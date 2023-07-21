“It is the language of nature to which one has to listen.” - Vincent Van Gogh
The thick storm clouds that greeted our family when we began our journey started to dissipate as we crossed the Ohio River. We traveled across far western Kentucky and into southern Illinois en route to a family wedding in Missouri when I realized we had time for a little detour to explore the area. The sun finally broke completely through the clouds and I instinctively turned onto a small non-descript lane in order to seek out the language of nature.
We ventured onto the appropriately named Promised Land Road and entered the serene wilderness of Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area in Alexander County, Illinois. My heart was filled with anticipation as the cypress trees growing out of Horseshoe Lake came into focus. I eased our trusty Dodge Durango past an empty campground and pulled off onto a tiny, unmarked gravel road.
The passage ran between two separate parts of the reservoir so I parked our vehicle and continued on foot. My wife, Summer, and our son Luke decided to remain in the SUV while I grabbed my camera and set out walking down the shoreline. I had no idea that this little trek would not only provide me with some fantastic photo opportunities but also a profound life lesson, courtesy of an unlikely family.
Strolling along the shoreline of the lake, my eyes were captivated by a magnificent sight. A great egret stood perfectly motionless in the shallow water near the edge of the lake. The alabaster bird was patiently waiting to strike at its target. I have observed the great egret feeding on numerous occasions over the years and couldn’t wait to watch the whirlwind of action unfold.
Stealthfully, I crept along the path while preparing my camera. The brilliant titanium-white creature standing in the murky water of Horseshoe Lake amid the old cypress stumps offered a stunning study in contrast. I quickly became lost in the pursuit of capturing the beauty of nature through the camera lens.
I moved into the perfect position to record that moment for posterity. Just before my camera began to click and whirr into action a loud clatter arose from some thick bushes nearby. The great egret spread its massive white wings and took to the air in one swift motion. I watched as the bird momentarily disappeared into the forest before maneuvering through the towering trees like an Olympic skier on a slalom run.
My disappointment quickly turned into nervous excitement when the beautiful great egret landed in the water on the other side of the path. I found it perched gracefully on a stump, surrounded by the enchanting cypress trees that thrived in the lake. Entranced by its elegance but wary of disturbing it, I cautiously approached.
With my eyes fixed on the egret, I suddenly noticed a flash of movement in the tall weeds ahead. In an instant, a raccoon darted across my path. The masked creature paused for a moment and locked eyes with me. I was shocked to see the usually nocturnal raccoon out in the middle of the day and stood there with my mouth agape.
As quickly as it appeared the agile raccoon disappeared into the embrace of a nearby tree. With my curiosity piqued, I followed the furry bandit. I was just hoping to get a picture of my unexpected visitor but nature has a way of giving you more if you are truly willing to listen.
My eyes scoured the branches for any sign of the raccoon but the thick foliage offered it a great hiding place. I was about to give up my pursuit when a pair of shimmering black eyes caught my attention. They were almost indetectable between the leaves and branches but those obsidian-like orbs were unmistakable.
To my surprise, another set of eyes popped up to check me out and then another pair, and then another. She was not alone. Nestled among the branches were several young raccoons, their innocent faces peering curiously at me. A maternal instinct emanated from the mother raccoon, as she stood guard, protecting her precious offspring from any potential dangers.
Fascinated by this intimate glimpse into their family life, I began to observe them with great care. The mother raccoon, a protective guardian, watched my every move, her eyes reflecting a mix of caution and curiosity. I snapped photograph after photograph, marveling at their unique features and endearing antics. Experiencing the curiosity of the young kits firsthand enriched my encounter with these remarkable creatures.
Raccoons, known scientifically as Procyon lotor, are medium-sized mammals native to North America with a natural range that extends into Central America. They typically measure between 16 to 28 inches in length, excluding their long, bushy tails, and can weigh anywhere from 8 to 20 pounds. These omnivores have a varied diet, consuming everything from fruits and nuts to small mammals, birds, and even fish.
Despite their adaptable nature, raccoons face predation from various sources. Their primary predators include hawks, coyotes, bobcats, and larger owls. However, their resourceful and cunning nature often aids in their survival. Raccoons possess dexterous paws. In fact, their front paws closely resemble a human hand. Their ability to grasp things and sharp claws enable raccoons to climb trees swiftly and evade danger.
In terms of habitat, raccoons are highly adaptable and can thrive in various environments. They are commonly found near water, such as lakes and marshes that are similar to Horseshoe Lake. These versatile creatures are also known to inhabit forests, urban areas, and even suburban neighborhoods. They make their dens in hollow trees, fox burrows, rock piles, chimneys, sheds, and other structures. Their ability to adapt and thrive in diverse habitats is a testament to their remarkable resilience.
Native American cultures often have legends that weave tales about animals, attributing them with unique characteristics and spiritual significance. As I continued observing the raccoon family, a sense of serenity washed over me. I couldn’t help but recall a Native American legend that spoke of the raccoon’s special connection to spiritual realms. According to the legend, raccoons were believed to have the ability to use their resourcefulness to transcend physical boundaries and communicate with the spirit world.
As I continued to observe the raccoon family, I witnessed a heartwarming moment that touched my soul. One of the baby raccoons climbed onto its mother’s back and appeared to whisper into her ear. It was as if they were sharing a secret, a moment of profound connection. In that instant, I realized the spiritual lesson these raccoons had taught me.
The raccoon’s unwavering dedication to protecting its young, the bond that exists within its family, and its ability to adapt and thrive amidst adversity struck a chord within me. It reminded me of the importance of family, connection, and resilience in our own lives.
Their silent whisper spoke volumes. It reminded me that we need to cherish and protect those we hold dear, adapt to life’s challenges with grace, and find solace in the embrace of nature.
My encounter with that family of raccoons at Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area was an unexpectedly profound experience. What began as a short detour off of the main highway led me to witness the captivating lives of raccoons and learn a lesson that resonated deeply within me.
I called out for Summer and Luke to join me and stood back while they marveled at the adorable little raccoon family. The raccoon mother’s unwavering dedication to family spoke to me. It provided me with a gentle reminder of the importance of connection and resilience that left an indelible mark on my heart. Nature, in all its wonders, has a way of imparting wisdom as long as we are willing to listen to its language.
