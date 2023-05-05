As the title of this column indicates, I will be sharing about young life, but probably not quite in the sense you might think. Young Life is actually a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle, high school and college students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries around the world. I was asked to attend a Young Life banquet this past weekend because there is an active and growing Young Life group organized at Murray High School.
The Young Life chapter began at Murray High School in 2021. Faith Haley Key teachers Spanish at the school and came onboard to be the leader for the club. It seems there were some Murray State University Honors College students who had been part of this program in high school and wanted to form a club in Murray.
According to Faith, all volunteer leaders are trained before they begin to work with other students. Warren Edminster, dean of the Honors College at Murray State, heard about this program from his students and came into the organization as chairman of the Young Life committee. He was also involved with a Young Life chapter in Houston when he was in high school.
Once Faith agreed to lead the group, the idea began to take form and Bible study began at first and then club meetings were added. Many Murray State students serve as volunteer leaders for the Young Life chapter at Murray High.
According to Faith, Kentucky is one of the underdeveloped states for Young Life chapters and she hopes to see that change in the coming years. “We hope to soon begin a club at Calloway County High School and also in both middle schools,” she said. “The great part about the middle school program is that it utilizes members of the high school group who serve as mentors and leaders for the middle school programs.”
Faith said organizing the program began with an Instagram page and in the beginning, kids would come and hang out on the Murray State campus. “We would invite students to just come and hang out with us and when we started to build better relationships, explain our vision and talk to parents, more students began to show up and a Young Life chapter became a reality.”
The group meets twice a week, according to Faith. “We have a Club meeting every Monday night at the Main Street Youth Center at 7:30 p.m. This is where we play games, do skits, and just get to know each other better. Then there is a Bible Study held at a member’s home on Thursday night where we study scripture, sing and worship. We party with a purpose. Toward the end, we put our arms around each other and sing a worship song. We do this to create a faith that is welcoming to any kid who has, for whatever reason, never experienced affection or how to show affection. They deserve to know they are loved and there is a plan for their life.”
But what Faith and other leaders of this group want to emphasize is that even though this is a Christian organization, Young Life is open to kids of all religions and backgrounds. “We do things to break down walls of difference,” said Faith. “The kids then realize that they have more in common than they think. It creates friendships that carry on into their school day. When they walk into a room at school, they see people they know.”
In order to become a volunteer leader with Young Life, training is required. Edminster said the Young Life Committee is composed of adults and professionals in the community who serve as a steering committee. “We sign off on anything that the Young Life group is doing,” he said. “We also work to raise funds for the organization and we are responsible for interviewing and conducting background checks on all volunteers before they become a part of this organization.”
Faith shares that as a high school teacher, she sees how hard high school can be. “A lot of these students don’t necessarily have a lot of adult support in their life. And it takes time for kids to trust, so we need to be there to show them this support for an extended period of time. I feel we need a minimum of two years and then they know we are really behind them and there for them.”
A fundraising banquet was held at the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church. I was invited to attend by Karen Price whose son, Grayton, is a member of the group.
Karen said that Grayton is very passionate about the group and has become heavily involved. “Even though Grayton plays travel soccer and sometimes there were conflicts to attend school ballgames, he chose the group over these even though he was conflicted and wanted to be at both. He connected with the college leaders very quickly and he brought a few of his friends into the group. Jeremy and I have witnessed Grayton’s relationship with God growing and he has formed life long relationships with kids he might not have otherwise known. We are very impressed with this group and its leaders.”
During the banquet, some of the Young Life members were asked what they loved about Young Life. The responses were similar, with several sharing they were not sure where they belonged and now they feel they do belong and are part of a group. They stated how the group has impacted their life because they are around like-minded people who feel a calling to God and have become an influential part of their life. One told of how it gave him a family and new friends and he would asked advice from the leaders and volunteers.
“I learned patience because if I asked God for something or prayed about a problem, I might not see an immediate difference, but eventually I came to realize it had made a difference.”
Another spoke of how he was down and not doing his best. “There were people I didn’t know that I bonded with and created relationships. I learned that when life becomes cumbersome, God is always with you through the ups and downs.”
