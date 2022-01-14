According to Melony Bray, spokesperson for Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Calloway County and the surrounding area are experiencing a significant increase in new cases of COVID-19 and associated hospitalizations.
“Current incidence rates are four times higher than the threshold for the county to be considered a High Transmission area,” Bray said. “Effective Jan. 14, 2022, Murray-Calloway County Hospital activated the Emergency Operations Plan and is implementing Crisis Standards for staffing per CDC guidelines.
“We ask for your continued patience as possible cancellations could occur with elective surgeries, and clinic schedules could be disrupted in an effort to focus staff on inpatient care.
“Visitation to inpatients at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is limited to one visitor per patient and masks are still required at all times; no visitors are allowed for COVID positive patients in isolation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.