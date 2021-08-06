Imagine that you have gone to school for 11 years with the same classmates and then you find out that your senior year will be spent at another school with many more classmates from around your county.
This is what happened to the Class of 1961 at Calloway County High School. The class just celebrated their 60th class reunion, and they have the distinction of being the first graduating class from Calloway County High School. In talking with some of the members of the class, it seems to them like it was almost yesterday.
“I went to Faxon, but Faxon did not have a high school, so the high school students at Faxon were bussed to Almo,” said Pat Miller. “So we did know the Almo seniors.”
All the other satellite schools in the county at that time - Lynn Grove, Kirksey, Hazel and New Concord, had a high school, and they were all sent to the new Calloway County High School in the fall of 1960.
A group of classmates gathered at Jamie Potts’ house to talk about their experiences of being the first class to graduate from the new Calloway County High School.
“I remember the first part of the year, most schools stayed together and didn’t venture too much into the other school groups,” said Pat Miller. “But I remember thinking this was going to be a great opportunity to meet new people.”
“Some students came from the Training School,” said Danny Cunningham. “A few also came from Murray High School.”
Danny cited a funny story about a former MHS student.
“Mr. William B. Miller was the principal at the high school. He sent Max Parker home because he came to school with no belt, baggy pants and T-shirt. He told him to go home and come back properly dressed. Max showed up wearing a tuxedo and when Mr. Miller saw him coming down the hallway at the school, he thought it was a salesman.”
Buron Jeffrey was superintendent and Mr. Miller had been principal at Almo before beginning at the new high school as their principal. And the group credits Miller with having a lot to do with the smooth transition for most of the students.
In the 1961 Laker annual, the message from Miller was…”It seems only a short time ago we were entering our new Calloway County High School Building. This building was the culmination of dreams: dreams of our superintendent and board of education, dreams of our parents and dreams of our students.
“ This school year has been a challenge to all of us. I doubt if any of us entered school last fall without a little skepticism. There was a feeling of uncertainty within us; we were not acquainted with each other, and we were entering into a field of endeavor the like of which we had never seen before. As the school year went by, these feelings gradually dwindled into nothingness. And now, it seems that all of us - teachers and students alike - are bonded together for one purpose; namely, a better education for the boys and girls of Calloway County High School.”
Asking how the school was known as the Calloway County Lakers, it was unanimous among those gathered that the school board decided on that name.
“The name Laker did not favor any of the schools where we had come from,” said Jamie Potts.
“The athletic uniforms were a blue, kind of the color of water,” added Pat Miller. “And again, they were not anything near the color of any of the satellite schools.”
When it came to athletics, CCHS did field a basketball team that first year. There was no gym completed at the high school at that time, so their games were played at the Carr Health Building on the campus of Murray State.
“All those who wanted to play basketball met at Almo,” said Ray Gene Coursey. “We had to try out and Howard Crittenden was our first coach. He had to leave for some kind of military duty, so Richard Vincent stepped in as coach. Freshmen through seniors tried out and they created a B team also. They only selected three seniors for the high school team because they wanted the lower classmen to experience playing and begin to build a team.”
The three seniors selected for the CCHS basketball team were Jerry McClard, Jerry Weatherford and Ray Gene Coursey.
“We had no trophies at the school, but we won the Christmas Tournament at Mayfield and that was the first trophy for the school that year,” said Ray Gene. “We were proud to win the first trophy for the high school.”
Pat Miller shared that Calloway beat Murray High School at the Carr Health Building and that was a huge win for them.
“When it came time for us to play Murray High at their gym, the place was full,” Pat said. “They were out to beat us, but we beat them again. That is something I have always remembered.”
“When cheerleader tryouts came along, some of us were foolish enough to wear our cheerleading outfits from our schools,” said Pat Miller. “Mr. Miller was not happy about this and told us that was not appropriate.We were now one school. There were no Almo girls, Kirksey girls, etc.”
Pat said the faculty selected the cheerleaders so it wouldn’t be a popularity contest.
“The entire first year was a concentration on blending all the students,” Pat said.
Some students were apprehensive about beginning at the new school, but Jamie Potts said there were more courses offered and some of those were chemistry, physics, and foreign languages - Spanish and French.
“The class sizes were really not much larger than what we were used to,” Jamie said. “It was an improvement in classes all the way around.”
The classmates said there was a Beta Club available and they were able to go to a convention in Louisville. Future Business Leaders of America was also made available to the students, along with FFA and FHA.
Before their school year ended, there was a Junior/Senior Banquet at Paris Landing.
“Some of us wanted to have a DJ, and I asked Mr. Miller if that would be possible,” said Danny Cunningham. “Mr. Miller stood up from his desk, leaned over and pointed his finger and said ‘Not on my shift will that happen.
“Our class had begun to raise money when we were freshmen to pay for our senior trip,” said Danny. “I remember we tried to spend it all before we went to the new high school.”
The Class of 1961 graduation was held at Lovett Auditorium at Murray State University.
“I remember receiving a silver dollar from Peoples Bank at graduation and a $2 from the Bank of Murray,” said Jamie. “These were given to all the graduates.”
The group said that after they graduated and had time to reflect on their senior year, they were surprised at how smooth the transition was.
“We credit Mr. Miller for that,” said Jamie Potts.
Most of the parents of the seniors looked at it as an opportunity for them.
“There were a few students who dropped out of school and a few from Hazel that decided to go to Puryear, Tennessee,” said Ray Gene Coursey.
“Some of the younger students’ parents might have been upset, but our parents were proud for us,” said Jamie. “Funding is what caused the school to be built. Keeping up five schools, and most needed renovations, were some of the reasons the state made this decision. The state was pushing because they were wanting to consolidate because it was more cost effective.”
Apparently, there was a lot of opposition in the community and it wasn’t a done deal as far as the community was concerned, said Danny Cunningham.
But according to Jamie, it was needed from the standpoint of offering more elective classes for the students and the school became accredited.
“All of those communities depended on the schools to keep them going and active,” said Jamie. “After the schools were closed many years later when the new county elementary schools were built, the communities began to go down and businesses started to close.”
Janet Dees came across a newsletter, “The Eagle,” which was printed for Kirksey High School in May of 1960. A question was asked - Do you like the new school? Some comments from elementary students were very positive. One comment from Clayton Hargrove, fifth grade, said “It will be better at Kirksey without the high school students. The lower grades can play more basketball and we’ll have more room.”
Student Dwain Gibbs said, “I feel that the freshmen will benefit. For the juniors and seniors, it will do more harm than good in some ways. The first year it will not be very well organized.”
Jerry Key commented, “The new Calloway County High School will be one of the greatest things to ever happen to the high school students. It will give them many opportunities never before possible. At first it may kill some school spirits, but in the years to come, I think that we will all see that it was a wise decision.”
In the spring of 1961, 113 students graduated from Calloway County High School. Most seemed to be happy about the transition and how their school year played out. And they are very proud to be the first class to graduate from Calloway County High School.
They have held their class reunions religiously and some of their former teachers were in attendance including Douglas Tucker, who taught history and Bess Kerlick, who taught home economics.
