Wayne had a job offer from the Philadelphia College of Art while he was still in graduate school in Athens, Georgia.
“Bill Daily from the college told me to attend a symposium called College Art where teachers meet,” said Wayne. “After I did that, he told me to come up to Philadelphia and see the department. I already knew I was going to take the job. I realized I was auditioning for the position, but I didn’t know it at the time. There were two other teachers from Philly who were there. I found out later he was actually creating a position for me.”
Wayne was sent a contract to teach at Philadelphia in February for a full-time teaching position and he had not finished graduate school, but the teaching job did not begin until the fall semester.
“I was expecting our daughter at the time,” said Kay. “I was a year ahead of Wayne and I thought it would be a good time to have a baby. I was eight months pregnant when we moved to Philadelphia and of course, I had to fly. Those poor flight attendants were scared to death because apparently they had just had a birth on the plane. But I sure was taken care of during that flight.”
Jennifer, their daughter, was born three weeks after they made the move to Philadelphia.
“Suddenly, after Jennifer was born, I realized having a child was a 24/7 job,” said Kay. “I thought I would have a baby and then go back to being my normal self. What a shock!”
Kay said Wayne wasn’t making a lot of money and Philadelphia was an expensive place to live.
“I started looking at some teaching positions. I saw where they were needing a teacher in New Jersey, which wasn’t that far away. The teacher was leaving in January, so I applied but didn’t think I had a chance of getting the job since I had no education courses. But they called me and hired me to teach a semester. I was teaching a music theory class, working with their choir and I was expected to have the choir concert ready at the end of the spring semester. There was a big closet in my room and I would go in there, sit down and cry, and then I would go back out and teach.”
Kay said her first babysitter for Jennifer didn’t work out but she found a couple that had a state certified preschool just a couple of blocks from where they lived and she could pick her up on her way home from work.
“We moved into the carriage house of a very historical home in Philadelphia,” said Kay. “I would give tours of the house in the afternoons and because of that, we didn’t have to pay rent. We lived there for two years.”
During those two years, Kay began looking for singing positions. With a friend taking care of Jennifer, she went to the Philadelphia Performing Arts School in Opera Theater for two years where she was able to sing quite a bit. She was also doing oratorio choir, singing with the Philadelphia Singers and singing in a synagogue on the weekend and also at a Baptist church.
“These were all paying jobs,” Kay said. “Because all of us who were singing at the synagogue were Protestants, we would sit behind a screen where no one would see us.”
Kay said she was known as being in the top five of singers in Philadelphia and she would receive a lot of calls to freelance.
“I would take anything that paid,” said Kay.
In the meantime, Wayne was teaching ceramics at the Philadelphia School of Art, but he said he was not enjoying teaching.
“I would rather be creating pieces,” said Wayne. “After a couple of hours of teaching, my head would be spinning. I felt like I was in over my head, but I survived. Technically, I knew a lot, especially about glazes and the kiln. I was hired part time to reactivate the museum operation. I would go two days a week and had an assistant to test the glazes. I was doing all of this at the same time and was also a part-time co-chair of the crafts department. I was doing a lot, but I wanted to be doing as much studio work as I could.”
Wayne was struggling after eight years in Philadelphia.
“An opportunity came up in Doylestown, Philadelphia, not far from Philly, and it was wonderful,” he said.”The recipes had been lost for the tiles and molds and they wanted me to set it all up again and train others. I worked myself out of a job eventually, but it is still going to this day. Two days in the tile works paid me more than I made in teaching.”
“I was doing auditions,” Kay said. “My goal was to get to the City Opera in New York. If you wanted to perform in the Metropolitan Opera, you had to go to Europe and have a career there first. But for the City Opera you did not have to do this, so I thought I might fit in. I was 33 and I wanted to make it by the time I was 35.”
So Kay went to a big audition for the city opera.
“There were probably 1,000 there to audition,” she said. “It just so happened they were looking for a mezzo-soprano (which is what Kay is) as an understudy. The mezzo-soprano was apparently getting older and they wanted someone to cover her parts so you would have to be at all the rehearsals. I went to the first audition and I laughed out loud. I didn’t think I had a chance, but I auditioned anyway. I was outside working in my garden, which happened to be the first and last time I attempted to do that, and I had a phone call from New York and they wanted me back for the second audition.”
