolated, and battered roads led me back onto a modern paved thoroughfare. Freshly painted lines on a relatively new surface greeted me as I turned onto the highway. Even though there was no sign at the crossroads, I knew that I had wound my way back within a few miles of my house.
I was familiar with this stretch of road (even though I did not travel down it regularly) so I decided it was time to head home. Just as I had resigned myself to the fact that my little escape was coming to an end, something surprising caught my eye.
A field full of bright yellow flowers was framed by dark green trees on the edges and the blue sky overhead. Clouds dotted the sky giving the scene an added dimension. I pulled off the highway so I could take my time admiring the landscape when I noticed that the pasture had another surprise for me.
Standing in a group toward the back of the field were several cows. In order to get a better picture of them I walked toward the edge of the meadow. The fresh air of the country was perfumed with the sweet scent of the blooming flowers and honeysuckle.
While standing along the white fence surrounding the pasture I heard a muffled sound to my left. At first glance, I did not see the source but then another call came from the same area. I turned toward the high-pitched grunting sound and saw a pair of dark eyes looking out at me.
Nestled among the vibrant yellow flowers was a newborn calf. The black calf huddled against a fence post and was almost completely concealed by the flora. It locked eyes with me for a moment before bellowing out again.
This time the newborn calf’s mother answered with an urgent appeal. She was moving through the sea of yellow toward her offspring when the young calf stood up and started running toward her. Then I gazed in wonder as the same scene played out again and again with other newborns popping their heads up and joining their mothers. It was dinner time at that cattle farm in Kentucky.
Cattle are not the first thing that comes to mind when people think about Kentucky but there is a surprisingly strong beef and cattle industry in the Bluegrass State. Cattle were first brought into the territory of Kentucky in 1775 where abundant grasses and a moderate climate allowed the livestock to thrive. Cattle farming has played an important role in Kentucky’s economy ever since Daniel Boone and his followers forged the first settlements.
The state has nearly 1 million beef cows today with more than 2 million total head of cattle. The gross revenue produced from cattle in Kentucky is approximately $1 billion. That sum makes cattle the fifth leading commodity in the state.
With more than 38,000 farms raising cattle and 32,000 of those devoted to beef cattle, Kentucky ranks near the top of the nation in beef cattle inventory. The Commonwealth is the 8th leading beef producer in the United States and ranks 14th for total cattle inventory when dairy cows and calves are included. Kentucky has more beef cattle than any state east of the Mississippi River. While many different breeds of cattle are produced in Kentucky, Angus is among the most popular.
I observed the tender relationship between the cows and their calves as it played out in front of me. Before long the calves began playing. Calves only play when all of their needs are met so I knew that they were healthy, happy animals.
The infectious joy of those calves swept across the vividly colored meadow and touched my soul. I am certain that in the years to come I will fondly remember that fateful afternoon drive. The solace, inspiration, and joy I found along the way taught me a valuable lesson and that field of yellow flowers will forever bloom in my heart.
Sometimes the most scenic roads in life truly are found on the detours you didn’t mean to take.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.