MAYFIELD — Host Mayfield scored touchdowns on its first, second and sixth snaps of the night and kept going from there as it put Calloway County in a large early hole and cruised to a 56-13 win tonight at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield.
That outburst was part of a 35-point first quarter. The lead would eventually grow to 42-0 before the Lakers (2-3) got a nifty nine-yard scoring run from running back Timarian Bledsoe just before the halftime buzzer to cut the lead back to 35 points at 42-7.
Calloway would get its other touchdown of the night in spectacular fashion in the third quarter as Price Aycock answered another Cardinals score with an 82-yard return of the ensuing kickoff before the Cardinals added another score in the fourth quarter.
Mayfield (5-0) got an 80-yard scoring run on the game's first play from Kylan Galbreath, a 66-yard pass from quarterback Zane Cartwright to receiver Isaac Stevenson and two-yard run from Galbreath to put the Cardinals up 21-0 with 3:16 left in the quarter. Then, Daniel Coles picked off a Calloway pass and returned it 30 yards for another score before Brajone Dabney entered the game as a running quarterback and scored from six yards to send the score to 35-0 with more than a minute still to go in the quarter.
Mayfield's remaining touchdowns came on scoring runs from Jutarious Starks, Tre Barnes and Mehki Dumas.
