I visited for several hours with Kay and Wayne Bates in Wayne’s ceramic studio and their beautiful home sitting atop a hill surrounded by trees. I wanted the “whole” story of how they came to be a couple and their “growing up” years, not just about their artistry, which they are so very well known for. For those who might not be familiar with the couple, Kay is a retired professor of music (voice) at Murray State University, and Wayne is an artist who is famous for his ceramics using a style called sgraffito.
Wayne and Kay were both raised with Baptist ministers as their fathers.
Wayne shared that he recently found out he was a “love child,” as he and his family now call him.
It seems that after Wayne’s father died, his sister was going through her parents’ attic, trying to clean out a lot of things that had been there for years and helping her mother to downsize. She came upon some papers that were Wayne’s birth certificate and her parents’ marriage license and she noticed a discrepancy. She began to question her mother and this is the story that emerged.
Wayne’s father was attending seminary school in Louisville and his mother was living in Nashville, Tennessee. On the weekends, Wayne’s father would take the train to Nashville and they would meet at Centennial Park.
“Mom became pregnant, but she didn’t realize it until her mother took her to the doctor,” Wayne said. “They were so embarrassed. They did get married, but she ‘went away’ and came back home with me. Her mother worked as a secretary at Woodmont Baptist Church and had access to a typewriter. Apparently, she changed the date on their wedding certificate so it appeared they were married earlier before my mother became pregnant with me.”
“We wondered why Wayne’s parents never celebrated their anniversary,” said Kay. “When they were married for 50 years, Wayne’s brother’s wife called us and told us because no one really knew for sure because they never celebrated. His parents were very well known and loved because of his church. When we would ask about why they didn’t celebrate their anniversary, they said they would rather celebrate birthdays instead. We never knew the mystery until it was discovered in the attic of their house.”
Wayne and his family were living in Athens, Georgia and that is where Wayne went to school.
“The city and county school system merged and I went to class in a Victorian home. They did have a building in the back for art and that was my salvation. At the end of the school year, they held half the class back because they didn’t feel we received the education we should have. I was thrilled because I was able to do eighth-grade art again.”
Wayne’s family then moved to Jackson, Tennessee, and he said they offered nothing in art.
“I began doing welding and woodworking - I liked doing mechanical things. I even worked in the fields, but none of it was art related.”
Wayne graduated and went on to Union University.
“They had a two person art department concentrating on painting and drawing. But they had a ceramic studio with a wheel, kiln and materials. The head of the department saw me working in the studio and told me I could do anything I wanted to do, just not to burn down the building. He did show me a little about throwing, but basically I taught myself. I loved doing that.”
Wayne said many times he would break into the ceramic studio and spend the night working on ceramics and figuring things out for himself.
“I was told by one of the two art teachers that I had the ability and I took that to heart and kept doing ceramics. When I decided to go to graduate school, I didn’t have much of a portfolio. But I had someone who believed in me and when he found out I had applied to the University of Georgia in Athens, he made sure I was accepted.”
Wayne said there were several classes he had to take before he could be admitted to the university.
Kay’s father was a country preacher and they moved quite often so Kay said she never really felt like she “came” from somewhere.
“I grew up in the bootheel of Missouri,” she said. “But I went to school from the seventh-grade through high school in Kennet.
Once Kay graduated, she also went to Union University in Jackson. And that is where she met Wayne.
But finding herself at Union was not planned.
“I had a mentor who believed in me and loved my voice and I was to go to what is now Rhodes in Memphis, Tennessee, with her paying my tuition. My family didn’t have the money to send me to college and I knew this was the only way, I thought, I could follow my dream of being a vocal performer.”
But Kay said this decision was weighing heavily on her conscious and she didn’t want to be beholden to this woman for the rest of her life.
“She wanted to ‘mother’ me, but I already had a mother,” Kay said. “My mother worked at JCPenneys and my brother was in dental school. My parents really wanted all three of their children to go to a Baptist college. I was the youngest. I had received a $1,000 scholarship for my grades and talent, so I had $500 for the first and second year, which probably paid for half of the tuition, at that time.”
Kay said it was about a week before school started and she finally asked her mother if they could afford to send her to college.
“My mother said, ‘We will find a way.’”
Of course, Union University knew nothing about Kay and she had to do a lot of paperwork to be admitted, including a voice performance.
“My mother wanted me to be a teacher and asked me what in the world I was going to do with a voice performance degree? I told her that I hoped I was going to perform and I didn’t want to teach, I wanted to sing. We continued to have this same discussion every year while I was in college.”
Kay began singing in church when she was three.
“One day I sat down at the piano and I was playing a song I had just heard on the radio,” said Kay. “My mother was in another room and she thought my sister was playing. She came into the room and saw me sitting at the piano, pecking out the song. I have always been able to do this - play by ear.”
Kay said from that time on her life’s journey was set in music.
At the age of 8 Kay started piano lessons.
Kay said her seventh-grade teacher heard her sing.
“She taught voice and she talked to my mother about working with me. I was her first voice student and I studied with her for six years. She was fabulous.”
