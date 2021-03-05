There is more to the story of hotels in Murray and other businesses as written by Hugh McElrath. This was taken from the stories written by his father, Dr. Hugh McElrath. In the first part of this story, the writer is referring to the Murray Hotel. This is the continuation of that story from “Dr. Hugh McElrath’s Murray.”
(The hotel building referred to in this story is now the home of Murray’s City Hall.)
When I wrote about “Early Hotels and Taverns in Murray,” I suggested that the first brick hotel (which now houses the Peoples Bank and several other firms) deserved a special article, as it had been the home of so many enterprises, offices, etc.
At present, the building houses, besides Peoples Bank, the Murray Insurance Agency, operated by Guy and Owen Billington and E.C. Jones; the office of Ralph McCuiston, highway commissioner of the first district; Roberts’ Realty; W.A. Key, architect and builder; and Wayne Wilson Insurance.
As stated before, no one seems to be sure just when the hotel was built, but it is generally conceded that the coming of the railroad was the impetus for building it. Most likely it was opened for business in 1890 or thereabouts.
There were at least three proprietors - Thomas R. Jones and his daughter, Emma Brame; Mrs. Cruse (Frances Bradley’s grandmother); and Joan Short and Mrs. M.C. Davis. If there were others, they must have been short-lived or no one remembers them.
This worthy enterprise on the part of some enterprising citizens, with Thomas R. Jones as the moving spirit, was doomed to failure. The building was used as a hotel only for a few years, perhaps not more than six or seven.
For some time thereafter, it was something of a ghost house with, now and then, a few of the rooms being used for housekeeping quarters and occasionally some of the detached men around town renting sleeping rooms.
However, there was one business that did not fold with the hotel. This was the barber shop. It was on the ground floor but midway on the South side, with a street entrance. Emmett Willis was the barber. After his death, Charlie Provine, Mr. Underwood and several others barbered there.
Sometime after the Republican victory in 1896, the Southeast corner room, which was the hotel office, was rented by Jim Cole for the post office. The North side of the building became the home of the Murray Ledger, occupying the space formerly used for the sample room, the dining room and kitchen. I remember visiting the print shop and being awed at the intricacies of producing the printed page. John McElrath Meloan was the editor at the time.
The post office continued in this location until a change of postmasters when it was moved to the building vacated by the Western Auto Store. The Ledger did not stay here very long.
After the Ledger moved, this space was vacant some time, and it became the scene of social gatherings for youngsters, of a nature unknown to the younger generation. By this time, I was a lad of intermediate age. Parties were the order of the day. Usually some home was opened to us, but after graduating from afternoon to evening parties and from “drop the handkerchief” and “skip to my Lou” to games featuring couples, a larger space was desirable.
Someone conceived of having a party in the old hotel dining room. The owners at the time - Thomas R. Jones, E.S. Diuguid and W.J. Gilbert - gave their consent, but there was one condition they exacted: There should be no dancing. To be sure, some of the girls’ mothers were on hand and there was no dancing by name, but a lot of “Rosie Becalina,” Susie in the Ring” and “Roxie Ann” was accompanied by singing and clapping of hands. It was wholesome amusement and a splendid escape valve for the pent-up energy of youth and who of us of mature years did not covet their buoyancy?
In the late 1890s, there was quite a stir in our small town of less than 2,000 people. We were to have a new enterprise, one that would provide a sizable payroll. Mayfield had long had a woolen mill and pants factory, and now Murray was to have a pants factory also. It was to occupy all of the available downstairs of the old hotel building.
A stock company was formed, necessary machinery bought, personnel hired and the enterprise was on. The power for the plant was furnished by one of, if not, the first gasoline engines in Murray. The sound of the exhaust was no little nuisance to the neighbors.
It was soon decided that larger quarters were necessary. A sizable brick building was built on East Poplar Street, near the depot. Later a frame addition to the South was added.
The enterprise was of relatively a short life. The new building was vacant when the Murray Institute burned in 1904, and was converted into a temporary schoolhouse. The official name of the institution was the Murray Male and Female Institute.
