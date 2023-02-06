Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Friday after he fired a gun inside a Murray home, according to a press release.
Deputies responded to a call about an intoxicated subject. An investigation revealed that David Oxley, 52, of Murray, discharged a firearm inside the residence prior to the deputies’ arrival. The manner in which this occurred demonstrated extreme indifference to the value of human life, creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person, the release said.
Oxley was arrested on first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing and harassment without physical contact and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
