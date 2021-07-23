Wayne set up his studio at their home in Panorama Shores and Kay was teaching voice at Murray State University.
Wayne was creating his signature pottery with sgraffito. Sgraffito is the cutting through of one color layer to expose the color underneath. This cutting is done with a tool made from the spring wire of a pocket watch and one or many lines or spirals can be made. Other lines are done free hand and an infinite variety of lines and shapes can be carved into the surface.
“We all did sgraffito in school when we rubbed many crayon colors onto paper and then covered it with black crayon and scratched it away to get a multi-colored line,” said Wayne.
Wayne says the sgraffito is the fun part for him.
“I enjoy making shapes, but laying out the designs and seeing them appear right before my eyes is always a great pleasure. Each pot with its color coating is a chance for me to explore the surface with lines, shapes and patterns. It is this tension between form and surface that is endlessly fascinating for me. Although I have fired my kiln thousands of times, I still am excited by the possibilities of each firing. It was very important that my bowls be useful,” he said. “My best shot is to make things that are really beautiful and that people are going to use. Each pot is kin to the one before and the one after, thus the necessity to make many pieces.”
Wayne was traveling to shows and fairs all over the U.S., including the prestigious American Craft Council fairs.
“I could sell and then ship the pottery from my studio,” he said. “I knew I would have to go on the road. There was no market here for pottery and not enough people.”
Wayne did this for 25 years.
Kay shared a trip that she and best friend Marie Taylor made to Austria to attend the American Institute of Musical Studies.
“I had to audition in New York and when I sat down with the director he said, ‘You know you can dye your hair.’ I was in my early 40s, but my hair had already turned gray. He continued to tell me ‘You will have to dye your hair because no one in Europe wants to see a gray-haired lady sing.”
Kay said she took about seven bottles of the hair dye that you shampoo into your hair and she dyed it before she left.
After she and Marie arrived, Kay said they had an audition to do a night of Rodgers and Hammerstein with an orchestra.
“I didn’t want to sing that, so I wasn’t going to audition,” Kay said. “The director came to me and asked if I was going to audition and I told him no. He said he would really like for me to audition, but I told him I really didn’t want to do Rodgers and Hammerstein. I had already done that many times. But he kept insisting. So I asked others there why he was so insistent and I found out it was the only concert where you were paid, so Marie and I decided to go to the audition after all. I had to scrounge up some music. I had just performed “Mame” not that long before the trip, and there is a good song that I do well, so I did that for the audition and Marie played for me. The director walked up to me and said to not tell anyone, but I was going to be his alto in a quartet. He said he had already picked me before the audition.”
Kay said there were at least 30 others lined up to audition and she asked Marie if she thought he was telling her the truth. She was to find out the next morning who had won parts for the concert.
“We walked in the breakfast room the next morning and I can hear people asking..’Who is Kay Bates?’ No one was paying us any attention because we were older and from Kentucky. When I went to rehearsal, the director introduced me to the group. He said ‘If the Statue of Liberty in New York could sing, it would sound like this woman.’ I was stunned. Marie was sitting in the choir and she told me later that I should have heard her buttons pop on her jacket, she was so proud of me.”
Kay and Wayne lived in Panorama Shores for 15 years and an opportunity presented itself to purchase land on 121 South.
“We built Wayne’s studio first,” said Kay, “ and then we built our house.”
Wayne, with the help of Tim Cox, built the house. There were no house plans or blueprints - he and Kay built the house to suit themselves. And they also built the house so that they could take in all the scenery from the hilltop, looking down on their pond and the forest surrounding them from their living room. The windows and doors Wayne bought at a salvage business in Nashville, Tennessee. And as you can imagine, there are many pieces of art on their walls and many of pieces that Wayne has created.
It took 18 months to build the house and in 1993, the Bates moved into their home. Kay said after they completed the house, she decided they needed to get away and she booked a bed and breakfast outside of Asheville, North Carolina.
“It was an older house and when we opened the door to our room, there sat a bathtub,” she said. “The bed was the smallest I had ever seen and about the time we were ready for bed, another guest shows up with three dogs who barked most of the night. And on top of that, we were obviously close to a railroad track and trains started coming through during the night. We didn’t sleep one bit. I told Wayne the next day that we lived in a bed and breakfast. We have peace and quiet, and I was ready to go home and we did.”
Wayne was busy and happy working in his studio, but after 25 years of being on the road, he decided to give that up. He still sells his pottery and he also displays at the Murray Art Guild.
Kay retired from Murray State in 2006. After she retired she found herself going back to work.
“One of my former students was teaching at Paducah Tilghman and the minute I retired, he was on the phone wanting me to come teach. He said he had some outstanding students in his choir, but they really needed teaching and he would make it worth my time. I told him no, but he would not leave me alone. He asked me to come for a day and listen to some of his students and tell him if I thought they needed a voice teacher. So I went and this 14 year old baritone sang and he was the best I had ever heard. Then a girl comes in and sings and she is really good. I couldn’t believe these were high school students. He had a grin on his face after the performances, and I told him no one was going to teach these students but me.”
Kay would work with these students for 30 minutes or a one hour lesson each week, and she said the teachers were letting them out of class for the lessons. She did this for six years and then finally retired.
Kay began to quilt about two years after she retired. She has her own quilt workshop set up in a bedroom of their home and the walls are lined with shelves full of fabrics. Kay prefers to do colorful quilts and she has bundles of fabric she has tied together with a vision of a quilt.
“I quilt most days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Kay said. “I have more orders for quilts than I have time to make, but it keeps me busy and I love doing them.”
Kay and Marie did one final concert a few years ago as a fundraiser for Playhouse in the Park. Several of Kay’s former students also performed.
“Marie was playing the piano for me and when we came to ‘My Funny Valentine,’ she was all over the piano keys and I thought ‘what is she doing?’ With her arthritic fingers, I was amazed and she certainly showed out. I just don’t know how she did it.”
A few months ago, Wayne found out that three pieces of his pottery were accepted by the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
“These three pieces were donated to the museum by a collector of mine,” said Wayne. “She taught printmaking in Philadelphia while I was teaching ceramics. She went on to Washington to be a curator of the National Gallery of Arts. I would go to the art shows there and she would make me unload my boxes to see what I had and would buy something. This went on for 10 years or more. She is now downsizing. The museum in Philadelphia knew who she was and they knew that if she chose my work, it was of some value. They will only accept certain donations. They don’t take just anything. I never dreamed I would be in that museum. It was like a bolt of lightning because I never considered my work was museum quality.”
Kay also makes Christmas cards each year with her daughter Catie. She has sent these Christmas cards to friends all over the U.S. for many years, and she found out that three of her cards were accepted also into the Philadelphia Museum of Art. They were also donated by the same person who donated Wayne’s pottery pieces.
“I was shocked,” she said. “I had no idea my cards were there because I never received any notification.”
In retirement, Wayne and Kay keep themselves busy with their “art,” but now it is something they want to do and can do it at their own pace.
When I reached out to Kay to ask about doing a story about she and Wayne, she said, “You can talk to Wayne in his studio first and then come into the house and talk to me.” That was fine, but what I really wanted was to have them together. I did not plan a story about each one, but a story about the two of them and their life together. Kay told me that many times Wayne had been interviewed and she had been interviewed, but no one had done this with the two of them together. All I can say is that those interviewers missed a treat because it was one of the most delightful interviews I have done.