In 1900, we had the all-time wet year in the growing season. By and large, there were more nubbins of corn than ears that year, and shelled corn was shipped into town in quantities for the first time. Thomas R. Jones opened a feed store in the North side of the hotel building. Many Calloway farmers, who felt chagrined if they failed to make enough corn to carry them through winter, bought corn for the first time. This enterprise continued only for the emergency.
Shortly after the turn of the century, a new entrance was made on the East and the upstairs of the hotel building was made available for offices. The firm name, Wells and Wells, in brass letters, still remains in the concrete walk where the entrance to the stairs was. Wells and Wells were none other than the late Rainey T. Wells and his cousin, A.J.G. Wells. This law firm continued until A.J.G. Wells became county judge, after which Rainey T. Wells formed a partnership with J.H. Coleman and moved to the East side of the court square.
There was a time when J.I.D. Woodruff had an insurance office in the building, and he was the publisher of some kind of insurance magazine. His office was upstairs. B.F. Schroader had an insurance office in the Southwest portion of the second floor. Doubtless there were other offices, at this time.
Another enterprise that was quartered in the hotel building was organized about 1900. This was Citizens Bank, which had the space formerly occupied by the post office. The promoter was F.P. Stumm from Madisonville, who for a number of years, served as cashier. The bank acquired the building and put in a central heating plant, perhaps the first in the city. This bank continued until 1912. Jake Wilson from Fordsville succeeded Mr. Stumm, followed by Headley Gilbert. Ben Keys and Elbert Lassiter, at different times, worked in the bank, along with Hewlett Clark and J.K. Matheny Jr.
When the old courthouse burned in 1906, office space for some of the county officers were afforded by the hotel building. The county school superintendent, Lucille Grogan, had the space originally occupied by Wells and Wells.
The post office, after a sojourn elsewhere of some years, came back to the hotel building, occupying the North rooms on the front this time. This change was while A. Downs was postmaster, but the post office continued here through the term of E.C.K. Robertson, and part of the term of Marvin Whitnell, who had the distinction of serving under four Presidents.
The office for the Railway Express was in the building for several years. Emmett Holland Jr. was the agent.
At one time there was a small business school operated in the hotel building. The Futrell sisters were the proprietors.
One of the most far-reaching enterprises from an educational and cultural standpoint was the reading room established by Pastor H. Boyce Taylor. It occupied the lower southwest room. Here Pastor Taylor provided a librarian and a sizable collection of worthwhile books which was open to the public. In those days, there were few homes in Murray with more than a few books. “News and Truth,” a religious paper edited and published by Pastor Taylor, was also housed in the building, including his print shop and book store.
One of the first real estate offices in Murray occupied the space formerly occupied by the barber shop. The firm was Finney and Downs. Later Mr. Finney was associated with Joe Ryan and officed upstairs over the bank.
Some time later, Josh Ellison did business in what was the kitchen of the hotel. He was justice of the peace, but dealt in sewing machines, supplemented with the first so-called frost-proof cabbage plants to be sold in Murray.
The year 1914 marked the beginning of another banking institution. This was the First National Bank. It was organized by Tom Stokes, and he was its executive head. It was a victim of the depression and occupied the same space as Citizens Bank. The First National Bank acquired the entire building, and after some years, enlarged it by adding the two store spaces on the West.
The Clinic had its first home in this building. It occupied the most of the South side on the second floor. Drs. Ben and Dick Keys officed in part of this space prior to the establishment of the Clinic. When Dr. Dick decided to go west, Dr. E.B. Houston became associated with Dr. Ben and they organized the Clinic.
The first cash-and-carry food store to operate in Murray occupied the space vacated by the post office. Buren Overbey and Clarence Luter were the proprietors.
Peoples Bank was organized in 1934. Tom Stokes was the executive head for a number of years. At the termination of his leadership, Glenn Doran became the active head.
On the night of Oct. 29, 1942, shortly after supper, there was a fire alarm. The report went over the wires: “The Peoples Bank is on fire!”
The second floor was gutted with heavy loss to all tenants. The damage to the building was such that it was decided to eliminate the second floor. In more recent years, the Peoples Bank has enlarged and refurbished its quarters and is now doing business in one of the most modern and elegant banking establishments to be found. But it still is in the confines of the old hotel building, conceived and built to take care of the anticipated growth occasioned by the coming of the railroad.