Kay won every contest in the state of Missouri and at 17, she won a scholarship to go to an opera camp in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
“I went to the camp for two years and sang opera for the first time,” she said. “And I knew that was it for me. It was like opera took everything I had and put it all together. Musicals and pop were one element of me, but opera was all of me. I could sing freely without being nervous. It just all came together for me.”
When Kay and Wayne were both at Union University, Kay told of how they first met.
“It was one of the first Sundays after I came to Union. No one had cars back then, but Wayne’s job, since he was a preachers kid, was to drive to the dormitories and fill the car with girls to take them to church. He would have to make several trips back and forth, and he was not nice. You could tell he really didn’t want to be doing this. He just had a bad attitude, and I thought to myself - he really doesn’t have a preacher’s kid’s attitude, and I had an instant dislike for him.”
During her first year of school, he continued to be the chauffeur for the girls at the dorm to transport them back and forth to church.
“During the first semester of my second year, Wayne and I were thrown into a play together,” said Kay.
“I love the back stage stuff that goes with theatre and I also did a little bit of directing,” said Wayne.
Kay said during rehearsals she found herself sitting by him.
“There was a new couple who were involved in the play and they took an instant liking to me and Wayne. They thought we were a cute couple, but I told them I didn’t want to be with him. If they invited me to their house, he would always be there.”
Kay said they ended up sitting together a lot and all of a sudden, Kay said she realized she had fallen hard for Wayne.
“I had never been much of a boy’s girl,” she said. “I hardly dated in high school because I was too busy performing on the weekends. I knew he liked art and that was a big deal to me.”
Kay was an art minor.
Kay said there were no dances allowed on campus, but the sororities had date parties.
“It was Halloween and there was to be a date night at my sorority. I thought about asking him to be my date, but I was not his type of girl. He was dating ‘pageant’ girls and I was certainly not one of those.”
But Kay decided she would ask him on this date and knew she would be really hurt if he didn’t accept. Besides, he was dating three different girls at the time. He would date one of them on Friday, another on Saturday and another to church on Sunday.
“Fortunately, our Halloween date night was on a Thursday,” she said.
He accepted her invitation and when he took her back to the dorm, Kay had a speech prepared.
“I really like you,” she said. “I know I am probably not your type, but I would like for you to like me, but I would like to know before I get into this relationship and get hurt. Is it possible for you to like me that way? I need an answer in the morning.
“We met the next morning for breakfast. Wayne told me that he had not thought about me in that way, but he guessed we could try. It wasn’t too long before we were holding hands in the cafeteria line and all his girlfriends came to my room to ask questions. He continued to have other dates for the rest of the month, so I couldn’t see him on the weekends.”
Kay said by Thanksgiving they were lavaliered, and she was pinned by Christmas.
Kay said one thing people might not know about Wayne is how mechanical-minded he is.
“He built floats at Union for all the parades,” she said. “He would figure out the mechanics and he even built a float with moving parts. The teacher that was in charge of the floats came up to me after we had started dating and told me, ‘You marry him and you will never starve. He is the hardest working kid I have ever seen.’”
Wayne was a year ahead of Kay. After he graduated from Union, he taught a year in Campbell, Missouri, while Kay was finishing her last year of school.
Kay and Wayne married in 1971 in Jackson, Tennessee, and they were both teaching at Campbell. She was teaching music and art and Wayne was teaching art, but he also taught a theater class. Then he was hired to teach at a school outside of Athens, Georgia.
“I was trying to avoid the draft,” said Wayne. “I was the first male teacher at this school. I was teaching remedial reaching, but no textbooks were used. I was using the ‘Reader’s Digest.’ I would finish at 2:30 in the afternoon and I would head to the art department and work on ceramics until 10 that night.
“Wayne wanted to go back to school and get his master’s degree at the University of Georgia and learn how to make pottery,” said Kay. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to work on my master’s, but I decided to go to graduate school and I got a wonderful teaching assistantship.”
Wayne was going to have to take more classes before they would admit him to graduate school, but the dean of the school told him that he had become so good so fast that he didn’t have to finish taking all the classes to be admitted.
“My pianist from Union was going to Athens also and we met up,” Kay said. “She told me I needed to apply because she knew they would love me and was sure I could get a full ride. I finally did go and met the head of the music department. He told me he remembered me because he had come to Union and rated the music department for accreditation and he sat in on my voice lesson. He turned around and pulled out a book and said it contained my voice lesson. He told me he would be happy to have me and he would give me a top teaching assistantship in voice.”
Kay said she was teaching about six students in voice.
“I taught students who were not music majors and did that for two years,” she said.
In graduate school, Wayne was teaching ceramics and keeping the kiln going.
“I had learned quickly how to do this and for two years I was in charge of the kilns,” said Wayne. “I went off to Haystack in the summer, which is a mountain school for crafts. I was hired for 13 weeks to fire the kilns. The guy who recommended me was a teacher from Athens when I was there. There were four three-week sessions.”
Wayne said in one of those sections, Bill Daily from the Philadelphia College of Art showed up.
“He was dressed like a tennis pro and I was in coveralls with a beard. We hated each other. But by the second week, he was watching me load the kilns. By the third week, we started talking and he sat me down and told me he needed a full-time teacher in ceramics and would I consider applying?”
Next week - how Wayne and Kay came to be in Murray.