In order to see this organization grow, Faith has decided to commit herself to this full-time and resigned her teaching position. She will be a full-time staff associate and will go through training to become an area director which is her goal in a couple of years.
“Young Life is the niche in ministry I always hoped existed,” she said. “Young Life has been around since 1941, but we are part of building a trail for this in Kentucky. Young Life came into my life at a pivotal time. I felt the Lord stirring in me a desire to do more for my students. Warren reached out to me to about a part-time position with Young Life which I had never heard of, at that time. We have learned a lot over these past two years. We have learned how to love teenagers regardless of their response and that was all it took for me to be all in. This just struck a cord with me and the dream I had and I can see how the Lord was preparing me for certain things. It is my deepest desire that every person knows they have a place and they belong. I believe the Lord is doing something here in Murray and I want to be a part of it.
“We already have some students from Calloway County High School and Marshall County High School who come to our club meetings. To really run the program like it is designed, we need a whole team to recruit, run events and provide volunteer leaders so that we can function at mass capacity.
“We are very protective of our students,” Faith said. “If there are volunteers who are interested in working with this group, we want them to come to meetings and learn more. We want committed volunteers who can give 10 to 12 hours a week consistently. We want them to earn the right to know these kids names and know their stories. And volunteers don’t have to be college students. We welcome adult volunteers, as well.”
There is never a set number of students who show up, especially for club meetings or for this fundraiser, as a matter of fact. “We ordered 40 T-shirts for the club members to wear during the banquet, and we did not have enough. Some of our volunteers gave up their shirts so some of the kids could have one, said Faith.”
Faith says there is consistently 40 to 60 kids that show up for meetings and she can only imagine how this can grow, especially when they can become active at Calloway County High School.
“At the end of our club meeting, we stand with our arms around each other and sing a worship song,” said Faith. “We do this to create a faith that is welcoming to any kid, especially if they have never been shown affection. They deserve to know they are loved and there is a plan for their life.”
Mark Welch is also involved with the local Young Life committee. He shared that Young Life began in Murray almost 20 years ago but it could not sustain itself because the group did not have a full-time leader. His two sons attended Young Life camps. “The camp is designed to be the best week of a young person’s life.”
Welch said he was very excited to have Faith come on board with a total commitment to this organization. “That is why it is important that we invest in these kids and in this group.”
Welch said donations to this organization may be sent to 1308 Olive, Murray, KY 42071, with checks payable to Young Life.
Not only does this group depend on donations to retain a full-time leader, but also to support the kids attending the summer camp. At this time, there are 30 kids who plan to attend camp in Virginia where it will be held this year.
“Young Life Camp is an amazing week and not one kid has regretted attending camp,” said Faith. “One of the experiences they undergo at camp is that we take their phones away. At first the kids are terrified to be without their phones, but at the end of the camp, they say their favorite thing about camp is not having to deal with their phones and social media.
“The campers have quite a bit of free time and the leaders are with them continuously and experience the camp right along with them. During their free time, instead of sitting with their phones in front of their faces, they are talking to each other, playing soccer and participating in many other activities.”
This past school year, I have become aware of student groups that are forming, some on their own and some with adult leadership. The Bring Joy Club was formed at Murray Middle School by a group of students who were interested in spreading joy and thoughtfulness. The Murray Lions Club organized a LEO Club at Murray High School with almost 50 students involved in a commitment to civic improvements in our community. And now we have the Young Life organization consisting of high school students and eventually middle school, as well.
We hear so much negativity about things that take place in school systems all over our nation, but we don’t hear many positive things that are happening. We have some very positive things that are happening here with our kids and I do believe that the future might not be a gloomy as we “seniors” might think it will be. If these students continue to invest in the positives and each other, I believe the future generation will possibly make this nation a better place to live. They are learning to invest in themselves and others and to become involved with their community at a young age. There is nothing negative about this.
To find out more about Young Life, they have an Instagram page and a Facebook Page - Murray Young Life, or you can email Faith at Faith.Haley@murray.kyschools.us.
Faith said they asked for prayers so that this group can be all that it is meant to be and to pray for the leaders and volunteers. If you have the means and the desire, donations are certainly welcome.
