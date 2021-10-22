RUSSELLVILLE — Calloway County continued to find the going tough in Class 4A 1st District football play Friday night as it faced the district’s top seed, Logan County, on the Cougars’ home turf.
Logan took command early and raced to an easy 47-0 lead that dropped the Lakers to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in district play after Calloway won its first game in district play.
Logan (7-2, 4-0 in district play) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to set the tone. Quarterback Davin Yates threw a 43-yard pass to Wyatt Blake for the first score, followed by Yates’ two-yard run and Ryan Rayno’s four-yard run. Up 19-0 at the end of the quarter, the Cougars added three more scores before halftime with Yates throwing a five-yard TD pass to Zane Batten, a one-yard TD pass to Jack Delaney and a 20-yard scoring pass to Wyatt Blake for a 40-0 halftime lead.
The Cougars finished the scoring on JuVontre Dillard’s 75-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.