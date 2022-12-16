The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, of which I am a member, held its Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday and we voted to present the proceeds to the Family Resource Centers at both school systems.
The centers are doing their distribution to families this week and I had heard Michelle Hansen of the Calloway County Family Resource Center speak last week about how they have experienced an increase in children needing to be served and a decrease in donations for this year. On Monday after our Tour of Homes, we reached out to the centers to see if they would like to receive our donations now because otherwise, it would be January before the department met again. They said they could certainly use the donations now, so I arranged for our chairman, Evelyn Wallis, to meet me for a photo at the warehouse on 641 South where they are making the distributions. We arranged the time so we would be in between the groups coming to pick up toys.
The warehouse being used was donated by David Taylor just for this event. This is the first time I have been at a distribution and after witnessing just a glimpse of what this event entails, I wanted to share with you. Unless you are a volunteer with the resource centers or an employee of the centers, you are probably like me and have no idea what this is really like and all the effort that is involved.
Monty and Rebecca McCuiston with Towing for Toys were there when I arrived and are mostly responsible for the thousands of toys that were available for this event. To say I was overwhelmed is an understatement.
The organization and time that has to go into making this happen is hard to imagine. I know that Towing for Toys works on this year-round. Monty has his own warehouse where he stores the toys until it is time for the distribution in December. He and Rebecca will shop year around with donations they receive, mostly from fundraisers they hold during the year, and store the toys in their warehouse. The shopping involved with this is honestly hard to envision. It involves shopping for more than a 1,000 kids. This year, there were approximately 1200 kids that were signed up for the Santa Project between the two school systems.
First, you have to consider the ages. I found three rooms divided into age groups. One room is for 0 months to 2 year olds and toys are divided for boys and for girls. Volunteers divide the toys into categories…A for the higher priced item; B for medium priced; C for lesser priced; and stocking stuffers. In the baby room, parents/guardians of full time students of the school systems are allowed to pick one item from the A section and two items from the B section.
For ages 3 years through fifth grade, there is much larger room set up because I believe this is probably the largest target group. The same procedures are used except there are C items included in the selections. For this age group, selections include one A item, two B items and 2 C items.
For the teen room, sixth through 12th grades, the same selection process is used except there are no C items available. Monty explained that for the older kids, their toys are more expensive and therefore they are allowed to choose 1 item from the A group and 1 item from the B group, plus two stocking stuffer pieces. All ages also receive stocking stuffer items. Selections are also available for part-time students and even for visiting students. These are just a little more limited in the amount they can choose. And most all age groups received a stuffed animal.
There are groups of parents/guardians which are scheduled to come into the distribution center at a certain time and then there is an hour gap where the volunteers re-stock the shelves before the next group appears, and this goes on for several days, from morning until afternoon.
Every person employed by the resource centers are at the distribution center for most of each day, along with Monty and Rebecca McCuiston and many volunteers. Each parent/guardian has a volunteer who accompanies them to show them what they may choose from and remember, we are talking approximately 1200 kids. I am sure there are parents/guardians choosing for more than one child in their family, but that is still an overwhelming amount of toys to buy, organize, and display, and be sure you have enough for each age group.
This was truly an eye-opening moment for me. It is all well and good to donate a toy here or there or make a cash donation, but to actually see how this event works is a totally different experience.
To say those involved with this event should receive a star in their crown is putting it mildly. These family resource employees are employed for the purpose of helping families and children in the school systems, but there is a job and then there is a “JOB.” And what they are doing goes far and beyond what would be described as a “JOB.”
Imagine buying all of these toys and trying to buy in bulk when you can so you can receive a better price which makes the donations go further and benefit more children. Imagine remembering the age groups you are buying for and figuring out how much to buy of what and trying to estimate the number of children in each of these age groups. Imagine finally purchasing most of these toys and then the second week of December, moving all of them to another location. Then imagine going through all of these toys and deciding which category they fit and arranging them on the tables for each of the categories and for boys and girls. Just writing this makes my head spin. I can’t imagine actually doing this and the work and time that is involved. We have come a long way, sadly, from the time the fire department members would distribute used and repaired toys to children at Christmas. Sadly, I say, because there is now such a demand and need for toys for children who otherwise might not have a Christmas.
I am sharing this with you because I don’t think any of you, unless you have personally been involved with this event, have any idea what is involved to make sure that thousands of children in Murray and Calloway County have Christmas presents under their trees. Monty and Rebecca work year-round to raise money for this toy project. I know there are many worthy projects out there to support, but if a child does not have a Christmas present under their tree, it is heartbreaking. I believe we can all do something about this with very little effort or money. Food is provided for these needy families from many different organizations and that is very important. But Christmas is only once a year and if nothing else, each child deserves to have a Christmas memory of having presents to open on Christmas Day.
Monty and Rebecca sponsor many Towing for Toys events that enable the community to contribute to this worthy cause. They also have a website where financial contributions may be made. I can assure you by seeing the end products first-hand, every penny is spent on purchasing toys and stocking stuffers for these children. No one is paid for the many, many hours of time it takes to purchase, store and distribute these toys. I am sure there could never be enough volunteers, so if you find you have some free time in December, I am sure the family resource centers would be happy to talk with you.
I personally want to thank Monty and Rebecca and others on the Towing for Toys committee for their dedication and love for these children. I also want to highly commend and thank the coordinators and volunteers of the Family Resource Centers at each of the schools in this community. What they are doing and the time they are spending on this event, goes over and above what most do at their jobs. But I am sure, at the end of this week, even though they are exhausted, they can go to sleep at night with a smile on their face and the peace of knowing that, for all their efforts, not a single child in the Calloway County and Murray school systems will go without a visit from Santa!
——————————
As a side note, some of you may be or have experienced receiving no mail and/or newspapers this past week and if so, I have heard there is a significant amount of illness affecting the local postal workers. Several people I know have not received mail in several days and one person said they were able to get through to someone at the post office who said yes, they were very far behind in delivering mail, packages, etc. This person did go to the post office and they were able to give him all of his back mail and papers. Others have said they were left notes on their mail boxes.
The Ledger has tried to get some kind of “official” statement from the US Postal Service but nothing was mentioned about a shortage of employees because of illness. This information I am passing along has come from friends of mine. Apparently those who are able to work are working very long hours and sleeping very little. So if you have been lucky enough to receive your mail/papers you need to thank you carrier! This is probably the worst time of the year for this kind of issue to happen to the postal service, but if illness is the culprit, there is not much that can be done to change that.
I am beginning to hear daily of those with the flu, COVID/strep throat. This is one of the reasons I so detest winter because it always brings out the “illnesses.” So be careful out there as best you can because apparently these illnesses are racing through our community.
