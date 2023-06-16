“All mountain landscapes hold stories: the ones we read, the ones we dream, and the ones we create.” - Michael Kennedy
Luke and I pushed through the thin branches of the pine trees that lined the ridge. I watched with pride as my teenage son pushed past me and scrambled into the open air. Within seconds I joined him and was struck by the incredible view of the various ridgelines and peaks stretching out toward the horizon.
While standing there with my mouth agape I realized that the mountainous landscape still held many of the stories from my younger days. They were stowed away there, deep in the Appalachian Mountains waiting for my return. I stood beside my son looking out over the neverending expanse of a world that seemed somehow vast and constricted at the same time and marveled at how little the landscape had changed. The view was impressive but my mind drifted and I thought back to the events of the day.
My mission that morning was simply to share a little bit of my life’s story with Luke. My father joined us as we began our day with a drive into Harlan County, Kentucky that included numerous stops along the way. The tri-cities of Cumberland, Benham, and Lynch appeared to be a shell of their former selves. A lot of things had changed in the decades since the coal mines were shut down and their populations dwindled. Abandoned homes and businesses were boarded up but the wildness of the streams and mountains remained timeless.
I pointed out some of the places where my friends and I roamed the streets all those years ago but Luke didn’t appear to be as interested as I had hoped. His demeanor changed, however, when I pulled over to take a stroll along the banks of a pristine brook. The babbling blue-green waters of the stream ran down the mountainside as gravity did its job. My eighty-something-year-old father walked ahead of us and appeared to be reflecting on his own time spent growing up in the hills and hollers of Harlan County.
We explored the creek bed and Luke talked excitedly about how the scene reminded him of a mountain stream in Alaska. Glaciers were not providing the water like they did in The Last Frontier but the flow was still ice cold and refreshing. The three of us lingered there for a while enjoying the contrast between the warmth of the sun and the cool air coming off of the stream. I knew exactly where to take Luke next after listening to him compare the scenery to Alaska.
Memories from the summers of my childhood flooded my mind as we made our way up the steep, winding road. I had only been back to this place once in the past 40 years. It looked exactly the same as it did in those days long gone. I felt like a kid again as we started the climb to the top of Pine Mountain.
It was like we had entered a place where time stood still but the sign at the bottom of the road pointing up to Kingdom Come State Park was missing. I attributed that to the toll of time since my last visit to one of my favorite places on Earth. Despite moving thousands of miles away from this area and the intervening years that had gone by since my last journey, I still knew the way to the crown jewel of Kentucky’s state park system perched high above the tiny town of Cumberland.
I drove up the steepest paved road in Kentucky until it became obvious that it no longer led to the park’s entrance. With an incline of 32 degrees, the old Park Road ranks as one of the steepest climbs in the nation and is extremely narrow as it winds its way up Pine Mountain. The state built a new road up to the park to lessen the incline and make the crown jewel of the Kentucky state park system more accessible.
The path to the park’s visitors center is now a modern roadway. The new road to Kingdom Come is wider with fewer sharp turns. When coupled with an incline that was reduced to a 23-degree grade this makes for a significantly safer route to the top of the mountain.
The route to the park might have been modernized but the park itself still offers visitors a primitive area to explore the great outdoors. As we approached the sign welcoming us to the park I thought about how blessed the people of Kentucky are to live in a state where natural beauty abounds and has been preserved so well. At the Kingdom Come, I found the same lake and surrounding wilderness that called out to me when I was a wide-eyed 10-year-old kid looking for adventure.
Kentucky has 45 state parks and each has its own unique identity. The Commonwealth’s state park system offers visitors fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities and some amazing vistas. Several parks in the system are well-known and frequented by residents and tourists alike but there are still hidden gems to be found. Kingdom Come is one of the least-visited parks in Kentucky because it is tucked away in the isolated mountains of eastern Kentucky.
Sitting atop the crest of Pine Mountain at an elevation of over 2700 feet, Kingdom Come is the highest park in the state. The park takes full advantage of its elevation with eight remarkable scenic overlooks. Visitors can drive to several of the overlooks but others require hiking. Incredible scenery including stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys await those willing to make the effort.
The 1,283 acres of unspoiled mountain wilderness at Kingdom Come includes a three-and-a-half-acre lake. Paddle boats may be rented at the visitors center and you can enjoy a day of fishing for trout, bass, crappie, or bluegill. Visitors also enjoy birdwatching in the park and feeding the many ducks that call the lake home.
At the entrance to the park is a stone gazebo that offers a picturesque view of the Cumberland Mountains and the town of Cumberland below. Black Mountain rises above the rest of the Cumberland Mountains to the east. The summit of Black Mountain is the highest point in the state of Kentucky at 4,145 feet.
There are no RV hookups but the park does have 14 primitive campsites for those who want to enjoy a longer stay. The price for spending a night camping as close to heaven as possible in a Kentucky state park is as low as $14 per night. Several primitive cabins are in the process of being built to help convince more people to spend the night in Kingdom Come.
There are 14 marked hiking trails of varying difficulty. All are relatively short and lead to a scenic viewpoint or one of the unique rock formations located within the park. The trail system encompasses more than five miles and the terrain can be rugged and steep. You can enjoy a short hike around one of Kingdom Come’s trails or they can be combined to create longer hikes.
Log Rock and Raven Rock are treasured places for visitors to the park. Log Rock is an aptly named natural sandstone bridge that traverses a gap between hills while Raven Rock is a giant monolith that rises over 290 feet toward the sky at a 45-degree angle. As a kid, I regularly scaled Raven Rock and walked across Log Rock with my siblings.
We often took a break from playing around the lake and running through the woods by climbing up Raven Rock to just sit and enjoy the view. Worries about injuries and lawsuits have taken away many of the fun things we used to do when I was a youngster but children and adults alike still ascend Raven Rock and enjoy the thrill of walking across a natural bridge.
Black bears are a regular sight in the area. In fact, Cumberland bills itself as the black bear capital of Kentucky. Bears are even spotted walking through downtown.
Kingdom Come State Park got its name from the John Fox Jr. novel “The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come”. The book, which was first published in 1903, is a heart-wrenching coming-of-age story about a Kentucky mountain boy who fights to save the Union in the Civil War.
As we made our way back down the mountain I thought about that John Fox Jr. novel I had read so long ago. I glanced back at my father and thought about how thankful I was to have spent part of my childhood in these mountains. I then looked over at my son.
Luke appeared lost in deep thought as he gazed out at the mountain landscape with the same awestruck look on his face that I used to get whenever my parents would take me back to the mountains. I wondered about the stories the mountain landscapes might hold for him. More importantly, I wondered about the life in front of him and the stories that he might dream up, and the ones which he would create.