Kay said when she went back for the second audition there were probably 200 still auditioning for the part. She received a third call to come back and this time she said there were about 35 in the group, but only three mezzo-sopranos.
“I remember on the way to the audition I passed a big sign outside of the theatre and there is a picture of one of the mezzo-sopranos getting ready to do a concert at Lincoln Center and I thought to myself, ‘What am I doing?’”
Kay’s audition this time was on the stage of City Opera.
“I knew I looked good and I felt good and I had one great aria that was short,” she said.” When that first note came out of my voice it was huge and filled the room. It always gave me goosebumps. I wasn’t nervous because I didn’t think I had a chance. I sang beautifully and afterwards, I pranced down the sidewalk to get to the bus to go home. I didn’t expect to hear anything, but I received another phone call and this one said to prepare a role that includes what the main performer does and come back and audition again. This audition was to be with the music director in his office. I freaked out! I had the worse nerves I have ever had. Unfortunately, this role I had to learn had no arias, just conversation. But I learned it and went to the director’s office. He sat in his office and randomly would ask me to sing something from this page and that page. I honestly felt no connection to what I was doing. But he begins to interview me and tells me what the job would involve. I told him I had a six-year-old child and a husband and if I took this job, it would mean I had to live in New York. And he affirmed that. I told him that would be very difficult for me.”
Kay said she knew if she took this job it would mean she would have to get a divorce and move with her child and that is not what she thought her future would be.
“Wayne had driven me to this audition and was waiting for me when I finished. We talked and I knew I was happy singing in Philadelphia and I am all about family. So this job was just not meant for me at that time.”
Kay began receiving invitations to teach. She kept telling herself she wasn’t a teacher and repeated this to whoever issued the teaching invitation.
“I had a good friend who developed paralysis on her left vocal cord and she called and asked me to apply to teach her students because she had to take a semester off,” said Kay. “I applied for that position and was hired, and taught that semester. Another teacher was taking a semester off and asked me to take over her students, and then a guy had a heart attack a week before school started and they called me to take his position. All in all, I had two years of teaching and then I found out I was expecting our second daughter, Catherine (Catie).”
Kay realized that with two daughters, she could not continue to perform any longer. She started looking around for a teaching position and the plan was for her to teach and Wayne would sit up a studio to do his ceramics.
“We were reversing our roles,” Wayne said.
Kay had three offers for teaching at universities and one was at Florida State, but she decided it was too big of a school and she withdrew her name.
But Murray State University had called her for an interview.
“I came to Murray and interviewed with Roger Reichmuth,” she said. “Apparently, at that time, those in the voice department were not speaking to each other and there was no one to even take me for lunch the day I was there for my interview. The first person I met was Marie Taylor and I thought she looked like a Barbie doll.”
Kay had to perform and she had brought several pieces with her for her accompanist.
“Marie was going to play for my performance where I had to do a 30 minute recital. I looked at her and thought there was no way she could play the harder piece I had brought, so I gave her the easiest piece I had. She played it and was very musical and was not too bad, so I gave her another piece and she played it like she had played it many times. I asked her if she had played it before and she told me she had not, but she was site reading. So I gave her the hardest piece I had and she played right through it easily.”
After she returned home, Roger called and offered Kay the job.
“I told Wayne the voice department sucked. They were hiring me as a performing teacher, but boy do they have a pianist I would love to work with. And that is mainly the reason I took the job.”
Kay said anytime she had another offer at another school, Wayne would remind her that they wouldn’t have a Marie Taylor.
Kay accepted the Murray State position and she and Wayne and family moved to Murray and bought a house in Panorama Shores.
“The house had a three car garage which was perfect for Wayne to convert to a studio,” said Kay. “I also found out, quite by accident, that Marie Taylor also lived in Panorama Shores.”
Wayne said even after they moved to Murray, they kept his former job open for several years. They were sure he would come back after living in Kentucky.
“Everyone thought we had lost our minds by moving to Murray, Kentucky,” said Kay.
Wayne said they were able to sell their home in Philadelphia at a good profit, so he had the money to set up his studio and that is how Wayne Bates Pottery came to be in Calloway County, and that is how the Bates ended up in Murray. Kay and Marie Taylor would become the best of friends, and still are to this day.
“Marie and I have been friends for many years,” Kay said. “We have traveled together many times and she has been my accompanist for performances at Murray State and others I have done. I couldn’t have done what I did without her, nor would I have wanted to.”
