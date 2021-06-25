I visited with Alison Geurin this week. Alison is the president of the Calloway County Homemakers Council and is also on the board of the UK Extension Service - Calloway County and she shared with me about the Homemakers Clubs in our community.
I know for most of my life, I remember seeing pictures and reading about meetings of a Homemakers Club, but I never attended a meeting of one of these clubs and honestly, had no idea what was involved and what they did. Now Alison has helped clear up that mystery for me and maybe for you also.
As with all organizations last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, there wasn’t a lot of activity going on with the Homemakers Clubs. A few did meet from time-to-time, depending on the circumstances of where they could meet, some even meeting outside when the weather permitted.
But this year, the clubs are back and meeting regularly again. There are seven Calloway County Extension Homemakers Clubs in Calloway County:
• The Film Burners Club - concentrates on photography and meets at night.
• The Pleasure Cookers - concentrates on cooking and meets at night.
• Potpourri - concentrates on arts and crafts.
• Murray State University - concentrates on family and consumer sciences and leadership.
• Friendship - meets during the day.
• Happy Hearts - meets during the day.
• Town and Country - meets at night.
The last three clubs concentrate on a variety of subjects and lessons.
Lessons and information are sent by the UK Extension Service for a year’s worth of meetings and these are distributed to the clubs or they can be accessed online. Someone in each of the clubs will take on a lesson that is of interest to them. For instance, Alison said one of their lessons in the Happy Hearts Club was about eggs and one of the members made five different versions of deviled eggs and shared them with the members.
Dues for the year are $10 and Alison said some of the clubs might have extra dues - for instance, the Potpourri Club does because they need supplies for their arts and crafts.
Alison said she recently bought an air fryer and one of the lessons was on that. She was interested in learning more about how to use the fryer and she presented the lesson and also gave out samples of things she had cooked in her air fryer.
Alison said members can be in more than one club.
“Each of the clubs have an interest in non profits,” she said. “The Potpourri Club makes favors to send with the Meals on Wheels program of the Senior Citizens Center. Other clubs make donations to the Imagination Library, Project Graduation, Soup for the Soul and Need Line, to name a few. We have begun to help fill some of the Blessing Boxes around town and we will also collect food for Need Line and Soup for the Soul.”
Some of the clubs will meet in a member’s home. Some meet at the meeting hall at the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Center in Murray.
“It is up to each club as to where they want to meet,” Alison said.
To help explain what a Homemakers Club is, this is a logo that can be found on information about the clubs. “A Homemakers Club is a great place to meet friends and socialize while learning new ways to simplify your life. You can share your skills and interests while learning and staying up-to-date on the latest information from the UK Extension Service. It is a volunteer organization that improves the lives of families.”
If anyone is interested in joining a Homemakers Club, call the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-753-1452.
***
If you missed the production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” then you really did miss a treat. This production was performed at the Rotary Club Amphitheater in the park and Friday night was the perfect night to sit outside and see this wonderful musical.
Laynie Alba Mitchell, Amy Brown, Holly Bloodworth and Kala Dunn did out outstanding job as they recreated the times of the 1950s and 60s and the music that we all grew up listening and dancing to. If I counted correctly, there were 33 musical numbers in this production. It felt as if the “Wonderettes” were having as much fun entertaining the audience as the audience had in watching them perform.
I am so happy that Playhouse is able to once again open up its productions and also once again bring in some income to help support their purchase of a new building less than a year before the pandemic hit us all. They were so cramped for space before, but the new building has made it possible for them to utilize more practice areas, workshops and storage facilities. It was a much needed addition to Playhouse, but it came with a price and now they will be able to offer fundraisers and productions that can help pay off the mortgage on this new building.
I am looking forward to other Playhouse productions. We may be a small theater but the talent in this community is amazing and it makes these productions also amazing. Don’t miss them.
***
As I wrote a few weeks ago, it has been wonderful to be able to be out and around others again after almost a year of pretty much sticking to work and home. Thank you again to all who stop me and comment about my columns and many also mention my grandson Brady and how much they enjoy hearing about him. Sometimes I feel I am boring people with my Brady stories, so I appreciate all of you who mention him. I am sure it won’t be long until I will write another column about some “Brady moments.” After all, he is my favorite subject.
***
I am excited about some upcoming stories I will be sharing with you soon. I am working on a Backyard magazine story on Mark West and his family. Mark is the oldest son of Tonda Thomas of Murray and Mark was a graduate of Murray High School. He and his family are amazing subjects and even though I wasn’t able to talk to Mark or any of his family, I feel I know each one of them. Tonda shared information about the family and I think you will be as impressed as I am when you read their story. The magazine should be out sometime in July.
I also received an envelope full of stories, clippings and photos of when Lady Bird Johnson visited Murray in 1981. All of this information was compiled and kept by Nancy Adams who no longer lives in Murray. But she sent her information to Doris Cella who has kindly shared them with me and I, in turn, will be sharing it with you. I was very excited to receive such a collection.
I am visiting with Wayne and Kay Bates this week and will soon do a story about the two of them and how they are both outstanding artists. I am looking forward to hearing how they met and how their lives were shaped by their marriage, their artistry and when they moved to Murray. So stay tuned!
I have a few more suggestions “up my sleeve,” and will be attempting to fulfill these suggestions during the summer. I so appreciate readers who reach out to me with suggestions and then there are those stories that just “fall into my lap” as I am out and about and run into people. That is why I am so glad that people are out again!
***
I am going to jump on what might be a somewhat controversial issue within our community - the lack of a city pool. Don’t mistake my issue with the fact that without Mike Sykes and his expertise, our city pool would not have been viable for as long as it was. But even Mike couldn’t fix the issues related to the pool last year or this year. It is lack of money, very simply put. The park board doesn’t have the money to even maintain a pool, much less build or repair one.
I was talking with a colleague whose hometown is more than an hour from here and smaller than Murray. Their real estate prices are less, utilities are less, etc., yet they have a city pool, but they charge $300 for the summer for a family or $150 for a single membership. We charged $50 and $100, or there about.
I understand the reasoning behind keeping the charges lower so that low income families can utilize the pool. But they are not the only ones who use the pool. I am not sure I understand why there couldn’t have been a sliding scale for those who are low income, but for those whose earning are above a certain level, they should pay more. Membership at either of the country clubs in our community are probably double the price I quoted above for the out-of-town pool.
I have been reading, with interest, of those who are complaining about the lack of a pool for our community and I agree that we need a city pool. But sponsoring fundraisers and events is not going to generate the amount of income you are going to need to build a new pool. From what I have read, it is going to take several million dollars or more and it could take 10 years or longer by sponsoring fundraisers to finance a pool. And yes, we might have a very nice person or two to step up to make a large donation, maybe even for naming rights, but I doubt that would amount to millions of dollars.
For me, the only logical way to go, if a city pool is a priority to this community, is to pass a park tax with a sunset clause designated for the pool and when the pool is built and open, the tax ends. All those fundraisers and events for the pool are still needed to be able to maintain the pool and not let it deteriorate. There are not many Mike Sykes’ around who can keep a pool open well past its expiration date.
I know everyone hates the word “tax” and I am not particularly fond of that word either, but if a pool is what the majority of our citizens want, then that is the only way I see it happening.
